KCRG.com
Two eastern Iowa Happy Joe’s locations close permanently
MAQUOKETA, Iowa (KCRG) - Two Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream locations closed their doors permanently this week. The locations in Maquoketa and Eldridge made announcements of their closures on their Facebook pages on Monday. The Maquoketa restaurant said it was having too hard a time finding enough staff...
KWQC
Milan Harvest Festival returns for Labor Day weekend
MILAN, Ill. (KWQC) -The Milan Harvest Festival is back for Labor Day weekend at Camden Park, 2701 1st Street East. Ray Turkmani, highlights that there is something for everyone to enjoy over the four-day celebration formerly known as Milan Indian Summer Festival. Besides a variety of carnival rides and games,...
KWQC
Fall yard to-do list
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Fall is a dog-gone good time to spend in your family yard. It’s also the top-dog time of year to prep our living landscape for another favorite season—spring. Mr. Kris Kiser, TurfMutt, shares what you need to do now to have a fabulous yard this...
KWQC
Maquoketa Happy Joe’s Pizza closes, second to close
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream in Maquoketa permanently closed its doors Monday. In a Facebook post, the business said, finding enough staff had become too problematic to stay open. “Thank you to our customers for your continued support for so many years,” said owner...
KWQC
Free QC Senior Expo to be held in Moline on Sept. 8
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -The QC Senior Expo is a free event for seniors ages 60-plus, their families and caregivers at the Vibrant Arena at The Mark, 1201 River Drive, Moline, on Sept. 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Randy Augsburger informs viewers that the event will feature over 40...
biztimes.biz
Biz Buzz: Maquoketa pizza restaurant opens; dog-grooming business launched; local resident starts specialty coffee business
Do you have an interesting story or news tip to share about a local business? Ideas can be charged with business reporter Kayli Reese at kayli.reese@thmedia.com or 563-588-5673. Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from across the tri-state area. This edition highlights developments in Maquoketa, Iowa, and Fennimore, Wis. A recently...
KWQC
Local barbershop gives haircuts, smiles for over five decades
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Over the last five decades, Joseph McLemore has cut a long list of hairstyles inside his barbershop, Joe’s Barber Shop. “It’s kind of scary when you get into business because you don’t have any backup,” McLemore said. “If you don’t show up, you don’t make a living. I was just trying to raise a family, and take care of my responsibility. One thing leads to another, and it’s brought me to 55 years.”
KWQC
Farmer’s Hen House
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Ryan Miller is the president and co-owner of Farmers Hen House and oversees the egg grading and distribution facility in Kalona, Iowa. Watch the segment to learn more about the business. The website is located at https://www.farmershenhouse.com/ and the business Facebook page is https://www.facebook.com/farmershenhouseiowa.
KWQC
Nahant Marsh fall programs and more
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Nahant Marsh, 4220 Wapello Avenue, Davenport, has many opportunities for folks of all ages to take part in fun, educational opportunities with program offerings. Among the options is their free 7th Annual Monarch Release Party set for Sept. 10 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. There are only a...
KWQC
Car hits pole near Genesis West in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police are investigating a single-vehicle accident near Genesis West Wednesday morning. Police responded to the 1400 block of West Lombard Street around 2:50 a.m. where a car hit a power pole, partially severing the bottom of the pole. According to police, no one was on...
Davenport native cooks to victory, cash in 3 IA State Fair classes
Norita Solt is the kind of person you hope will invite you to a dinner party. The Davenport resident took honors in not one, not two, but three food classes at the 2022 Iowa State Fair. The competition was stiff because the Iowa State Fair Food Department is the largest of any state fair in […]
Popular Eastern Iowa Restaurant Still Closed, Can’t Find Workers
The shape of those shrimp says so much. They'd "love" to be able to welcome customers again regularly, and the feeling is mutual with the people who miss their food so much. I know you well remember the COVID shutdown that started in March of 2020. Many restaurants weren't able to make it through but one eastern Iowa favorite did, at least for a time.
biztimes.biz
Biz Buzz Monday: Maquoketa resident launches specialty coffee business
Do you have an interesting story or news tip to share about a local business? Ideas can be shared with business reporter Kayli Reese at kayli.reese@thmedia.com or 563-588-5673. Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from across the tri-state area. In addition to this update from Maquoketa, Iowa, we will share other...
KBUR
Burlington Labor Day trash and recycling
Burlington, IA- The City of Burlington is reminding residents that Labor Day is a holiday for city solid waste crews. Trash from Monday’s Route will be collected on Tuesday, September 6th. Other routes will be on their normal schedule, but crews may come earlier or later in the day than usual.
KWQC
Section of Rock Island bike path closed starting Tuesday
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A portion of the bike path in Rock Island will be closed for signage installations starting Sept. 6, according to city officials. The bike path in front of Modern Woodman, at 701 First St., will be closed, city officials said in a media release. The closure is expected to be finished and reopened by the end of the day Spet. 8, pending weather.
homegrowniowan.com
Photos: A stormy Market After Dark in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Rain, and lightning, dampened the middle of the 2022 Market After Dark in downtown Cedar Rapids. Lightning spotted just before 8:30 p.m. led organizers to delay the live entertainment until the storm had passed. The event, from 6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, resumed after the storm delay, but some market-goers had already headed home due to the rain.
WQAD
A lookback at the earliest recorded snowfall in the Quad Cities
MOLINE, Ill. — As Midwesterners, we know that the weather can get a little crazy from time to time. But, what about so crazy that you go from record-breaking heat to record-breaking snowfall in just a matter of days? That's exactly what happened in the year 1942, September to be more exact, as the Quad Cities experienced one of the earliest snowfalls on record.
KWQC
Unique event space and entertainment venue in Rock Island
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -Suzy Robbins, Event Coordinator at Skylark, a unique event space and recording studio, 4401 7th Avenue, Rock Island, informs viewers about the combination recording studio/live music venue/event space and some details about upcoming events. For more information, visit http://www.skylarkqc.com/ or call 563-505-0866.. The business Facebook page...
KWQC
Eldridge, Wilton, and West Liberty newspapers sold
ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) -Three newspapers in eastern Iowa have been sold, including the The North Scott Press in Eldridge. After a half-century of ownership the Tubbs family sold the newspapers to 37-year-old J. Louis “Louie” Mullen of Buffalo, Wyoming. The two other papers are the Wilton-Durant Advocate, which the Tubbs family has been publishing since 1980, and the West Liberty Enterprise, which the family acquired in 2018.
ourquadcities.com
Bettendorf man wins $50,000 in lottery
A Bettendorf man has won a $50,000 lottery prize. Todd Rands of Bettendorf won the sixth top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Power Shot” scratch game. He purchased his winning ticket at QC Mart, 2545 18th St. in Bettendorf, and claimed his prize Monday at the lottery’s Cedar Rapids regional office.
