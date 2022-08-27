Read full article on original website
Raising Cane’s set for grand opening of Pineville location
PINEVILLE, La. - Raising Cane’s is gearing up to celebrate the opening of its first Pineville location!. Located at 2995 Cottingham Expwy., Pineville’s first Raising Cane’s will be one of the anchors in an up-and-coming shopping center. The new restaurant will host a grand opening celebration on Sept. 7, starting with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9 a.m. featuring Mayor Rich Dupree and members of the Central Louisiana Regional Chamber of Commerce.
Smart Medicine: Margaret Earle - Cancer Survivor
ALEXANDRIA, La. - Margaret Earle, a cancer survivor, shares her story about receiving care from the CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Cancer Center. Copyright 2022 CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital. All rights reserved.
AEX to receive funding for improvement, modernization
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Louisiana has received a nearly $7.5 million grant for improving and modernizing several airports in the state. The money is coming from the Department of Transportation, and the Alexandria International Airport will see some of it. AEX is set to receive more than $1.4 million to...
Longleaf Hospital observes International Overdose Awareness Day
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - As the number of overdose-related deaths continues to rise around the world, so do efforts to prevent more deaths from happening. Each year, August 31 is observed as International Overdose Awareness Day. The goal of the day is to raise awareness for overdoses, educate, remember those who have lost their lives to addiction and fight the stigma surrounding overdose deaths.
WATCH: Louisiana Internet for All Summit brings state leaders, Gov. John Bel Edwards to Downtown Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards joined the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) at the first-ever Broadband Solutions Summit at the Hotel Bentley on Wednesday with a major announcement about the future of high-speed internet in Louisiana. NTIA Special Rep. for Broadband Andy Berke announced Louisiana as...
Manager accused of stealing and eating items from store in Louisiana
LAKE CHARLES, La. (BRPROUD) – A little over one week ago, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office was asked to investigate items possibly being taken from a store by an employee. The store in question was located on Nelson Rd. and the investigation request came from the corporate office. “During the initial investigation detectives were advised […]
LDWF to offer dove lease fields in DeRidder and Colfax on Sept. 3
(LDWF) - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries will have lease fields available in DeRidder and Colfax for the opening day of dove hunting season on Saturday, Sept. 3, along with several LDWF Wildlife Management Area dove fields. Hunters may access permits for the lease field hunts through the...
NSU preparing for season opener against University of Montana
Cypress Arrow whistleblower speaks out
ASH’s Coach Bachman believes Cenla has a bunch of talent
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The talent in Cenla sports sometimes goes unnoticed because some may pay more attention to other cities in the state of Louisiana. But, there are guys that went to local high schools in this area, like DJ Chark and John LeGlue, who are in the NFL.
Three Louisiana Men and One Child Found Dead in Sabine River After a Rescue Attempt
Three Louisiana Men and One Child Found Dead in Sabine River After a Rescue Attempt. On August 29, 2022, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that they located the fourth victim, a young boy, from the waters of the Sabine River. The victim was found between 8:30 and 8:40...
New Alexandria City Council district maps drawn
Pistol, marijuana found in vehicle on Pineville High School campus
Three students were involved with the vehicle in question. RPSB said the dogs also found a small amount of marijuana on another student as well. Four students total were involved in RPSO’S cooperative visit, and appropriate disciplinary action of the students was taken based on the Rapides Parish School Board Policy. All appropriate parties and family members have been notified of today’s incidents.
Now that’s a melon! Mississippi grower produces 109-pounder
Alvin Hawkins grinned as he opened up the back of his SUV to show off his first 109-pound watermelon. The Natchez resident said he dreamed about growing the novelty-size watermelon called a Carolina Cross, which can grow larger than 200 pounds. This year, he decided to try. “They can get...
Leesville authorities asking for assistance identifying shoplifting suspect
Leesville, LA (KPLC) - The Leesville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating or identifying the owner of a vehicle seen in surveillance footage. The suspect is believed to have been involved in a shoplifting incident at a local Leesville business. Authorities say the vehicle should...
Rescue attempt of boy ends with 4 dead on Sabine River
The bodies of three adults and a four-year-old boy have been recovered after all four went missing Friday during a rescue attempt on the Sabine River in Beauregard Parish, according to the sheriff's office.
New state record set for female alligator taken by Mississippi hunters
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – On August 28, a new state record for the longest female alligator was taken by two Mississippi alligator hunters, Jim Denson and Richie Denson, of Madison. According to the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks (MDWFP), the alligator was killed on the Pearl River about five miles north of Ross […]
Nat Central’s OL Tyler Johnson to announce college commitment live on KALB
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A college commitment is a special time for any high school athlete as they get to share with friends and family where they will spend their college career. One of the best recruits currently in Central Louisiana is Nat Central’s offensive lineman Tyler Johnson. Currently, Johnson...
Vote for your Week 1 MedExpress Game of the Week
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Friday night lights will be shining bright for Week 1 of the high school football season. With many local games taking place Friday, Sept. 2, the KALB Sports Team needs your help to determine where we will be for the MedExpress Week 1 Game of the Week. Vote at the poll below. The winner will be announced Thursday, Sept. 1.
28 Fugitives are Still at Large in Texas Including 1 from East Texas
Being on the run from police does not seem like fun to me. Constantly ducking every time you hear a siren. Wondering if that acquaintance who's hiding you will turn you in for the reward money. Not being able to get out and enjoy some time with friends in a public setting. Yeah, I would not want any of that. I'm not saying that's what these 28 individuals are having to do but they are having to hide from Texas law enforcement so they don't go to, or back to, jail.
