Huntsville, AL

Huntsville, AL
Huntsville, AL
Huntsville, AL
Huntsville, AL
AL.com

Is someone taking ducks from a north Alabama park?

Visitors to Big Spring Park in Athens may have noticed a reduction in the number of ducks. There have been many rumors and speculation as to why the numbers have dwindled, including blaming the healthy muskrat population at the pond. While a predator is believed to be involved, there are several known reasons and possible reasons for the decline.
ATHENS, AL
msn.com

106 Jefferson Hotel of Huntsville Alabama: History, Luxury, and More

If you’re looking for a luxury hotel in Huntsville Alabama, look no further than the 106 Jefferson Hotel! This historic hotel offers guests a chance to experience all that Huntsville has to offer. From its prime location in the heart of downtown to its luxurious accommodations and top-notch service, the 106 Jefferson is sure to please. Here we’ll take a closer look at this amazing hotel!
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Mayor declares September as Huntsville Music Month

Huntsville is singing along to local artists all September, as mayor Tommy Battle announced the start of Huntsville Music Month!. It's the official celebration of the city's music scene. The purpose is to build excitement around the growing music culture. Mayor Battle hopes one day Huntsville will be in the...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Bryant-Denny Stadium moves to cashless fan experience

The pastor of the Willowbrook Baptist Church in Huntsville says that the thieves target the mailboxes on Saturdays when no one is in the building. Fort Payne City Council voted on $3 million grocery store, public opinion heard in meeting. Updated: 15 hours ago. Fort Payne City Council voted on...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

North Huntsville on the receiving end of city development

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Lee Gradford has lived in Huntsville for 42 years. He’s worked in the school system for 20 years and is retired military. I broke the news to him about plans for North Huntsville to see new development projects move in. “I think it’s a good...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
FOX54 News

Life-Saving overdose aid available for Free in Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The efforts to combat overdose deaths here in the city have made small, but significant improvements with the access to over the counter drug Narcan, but the current numbers are still alarming. "Here in Madison County this year, we're at a historic record-breaking time which is...
ALABAMA STATE
WAAY-TV

Monument coming to Decatur park to honor Gold Star families

Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting Wednesday morning for a new monument at Founders Park in Decatur. The nonprofit Vets Like Us will soon install a Gold Star Families Memorial at the park to honor the families of the men and women from Morgan County who were serving in the military when they died.
DECATUR, AL

