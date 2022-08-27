Read full article on original website
WCVB
Plane makes hard landing at Plum Island Airport in Newburyport, Massachusetts
ESSEX COUNTY, Mass. — A single piston airplane made a hard landing Wednesday at Plum Island Airport in Newburyport, officials said. Rescuers responded to the airport at 11:15 a.m. after receiving calls about a plane down on its nose on the runway. Upon arrival, firefighters determined that the plane...
WCVB
The need for speed: Palmer Motorsports Park in Mass. has the steepest vertical grade racetrack in America
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Palmer Motorsports Park boasts the steepest vertical grade of any racetrack in America making it a destination for local car clubs and racetrack enthusiasts from around the world. Guardian Angel Motorsports is a charitable organization dedicated to helping kids through its members' passion for motorsports. Organizations...
WCVB
More beagles rescued from testing lab looking for homes in Mass.
BREWSTER, Mass. — More beagles from a breeding facility in Virginia are safe on the Cape Cod. The Animal Rescue League of Boston has brought 25 beagles to its Brewster Animal Care and Adoption Center. A federal judge ordered the facility to surrender all 4,000 dogs in their care...
WCVB
Griggs, beloved Merrimack Valley family farm, faces foreclosure for unpaid taxes
BILLERICA, Mass. — A farm that has been tended to by generations of the same family in the Merrimack Valley is facing foreclosure because of hundreds of thousands of dollars in unpaid taxes. Bill Griggs works a 27-acre farm of vegetables and plants that his father first bought in...
WCVB
Grab this, not that: Officials on the dos and don'ts of Allston Christmas
BOSTON — Officials from several Boston departments and agencies discussed the ongoing preparations related to the upcoming Sept. 1 student move-in. The move-in day, known as "Allston Christmas," is the day thousands of leases expire or renew in the city. The traditional apartment turnover leaves furnishings piled up on...
WCVB
Visiting Olmsted's studio in Brookline, Mass., and exploring the largest park in Boston's Emerald Necklace
Creating common ground was the mission of Frederick Law Olmsted, founder of American landscape architecture. The year 2022 marks the bicentennial of Olmsted’s birth and his epic impact across North America. The Frederick Law Olmsted National Historic Site in Brookline, Massachusetts, is where Olmsted lived and ran his family...
WCVB
Quality clothing and expert tailoring keep everyone in style
NEEDHAM, Mass. — If you’re shopping and not finding what you’re looking for or don’t even have time to make it to the store, there is help out there. Alisa Neeley is a personal stylist who curates luxury wardrobes for her clients — people who have busy lives and need help coordinating their wardrobes and polishing their style.
WCVB
Celebrating the visionary behind Boston's Emerald Necklace
Creating common ground was the mission of Frederick Law Olmsted, founder of American landscape architecture. The year 2022 marks the bicentennial of Olmsted’s birth and his epic impact across North America. The Emerald Necklace Conservancy is devoted to stewarding and protecting Boston’s Emerald Necklace, one of Olmsted’s most celebrated...
WCVB
Eversource worker rushes into burning Methuen home to rescue family's dog
METHUEN, Mass. — An Eversource Energy employee is being recognized for his bravery after he saved a Massachusetts family's dog from a house fire. On May 23, Bob McCann saw a fire in a Methuen neighborhood where he was working, jumped into his truck and rushed to the burning home to offer his help.
WCVB
Sky5: Brookline, New Hampshire, house gutted after reported explosion, fire
BROOKLINE, N.H. — Crews responded Wednesday afternoon to a house explosion in Brookline, New Hampshire. From Sky 5, the remaining charred framework of a house was being doused by fire crews. Heavy smoke could be seen from miles away. Officials said a family of four lived in the house,...
WCVB
Worker gets leg caught between Red Line train, platform at Alewife Station in Cambridge, Massachusetts, MBTA says
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — An employee of a cleaning company contracted by the MBTA was taken to a hospital after an incident involving a Red Line train at the Alewife Station in Cambridge on Tuesday. The woman was cleaning the train shortly before noon when her foot slipped off the...
WCVB
Style matters: what to wear as the weather changes
NEEDHAM, Mass. — A Cambridge boutique,Looks, draws shoppers looking for trendy women’s fashion that is appropriate for the workplace and suits all ages. Streetwear is showing up everywhere – at home, at the office, and at parties. Syndicate Streetwear is a local label reaching an international audience with its capsule collection available online.
WCVB
Man injured in incident involving Commuter Rail train in Concord, Massachusetts
CONCORD, Mass. — A man was injured Wednesday in an incident involving an MBTA commuter rail train in Concord, Massachusetts. It happened in the area of the Commonwealth Avenue crossing. The MBTA said the man walked in front of the train as it was approaching. He was taken to...
WCVB
OCEARCH holding contest to meet, tag shark
BOSTON — Thrill seekers — here's your opportunity to get up close and personal with a shark. The nonprofit ocean research organization OCEARCH is holding a "Meet a Shark" contest, which includes a 5-day trip for two to go on an expedition to meet and tag a shark.
WCVB
Mass General for Children's Dr. Scott Hadland discusses parents' back-to-school worries
BOSTON — As back to school ramps up in Massachusetts, we know parents have a lot on their minds -- most importantly, keeping their kids safe and healthy. Dr. Scott Hadland, chief of the Division of Adolescent and Young Adult Medicine at Mass General for Children, talks about the most common concerns he hear from parents this time of year.
WCVB
High-speed internet without huge price tag now available in and around Boston
BOSTON — For decades, home internet has been delivered through a cable — a line physically running down a person's street and into their house. But now, that is about to change in the Greater Boston area. Verizon has now switched on its wireless home internet powered by...
WCVB
Man swipes medical food packages from porch in Bridgewater, Massachusetts
BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — Bridgewater police are sharing video of a man who is suspected of stealing two boxes of prescription formula from a resident in the Massachusetts town. Alyssa Augusto told NewsCenter 5's Mary Saladna that she has the rare metabolic disorder phenylketonuria (PKU), which severely limits how much protein she can eat.
WCVB
Bicyclist struck by vehicle suffers serious injuries in Salem, Massachusetts
SALEM, Mass. — A bicyclist is believed to be suffering from serious injuries after they were struck by a vehicle in Salem, Massachusetts, according to police. Salem police confirmed to NewsCenter 5 that the crash happened at about 6 p.m. Wednesday at Washington Square, not far from Salem Common.
WCVB
How many hours should students sleep on a school night? Boston doctor weighs in
BOSTON — Many public schools in Massachusetts start the new academic year this week, but getting students out of bed and into the classroom usually requires some extra help. "It can take a week to make that adjustment," said Dr. Charles Czeisler, director of sleep medicine at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston.
WCVB
Contentious Boston City Council meeting devolves into chaos at City Hall
BOSTON — Wednesday's meeting of the Boston City Council took a heated turn and resulted in all members of the public being escorted out of the chamber and a scuffle breaking out in the hallway. Early on in the meeting, a woman was escorted out of the chamber after...
