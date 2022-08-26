Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Crawfish Springs BarbecueDoc LawrenceDecatur, AL
Mason Sisk's Attorneys Seek to Suppress "Tainted" Confession of Accused Teen MurdererA.W. NavesElkmont, AL
Huntsville Teen Indicted for Accidental Shooting Death of Seth Bishop Anderson, son of convicted killer Amy BishopA.W. NavesHuntsville, AL
A Developer Has Proposed a 22-story Building for Huntsville, AL that Connects to the Already Planned ‘Skybridge’Zack LoveHuntsville, AL
The U.S. News and World Report Has Released Their List of Best Places to Live and This Alabama City is Number OneTravel MavenHuntsville, AL
Related
Mixed-use upscale apartment communities changing Huntsville’s landscape
Sam Yeager believes people won’t be able to recognize Huntsville 10 years from now. That is because of a transformation that is taking place downtown, in MidCity and the Research Park Boulevard area. Several mixed-use upscale apartment communities in the planning stages or under construction are changing the look of different parts of the city.
justshortofcrazy.com
5 Haunted, Creepy Places You’ll Want To See For Yourself in North Alabama
Y’all know I love a good haunted adventure and North Alabama definitely offers up some spine tingling opportunities. I’ve searched for and found some haunted, creepy places you’re going to want to visit on your next North Alabama trip. Check out these other things to do in...
WAAY-TV
Nothing Bundt Cakes giving away 250 free cakes Thursday in Huntsville
Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday by offering you free cake on Thursday!. The first 250 guests at each location across the country will receive a free Confetti Bundtlet cake. The only store in North Alabama is located in Huntsville at 2710 Carl T. Jones Drive. It’s open...
PBR Lockart Smokehouse opening at Bridge Street this fall
Barbecue, beer and bull riding are coming to Bridge Street Town Centre this fall in the form of PBR Lockhart Smokehouse.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Is someone taking ducks from a north Alabama park?
Visitors to Big Spring Park in Athens may have noticed a reduction in the number of ducks. There have been many rumors and speculation as to why the numbers have dwindled, including blaming the healthy muskrat population at the pond. While a predator is believed to be involved, there are several known reasons and possible reasons for the decline.
msn.com
106 Jefferson Hotel of Huntsville Alabama: History, Luxury, and More
If you’re looking for a luxury hotel in Huntsville Alabama, look no further than the 106 Jefferson Hotel! This historic hotel offers guests a chance to experience all that Huntsville has to offer. From its prime location in the heart of downtown to its luxurious accommodations and top-notch service, the 106 Jefferson is sure to please. Here we’ll take a closer look at this amazing hotel!
WAAY-TV
Mayor declares September as Huntsville Music Month
Huntsville is singing along to local artists all September, as mayor Tommy Battle announced the start of Huntsville Music Month!. It's the official celebration of the city's music scene. The purpose is to build excitement around the growing music culture. Mayor Battle hopes one day Huntsville will be in the...
Whataburger is coming to Fort Payne
A new Whataburger location is coming to Northeast Alabama!
IN THIS ARTICLE
Will your trash be picked up in Huntsville on Labor Day?
For Huntsville residents, Labor Day week will look different for garbage and recycling collection.
WAFF
Bryant-Denny Stadium moves to cashless fan experience
The pastor of the Willowbrook Baptist Church in Huntsville says that the thieves target the mailboxes on Saturdays when no one is in the building. Fort Payne City Council voted on $3 million grocery store, public opinion heard in meeting. Updated: 15 hours ago. Fort Payne City Council voted on...
WAFF
North Huntsville on the receiving end of city development
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Lee Gradford has lived in Huntsville for 42 years. He’s worked in the school system for 20 years and is retired military. I broke the news to him about plans for North Huntsville to see new development projects move in. “I think it’s a good...
Papa Dubi’s Restaurant hosts End of Summer Concert and Shrimp Boil
Three brothers turn co-owners have a cajun feast boiling up in Marshall County this weekend.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2022 SugarFest in Arab is making life sweeter
Arab's 2022 SugarFest is set for September 3, with activities for the kids, live music, food and fireworks!
Krispy Kreme launches new out of this world donut flavor!
With the launch of the Artemis One SLS finally around the corner, Krispy Kreme will offer a new, extremely limited Artemis Moon Doughnut!
WAFF
Multi-million dollar apartment and retail space is heading to Five Points neighborhood
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Stella at Five Points is set to become the focal point of the historic Old Towne neighborhood. Construction has already begun on the building housing a large retail space and hundreds of apartment units on Pratt Ave. near White St. The ground floor will be...
WAAY-TV
Huntsville Hospital, Toyota Alabama, WAAY 31 team up for Child Passenger Safety Month
September is Child Passenger Safety Month and WAAY 31 is teaming up with Toyota Alabama and Huntsville Hospital to make sure kids in our area are safe when in the car. Parents can have trained technicians check the installation of their car seats to make sure they are properly installed and receive valuable education about child passenger safety.
Coming in September to the Orion Amphitheater
As August ends, September is just as busy for the Orion! Here's a list of what is coming to Huntsville in September.
Life-Saving overdose aid available for Free in Alabama
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The efforts to combat overdose deaths here in the city have made small, but significant improvements with the access to over the counter drug Narcan, but the current numbers are still alarming. "Here in Madison County this year, we're at a historic record-breaking time which is...
Non-profit ministry to open men’s recovery house in Rainsville
Help is on the way for people struggling with addiction in northeast Alabama.
WAAY-TV
Monument coming to Decatur park to honor Gold Star families
Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting Wednesday morning for a new monument at Founders Park in Decatur. The nonprofit Vets Like Us will soon install a Gold Star Families Memorial at the park to honor the families of the men and women from Morgan County who were serving in the military when they died.
Comments / 1