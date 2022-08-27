Read full article on original website
Six Missoula Mayoral Finalists Named Out of 18 Applicants
The process to replace the late City of Missoula Mayor John Engen is moving along to the point where there are now six individuals vying for the seat that will be chosen by the City Council as a whole. We talked to Missoula City Councilor Sandra Vasecka on Tuesday’s Talk...
Can You Hike The M Trail In Missoula At Night?
Missoula's best-known trail up Mt Sentinel is one of the most iconic in the State of Montana. The summit of "The M" offers a great view of the University of Montana, the City Of Missoula, and both mountain ranges (the Sapphire and Bitterroot ranges) I even liked my first trip up The M so much I documented it for posterity:
Think That Was Bad? How Weird Has Missoula’s Weather Been?
We know Missoula is a great place to be if you enjoy the outdoors. Every season has something you may find pleasing. "If you don’t like the weather, wait 5 minutes and it will change." Here are some instances where Missoula weather surprised us!. How Hot Was it?. Missoula...
Missoula Police SWAT Team Responds to Armed Barricaded Suspect
On August 31, 2022, at around 9:43 p.m., the Missoula Police Department sent their SWAT team to a residence in the 800 block of West Broadway for an armed barricaded suspect. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold sent the following statement. "This is an evolving situation and SWAT will be...
Record Heat Wave Expected for First Week of School in Missoula
Summer is long from being over in Missoula, despite the fact that the school year is underway both for elementary and high schools as well as the University of Montana. We spoke with Meteorologist Joe Messina with the National Weather Service Office in Missoula on Monday about the heat wave to start the school year.
A Garden Party With MUD is a Down to Earth Good Time, Missoula
Did you know Missoula has a Tool Library featuring over 2,700 tools that can be checked out?. Yep, do-it-yourselfers can take advantage of checking out all kinds of items to take on those projects for a lot less than you would if you had to buy or rent the tools you need. And if you need a little expert advice to go with the tools, they can offer that, too. And they can be checked out for free as part of an extremely low annual membership fee with the Missoula Urban Demonstration Project, or MUD! Instead of checking out books, you're checking out tools.
Missoula’s TOTFEST 3 Re-Cap: Tons of Awesome Photos and Video
Let me just start by saying "THANK YOU" to everyone who came out and supported LIVE music for this year's TOTFEST. Let us raise our glass to another successful year of rocking out with friends while raising money for a good cause. According to Eddie Johnson, who organized the event, we raised over $2,000 for Tverra Photography. Jen Tverra is raising awareness for the MMIW movement, by designing and paying for billboards addressing the issue.
Survive Your Freshman Year At UM Missoula
Well, you made it to Missoula. You've unloaded your boxes and grocery bags full of clothes, moved what furniture you have into your new living space (hope you remembered to lift with your knees!) and now you're standing at the crossroads of adulthood, thinking about where to put your bed with no frame and regretting taking most of this stuff with you to your new pad:
Kick Off Labor Day Weekend in Missoula with an Awesome Metal Show
We have just recently recovered from the overwhelming amount of awesome that was the 2022 TOTFEST. Now it is time to get back in the pit with another kickass show at the Dark Horse. Friday September 2nd at the Dark Horse in Missoula. Blessiddoom is joining forces with The Band...
CASA Helps Children in Foster Care Get Back to School Safely
The first week back at school is exciting for most Missoula children, but kids in foster care face a time of uncertainty and insecurity. We spoke to Emilie Landsiedel, Development and Outreach Manager for CASA of Missoula about what her organization does to help the Missoula area foster children. “CASA...
Kane Brown Is Coming To Missoula
After Western Montana wraps up a successful run of live music in 2022, the first big concert announcement for Missoula has hit. Kane Brown will perform at the University of Montana Adams Center on May 19th, 2023. Kane performing at the MTV VMA Awards in August 2022. The multiple award-winning...
Your Chance to Own a Missoula County Eyesore in IRS Auction
On your trek to Missoula on Highway 93, across from the Subway and the stoplight from the gas station, you might have noticed the run-down buildings and changing collection of "stuff" from hot tubs to stripped motorhomes. The old Kings Hat Cafe and the building in front of it on the corner of Glacier Drive and Highway 93 will be sold at Public Auction in Missoula on September 13th, 2022.
Pumpkin Spice Lattes Return To Missoula
Get ready to get basic! The wait for the fall-favorite dessert coffee in Missoula is almost over...or did it ever leave?. We confirmed with several coffee shops in Missoula about their offerings for pumpkin spice lattes, and it may surprise some to learn that the drink is offered year-round in most places. However, what's in the drink has the competition stirring.
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 1,714 Cases, 14 New Deaths
As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 304,169 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 1,714 new confirmed cases. There are currently 2,042 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,533,165 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 572,771...
Seven Places in Montana You Can Mine Your Own Gemstones
Cool rocks and gemstones have been my jam since I was a little kid. Every family road trip would have me scouring the roadsides for "Rock Shop" signs or anything of the like. One thing I never had the chance to do was actually mine for my own treasures. My folks were surprisingly tolerant about stopping at every rock shop I noticed, but doing the work of washing buckets over a screen and such was never something we did. There are several places throughout Montana where you can do this, if you want that experience:
Missoula Police With Terrifying Facts about Meth and Fentanyl
On Friday’s Talk Back show, the special guest on City Talk was Missoula Police Department Lieutenant Matt Stonesifer, the local HIDTA (High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas) Program Task Force Commander. Stonesifer spent the hour describing the sometimes terrifying facts about the drug trade, specifically methamphetamine and fentanyl, at work...
Missoula Parents: You May Qualify For Free School Lunches
Maybe the only good thing about the public health emergency we've been through the last two years was that school meals have been free for all kids. But this year, free and reduced-cost meals will only be given to those who qualify. Not sure if you qualify? You'll have to take time out of your day to fill out the boring paperwork. I know that's annoying, especially if you don't think your family will be eligible, but doing so won't just potentially benefit you, it'll benefit our community— here's how.
UPDATE: Missoula Crews Still on Scene at Fire on Whitaker Drive
KGVO News has learned more about the structure fire being fought by the Missoula City Fire Department Thursday afternoon on Whitaker Drive. Missoula Fire Department spokesperson Charity Stubb provided these details about the blaze which sent smoke high in the air over the south hills of Missoula. “The information that...
Woman on Probation Gets Caught With Meth and a Gun in Missoula
On August 29, 2022, a Missoula Police Department officer was asked to assist a Probation Officer with a residence check on 30-year-old Ronnie Linton, who is on probation. The probation officer requested help after finding a loaded 9mm handgun, suspected methamphetamine, and paraphernalia inside Linton’s apartment. The probation officer...
Partnership Health Center Chosen Best Large Employer in Montana
The Montana Department of Labor and Industry has honored Missoula’s Partnership Health Center as the best large employer in the state of Montana. We spoke with Partnership Health Center’s Communications Director Eric Halverson on Monday for his reaction to the prestigious award targeted at businesses with more than 150 employees.
