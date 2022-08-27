ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bangor, ME

The Associated Press

Historic windjammer in Maine is going to be sold

ROCKLAND, Maine (AP) — A three-masted schooner that’s on the National Register of Historic Places is up for sale. The Victory Chimes’ owner announced this will be the final season for the windjammer that’s so synonymous with Maine that the 2003 state quarter featured a sailing vessel modeled after the schooner. Capt. Sam Sikkema said losses from the 2020 season, maintenance costs and availability of materials, and upcoming Coast Guard compliance were among the factors that created “a hill too big to climb.” “We are working diligently to find a new home for the vessel. I am optimistic that there will be a way for the ship to exist and continue to tell its story in a meaningful way for generations to come,” he said in a statement.
ROCKLAND, ME
Seacoast Current

Family Compound for Sale in Maine Worth the $11.2 Million

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. The desire to live in a compound with friends and family has been a hot topic as of late. This transpires from none of us being able to afford the cost of living, so a community living arrangement is attractive. When this idea is flirted with, it’s mostly in regard to affordable living spaces, not a multi-million dollar estate. But, it doesn’t hurt to look at different options even if we can’t really afford them.
BAR HARBOR, ME
Q 96.1

Where is the Biggest Home In Maine + How Big Is It?

Located in Northport, Oak Hall is the largest home in the state of Maine. The 20,000-square-foot mansion was built in 1913 in the town that sits between Camden and Belfast. This estate is beautiful. According to Angi, the largest residential home in Maine isn't all that big when compared to...
MAINE STATE
Q 96.1

Two People Killed in Crash in Carmel, Maine

Two people were killed Monday night in a single-vehicle crash on Route 69 in Carmel. Police and paramedics responded to the crash around 9:20 p.m., according to the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say “a lone sedan was traveling southeast at what appears to be a very high rate...
wabi.tv

Two men killed in Carmel crash Monday

CARMEL, Maine (WABI) - Two people were killed during a crash in Carmel Monday night. The Penobscot Sheriff’s Office say they responded to reports of a crash along Route 69 around 9. On arrival, the male driver and a male occupant were both found deceased. Officials believe speeding was...
CARMEL, ME
Q 96.1

Bidding is Now Open for These Amazing Classic Cars in Maine

One of the greatest collections of vintage, antique, and classic cars in the world is right here in Maine. The Owls Head Transportation Museum houses over 150 antique automobiles, aircraft, motorcycles, bicycles, engines, and more. Their auction week is going on now, and we thought you would like to see some of the incredible cars that will be put up for auction.
MAINE STATE
NECN

Two Dead in Maine Crash

Two people are dead after a crash in Carmel, Maine on Monday night, according to NEWSCENTER Maine. The station reports that a male driver and male passenger were found dead at the scene in the 800-block of Route 69. Investigators from the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office believe the pair was traveling in a sedan when the car crossed over the center line and off the road, crashing into several trees around 9:30 p.m.
CARMEL, ME
Q 96.1

The Best ‘Must Visit’ Apple Picking Orchards In Maine

Peak apple season runs from August to November and there are hundreds of orchards to visit across Maine. Apple picking is the perfect outdoor experience for the whole family, there is plenty of room at an apple orchard, and plenty of trees to everyone to enjoy. Maine has several orchards...
MAINE STATE
Q 96.1

Silver Alert Issued for Presque Isle Man Reported Missing in Bangor

The Bangor Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 55-year old Presque Isle man. Officials say Joseph Dalessandris, Jr. was last seen on Monday, August 22 at around 2:49 p.m. as he was leaving Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor on foot. He has been hospitalized with a traumatic brain Injury since he was involved in a vehicle crash a month ago.
BANGOR, ME
Q 96.1

Man Forced to Strip at Gunpoint, Beaten and Robbed in Winslow, Maine

A 30-year-old Palmyra man is charged with assaulting and robbing a man after forcing him to strip at gunpoint in Winslow Sunday evening. Winslow Police say Dustin Smith was arrested on Wednesday and charged with robbery, theft, reckless conduct, aggravated assault and criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon. Shortly after...
WINSLOW, ME
wabi.tv

Police say girl assaulted in Fairfield, taken to hospital

FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - Police say a girl was taken to a hospital after being assaulted Friday afternoon in Fairfield. It happened around noon at Mill Island Park. Police say when officers arrived, they found a female that had been assaulted by two other females. They say other juveniles took...
FAIRFIELD, ME
foxbangor.com

Penobscot Grand Jury indictments

BANGOR– The Penobscot County Grand Jury indicted a Bangor man accused of cutting a Bangor police officer with a knife. 41-year-old Montorio Calhoun was indicted for assault on an officer. Bangor Police Officers encountered Calhoun during a traffic stop earlier this month and recognized him from a previous traffic...
BANGOR, ME
Q 96.1

Q 96.1

Presque Isle, ME
Q 96.1 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, Maine.

