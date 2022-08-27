Police: Boat explosion injures 6 in Babylon

Police say six people were injured late Friday afternoon during a boat explosion in the canal near Babylon’s Sumpwams Avenue.

People onboard during the explosion have been hospitalized, according to fire officials. They also say at least one person had to be airlifted to Stony Brook University hospital.

A witness to the incident said one person appeared severely hurt.

“We heard an explosion. You can feel it in the chest. It was a big one, and then we ran out of the house to see what was going on,” he described.

“When I got there…the boat was in the middle of the canal on fire, and my fire boat was suppressing the fire,” said 2nd Assistant Chief Bill Sadousky, of the Babylon Fire Department.

Police are still currently investigating the cause of the explosion.