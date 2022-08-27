ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

KPBS

San Diego County working to become net zero by 2045

San Diego County Supervisors are pushing forward with a sweeping blueprint for a climate-friendly plan that could reshape life in the county. The Regional Decarbonization Framework outlines the path for cities to drastically reduce the amount of carbon released into the atmosphere. The goal is to reach state-mandated net-zero conditions,...
KPBS

Which San Diego areas are hit hardest by mass incarceration?

Incarceration impacts all of San Diego County — but some communities are more affected than others. New data from the Prison Policy Initiative shows 8,800 residents of San Diego County were living in California state prisons at the time of the 2020 U.S. Census. And a disproportionate number of them are coming from Southern San Diego neighborhoods.
KPBS

San Diego fields complaints on parking, homeless issues most

The city of San Diego has fielded about 235,000 complaints this year through late August from residents concerned about issues affecting their quality of life. One issue – parking violations – topped the list of concerns for residents, according to the reports filed through the city’s Get It Done app. San Diego residents are concerned with both 72-hour parking and parking zone violations, which combined made up nearly 40,000 reports so far this year.
KPBS

Over 100 beagles rescued from Virginia breeding center arrive in San Diego County

More than 100 beagles rescued from a Virginia breeding center that sells animals for use in scientific testing arrived in San Diego County Wednesday. The beagles are among 4,000 dogs that animal activists say were removed from the custody of Envigo, a company sued by the U.S. Department of Justice for allegedly failing to properly care for beagles at its Cumberland, Virginia facility, in violation of the Animal Welfare Act.
KPBS

Recruiting behavioral health workers

San Diego County has a new plan to recruit behavioral health workers. In other news, San Diego State University’s athletic director confirmed the department hired a rape survivor and victim’s advocate to speak to the football team after rape accusations surfaced. Plus, a new analysis gives us a look into what Greenland’s melting ice sheets could mean for San Diego.
KPBS

Cal State San Marcos expands student housing

First year students at Cal State San Marcos are feeling the jitters as classes kick off this week. But some of them get to wind down in the brand new housing facility that no students have lived in before. KPBS North County reporter Tania Thorne gives us a look at the school’s newest housing complex.
KPBS

Scripps study outlines California cliffs at highest risk for collapse

A recent study form the Scripps Institution of Oceanography identifies the areas of California's coastline that are most at risk for erosion and collapse. San Diego is no stranger to discussion surrounding the dangers of erosion. A 2019 bluff collapse in Encinitas caused the death of three beach goers. And...
KPBS

San Diego Unified schools are back in session

California’s second largest school district, San Diego Unified, welcomed students for what may be the most normal school year since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Then, one of the three former SDSU football players accused of raping a 17-year-old girl during an off-campus party in October, was released by his current NFL team on Saturday. The other two are no longer on the SDSU roster. And, this fall, thousands of young new students are attending school for the first time. But according to county data, very few of them have been vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. And, as California embarks on a massive expansion of transitional kindergarten, space in after school programs for the newest students is becoming a big problem. Next, its been one year since 13 service members died along with more than a hundred Afghans when a bomb exploded at the Kabul Airport. We bring you a story about how the Marines rescued a group of young female Afghan skateboarders. And, a new book offers Afghan perspectives on America’s longest war.
KPBS

FDA authorizes omicron-specific booster shots

A new report from the Scripps Institution of Oceanography identifies which coastal cliffs are most susceptible to erosion and collapse. Finally, the second annual Afro Con takes place this weekend at the Jackie Robinson Family YMCA. The Afrofuturism convention focuses on literature, music, art, and film which incorporate elements of Black history and culture.
KPBS

Q&A: how the pandemic has changed our children's lives

On Monday, San Diego Unified students returned to class for their first day of the new school year. With the excitement of school comes the reality that many children are still feeling the effects of extended school closures during the coronavirus pandemic. A new book from journalist Anya Kamenetz documents...
KPBS

Fast-burning wildfire near Dulzura chars 1,400 acres, burns one structure

A wildfire northwest of Tecate blackened hundreds of acres Wednesday, threatening back-country homes, leveling at least one structure, prompting road closures and forcing evacuations. The blaze erupted for unknown reasons about 2:30 p.m. off Barrett Lake Road, near state Route 94 in the Barrett Junction area, roughly three miles north...
KPBS

Students react to SDSU's handling of rape allegations

This should be an exciting time for SDSU students. They’re heading into a fresh school year with a new stadium just days away from opening. But many now feel like their reputation is tarnished because of how recent rape allegations have been handled. KPBS reporter Kitty Alvarado has more.
SAN DIEGO, CA

