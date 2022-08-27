ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, LA

Raising Cane’s set for grand opening of Pineville location

PINEVILLE, La. - Raising Cane’s is gearing up to celebrate the opening of its first Pineville location!. Located at 2995 Cottingham Expwy., Pineville’s first Raising Cane’s will be one of the anchors in an up-and-coming shopping center. The new restaurant will host a grand opening celebration on Sept. 7, starting with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9 a.m. featuring Mayor Rich Dupree and members of the Central Louisiana Regional Chamber of Commerce.
Smart Medicine: Margaret Earle - Cancer Survivor

ALEXANDRIA, La. - Margaret Earle, a cancer survivor, shares her story about receiving care from the CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Cancer Center. Copyright 2022 CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital. All rights reserved.
AEX to receive funding for improvement, modernization

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Louisiana has received a nearly $7.5 million grant for improving and modernizing several airports in the state. The money is coming from the Department of Transportation, and the Alexandria International Airport will see some of it. AEX is set to receive more than $1.4 million to...
Longleaf Hospital observes International Overdose Awareness Day

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - As the number of overdose-related deaths continues to rise around the world, so do efforts to prevent more deaths from happening. Each year, August 31 is observed as International Overdose Awareness Day. The goal of the day is to raise awareness for overdoses, educate, remember those who have lost their lives to addiction and fight the stigma surrounding overdose deaths.
WATCH: Louisiana Internet for All Summit brings state leaders, Gov. John Bel Edwards to Downtown Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards joined the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) at the first-ever Broadband Solutions Summit at the Hotel Bentley on Wednesday with a major announcement about the future of high-speed internet in Louisiana. NTIA Special Rep. for Broadband Andy Berke announced Louisiana as...
Manager accused of stealing and eating items from store in Louisiana

LAKE CHARLES, La. (BRPROUD) – A little over one week ago, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office was asked to investigate items possibly being taken from a store by an employee. The store in question was located on Nelson Rd. and the investigation request came from the corporate office. “During the initial investigation detectives were advised […]
LDWF to offer dove lease fields in DeRidder and Colfax on Sept. 3

(LDWF) - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries will have lease fields available in DeRidder and Colfax for the opening day of dove hunting season on Saturday, Sept. 3, along with several LDWF Wildlife Management Area dove fields. Hunters may access permits for the lease field hunts through the...
NSU preparing for season opener against University of Montana

Louisiana Internet for All Summit brings state leaders, Gov. John Bel Edwards to Downtown Alexandria. Gov. John Bel Edwards was in Alexandria on Aug. 31 for a major broadband announcement about the millions headed to the state to address internet woes. Meteorologist Rachael Penton's Nightside Forecast. Updated: 54 minutes ago.
Cypress Arrow whistleblower speaks out

The Alexandria City Council district maps have been redrawn due to a decline in population over the last 10 years and a shift in population in each district. If approved, this could affect who you vote for come election time. Trial for Brandon Francisco allowed to move forward after La....
ASH’s Coach Bachman believes Cenla has a bunch of talent

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The talent in Cenla sports sometimes goes unnoticed because some may pay more attention to other cities in the state of Louisiana. But, there are guys that went to local high schools in this area, like DJ Chark and John LeGlue, who are in the NFL.
New Alexandria City Council district maps drawn

We speak with an attorney who says his client was one of many Cypress Arrow employees that helped aid in the investigation of the facility over alleged dog abuse. Trial for Brandon Francisco allowed to move forward after La. Supreme Court decision. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The Louisiana Supreme...
Pistol, marijuana found in vehicle on Pineville High School campus

Three students were involved with the vehicle in question. RPSB said the dogs also found a small amount of marijuana on another student as well. Four students total were involved in RPSO’S cooperative visit, and appropriate disciplinary action of the students was taken based on the Rapides Parish School Board Policy. All appropriate parties and family members have been notified of today’s incidents.
Vote for your Week 1 MedExpress Game of the Week

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Friday night lights will be shining bright for Week 1 of the high school football season. With many local games taking place Friday, Sept. 2, the KALB Sports Team needs your help to determine where we will be for the MedExpress Week 1 Game of the Week. Vote at the poll below. The winner will be announced Thursday, Sept. 1.
28 Fugitives are Still at Large in Texas Including 1 from East Texas

Being on the run from police does not seem like fun to me. Constantly ducking every time you hear a siren. Wondering if that acquaintance who's hiding you will turn you in for the reward money. Not being able to get out and enjoy some time with friends in a public setting. Yeah, I would not want any of that. I'm not saying that's what these 28 individuals are having to do but they are having to hide from Texas law enforcement so they don't go to, or back to, jail.
