ourmshome.com
Mark Your Calendar For Can’t-Miss Fall Fun In The Magnolia State
Hot air balloons, cruising cars, two kinds of nuts, blues music, and tamales can only mean one thing-summer is winding down and fall events will be sprinkled throughout the Magnolia State. And there will be so much to do and see it will be almost impossible to get bored when...
WDAM-TV
Hub City organizations collecting water for Jackson residents
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Several groups and organizations in the Pine Belt are collecting water to send to Jackson to help residents get through that city’s water crisis. The Forrest County Branch of the NAACP is taking donations of water at St. James C.M.E. Church on Country Club Road.
WDAM-TV
Sumrall residents invited to family-friendly, downtown events
SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - The town of Sumrall invites residents to enjoy and explore at a couple of downtown events this week. The first event is the quarterly Sip and Shop event from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30. Nineteen businesses and vendors will line Main Street,...
WDAM-TV
Laurel Block Party rescheduled due to rainfall
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Rain has been everywhere, and Jones County is no exception. In fact, the City of Laurel is delaying its block party originally scheduled for next weekend, Sept. 10. The new date will be a month later on Oct. 22. The reasoning behind the move is to...
WDAM-TV
City of Hattiesburg announces Labor Day trash pick-up schedule
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg announced on Tuesday its trash pick-up plans ahead of the incoming Labor Day weekend. On Monday, Sept. 5, City Hall and related offices (except for public safety) will be closed, according to the city. City of Hattiesburg sanitation crews will run an...
WDAM-TV
New fine art exhibit opening Sept. 10 set to help Hattiesburg’s economy
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A new exhibit is coming to the Hub City, and it’s set to bring revenue with it. “So, it’s going to be art but food and music... It’s going to involve every realm,” said Mary Lucas Halliwell, Arts Facilitator for the Hattiesburg Arts Council. “So, I think it will be a very immersive experience.”
WDAM-TV
September marks National Food Safety Month
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Food and water are essential to keeping the body healthy and functioning properly. The Boujee Boss Pop-Up Market hosted a food protection management course to help those who are interested in starting their own business within the food industry. Kristopher Jasper is the owner of J...
WDAM-TV
‘Pay Up For Pets’ animal shelter donation campaign
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) -One local animal shelter will be receiving extra help with its donations during the month of September. Garner Dental Group is partnering with the New Hope Animal Rescue Center for the Pay Up for Pets campaign by matching the animal center’s donations for up to $5,000.
WDAM-TV
Columbia Food and Music Festival set for Sept. 3
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Food, fun and a variety of musical acts will soon be taking place off Main Street in Columbia. The Columbia Food and Music Festival will debut on Sept. 3rd. The inaugural event will take place from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. “Our local businesses will be...
WDAM-TV
City of Hattiesburg announces keynote speaker for 9/11 Memorial Ceremony
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg recently announced plans for its 9/11 Memorial Ceremony. The ceremony will be held on Sunday, Sept. 11 at 8:40 a.m. on the front lawn of Hattiesburg Fire Department’s station #1. The Editor-At-Large for Mississippi Today, Marshall Ramsey, will give the keynote...
WDAM-TV
MDOT construction work taking place on U.S. 49, Hardy Street
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Drivers are asked to use caution while traveling in the area of U.S. Highway 49 and Hardy Street Wednesday morning as construction is taking place. The Mississippi Department of Transportation is working on sections of the roadway on Hardy Street, and traffic will be switched according to which lane crews will be working on.
Alligator Captured at Popeyes Restaurant Drive-Thru
We've seen alligators in the most random of places. This gator found himself to be a bit hungry...so it made its way to a Popeyes drive-thru.
WDAM-TV
Sumrall residents seek change
SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - Many people living in Sumrall are looking for answers after seeing an alderman’s controversial social media post. This is the second social media issue to come to light this month. The first involved the suspension of Sumrall police officer, Josh Gandy, for a social media post some residents called politically motivated.
mageenews.com
Conservative Men’s Meeting of Simpson County
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Members of the Conservative Men’s of Simpson County are hosting a meeting Tuesday, August 30, 2002. The event will take place at Eason’s Fish House starting at 6:00 p.m.
WDAM-TV
World champion dancers two-step into the Hub City
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Recently, the Hub City received a visit by two world champion dancers- Trish Drake and Mike Spencer. The pair is currently the only Master’s Level couple living in the state of Mississippi. Along with that accolade, they are also three-time ACDA National Champions and the 2019 UCWDC Classic World Champions.
WDAM-TV
Business owners meet to discuss MDOT 16th Avenue project
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Business owners along 16th Avenue in Laurel met tonight to discuss how the Mississippi Department of Transportation could potentially affect businesses. Many business owners fear the thought of having to close due to this possibility. “We have business owners who have businesses on 16th Ave who...
WDAM-TV
City of Ellisville cleans up neglected properties
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Ellisville City Council has been working through some housekeeping this month, trying to make the city as beautiful as it has the potential to be. The city council recently notified property owners who have neglected their properties that they must clean up, or the city...
WDAM-TV
Hub City women in business share their recipes for success
The town of Sumrall invites residents to enjoy and explore at a couple of downtown events this week. An “SBDC-Lite” satellite office just opened at the MCDP offices at 412 Courthouse Square. Preparations begin for Christmas in Columbia. Updated: Aug. 26, 2022 at 4:58 PM CDT. |. The...
WDAM-TV
Sen. Wicker speaks on issues impacting Mississippi during Hub City visit
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Natural disasters, severe weather and COVID-19 are only a few issues impacting people nationwide and right here in Mississippi. On Tuesday, the Rotary Club of Hattiesburg welcomed Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) to Hattiesburg. “There is a solution to the flooding problem in Jackson, Mississippi,” said Wicker....
impact601.com
City reminds residents to bring in their garbage cans
LAUREL, MS (August 30, 2022)- The City of Laurel would like to remind residents that the city’s code of ordinances does not allow for bins, boxes, crates or any other permanent fixture for street side garbage storage. For example, some homeowners build receptacles that stay at the end of their driveways to put their garbage bags into throughout the week with the expectation that the bags will be picked up on garbage day and the box will stay at the end of the driveway.
