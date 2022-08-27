ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Hochul: Eastbound portion of LIE paving project completed

By News 12 Staff
 5 days ago

Gov. Kathy Hochul has announced the paving project for the eastbound portion of the Long Island Expressway has been completed.

This comes after months of nightly closures and plenty of frustrated drivers searching for alternate routes.

The project took place from the Nassau-Suffolk border to Route 112.

Westbound repaving on the LIE and the Southern State is now underway and on schedule to be completed by the end of the year.

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

