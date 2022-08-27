Gov. Hochul: Eastbound portion of LIE paving project completed
Gov. Kathy Hochul has announced the paving project for the eastbound portion of the Long Island Expressway has been completed.
This comes after months of nightly closures and plenty of frustrated drivers searching for alternate routes.
The project took place from the Nassau-Suffolk border to Route 112.
Westbound repaving on the LIE and the Southern State is now underway and on schedule to be completed by the end of the year.
