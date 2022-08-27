ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Babylon, NY

Police: Boat explosion injures 6 in Babylon

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=206kC4_0hX96KwY00

Police say six people were injured late Friday afternoon during a boat explosion in the canal near Babylon’s Sumpwams Avenue.

People onboard during the explosion have been hospitalized, according to fire officials. They also say at least one person had to be airlifted to Stony Brook University hospital.

A witness to the incident said one person appeared severely hurt.

“We heard an explosion. You can feel it in the chest. It was a big one, and then we ran out of the house to see what was going on,” he described.

“When I got there…the boat was in the middle of the canal on fire, and my fire boat was suppressing the fire,” said 2nd Assistant Chief Bill Sadousky, of the Babylon Fire Department.

Police are still currently investigating the cause of the explosion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24iqYN_0hX96KwY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FOJl7_0hX96KwY00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Suspect Nabbed After Riverhead Restaurant Burglary

A 42-year-old man is accused of smashing a Long Island restaurant's glass front door with a brick and stealing a bottle of tequila. The burglary happened at the Craft'd Restaurant and Bar, located at 127 East Main St. in Riverhead, at 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 16, the Riverhead Town Police Department said.
RIVERHEAD, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Babylon, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Babylon, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Canal#Accident#Stony Brook University
fox5ny.com

Man dies after falling off upstate NY bridge

NEW YORK - A man from upstate New York died Tuesday when he fell off a Hudson Valley bridge after his car broke down and he attempted to get to safety. According to the New York State Police, at around 9:50 p.m., officers responded to a report of a man falling from the Newburgh Beacon-Bridge.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Seaford Man Nabbed For Larceny, Police Say

A Long Island man with an arrest history was nabbed for alleged larceny. The incident took place around 5 a.m., in Levittown on Tuesday, Aug. 30. According to detectives, police responded to 301 Newbridge Road for a larceny in progress. Upon confronting the subject, Scott Raba, age 51, of Seaford, he fled northbound on Newbridge Road into a wooded area.
LEVITTOWN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PIX11

Suspects beat and rob gas station worker on Long Island: police

LONG ISLAND (PIX11) — Three suspects allegedly beat and robbed a worker at one of the two Long Island gas stations they targeted on Monday, officials said. Rahquan Brooks, 18, and his two accomplices punched and kicked a male employee, 48, at a BP gas station on Plandome Road in Manhasset at around 5:30 a.m., […]
MANHASSET, NY
Daily Voice

Car Crashes Into LA Fitness In East Patchogue

A driver was injured after crashing into the front of a Long Island fitness center. The incident occurred in North Patchogue around 2:45 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 28, at the LA Fitness on Gateway Boulevard. According to Suffolk County police, patrons were not injured, and the Brookhaven Town fire marshal and...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
News 12

News 12

104K+
Followers
35K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy