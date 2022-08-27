ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pickens County, SC

Pickens Co. man arrested for sexual conduct with a child

By Libby Hubbard
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11QtxE_0hX95dU200

WALHALLA, S.C. (WSPA) – Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a Pickens County man on charges involving sexual conduct with a minor.

Deputies said Joseph Henry Nix, 37, was booked into Oconee County Detention Center on August, 25 for Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor – 3rd Degree.

Nix, was taken into custody by law enforcement in Pickens County and later taken by the Oconee County deputies, they said.

Deputies said the investigation began in June after they received a report which stated Nix had inappropriately touched a child in the Seneca area.

Deputies said the investigation confirmed Nix touched one child between September 2021 through June 2022.

Nix is in jail and was denied bond, said deputies, he will appear in court at a later time.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Department said it is continuing its investigation at this time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Carolina

Suspect charged in Anderson County shots fired call

BELTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office identified the man that deputies say fired shots near Cheddar Road on Wednesday. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office says Charles Pitts is accused of firing shots in the Belton area today. He reportedly went back to his home on Cheddar Lane - prompting SWAT to negotiate with him.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seneca, SC
County
Oconee County, SC
County
Pickens County, SC
Oconee County, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Walhalla, SC
Pickens County, SC
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joseph Henry
FOX Carolina

Suspect in custody after robbing store in Lyman, dispatch says

LYMAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a robbery in Lyman. Dispatch said a suspect robbed the Family Dollar located at Greenville Highway and was stopped by law enforcement in the Papa John’s parking lot located at 12165 Greenville Highway. The suspect...
LYMAN, SC
FOX Carolina

Man faces upgraded charges in Gaffney shooting

Attorneys with Strom Law Firm said they are representing multiple victims in incidents dating back more than 20 years. The attorneys, including Bakari Sellers, Jessica Fickling and Alexandra Benevento, are encouraging more people to come forward.
GAFFNEY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detention Center#Violent Crime#Pickens Co#Nexstar Media Inc
WSPA 7News

Gaffney man accused of shooting neighbor during target practice

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Gaffney man was arrested Saturday for shooting his neighbor during target practice. The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office charged Nicholas Skylar Lucas, 30, with involuntary manslaughter and shooting under the influence. Deputies said they arrived at the 100 block of Songbird Lane in reference to a shooting with injuries. Upon […]
GAFFNEY, SC
WYFF4.com

Driver killed in Greenville County crash identified by coroner

The Greenville County Coroner's Office on Tuesday identified a driver killed in a morning crash. Logan Stenersen, 28, of Taylors, died at the scene of the crash, according to Shelton England, with the coroner's office. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash was reported at about 1:15 a.m. on...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

3 injured in shooting at Gaffney bar

CHEROKEE COUNTY (WSPA) – The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said three people were injured in an overnight shooting Sunday at a bar in Gaffney. Deputies said they responded to a shooting with injuries around 2:43 a.m. at Tumeby’s Tap Room located at 1547 Old Georgia Highway. Upon arrival, they found a woman with a gunshot […]
GAFFNEY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies motorcyclist from overnight crash in Travelers Rest

TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the motorcyclist from an overnight in Greenville County. South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers said at 1:15 a.m. on Tuesday, the motorcyclist was heading west on Locust Hill Road near Shady Oak Drive when they ran off the right side of the road, hit a mailbox and then a culvert.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy