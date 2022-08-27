Pickens Co. man arrested for sexual conduct with a child

WALHALLA, S.C. (WSPA) – Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a Pickens County man on charges involving sexual conduct with a minor.

Deputies said Joseph Henry Nix, 37, was booked into Oconee County Detention Center on August, 25 for Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor – 3rd Degree.

Nix, was taken into custody by law enforcement in Pickens County and later taken by the Oconee County deputies, they said.

Deputies said the investigation began in June after they received a report which stated Nix had inappropriately touched a child in the Seneca area.

Deputies said the investigation confirmed Nix touched one child between September 2021 through June 2022.

Nix is in jail and was denied bond, said deputies, he will appear in court at a later time.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Department said it is continuing its investigation at this time.

