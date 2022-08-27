Did you know Missoula has a Tool Library featuring over 2,700 tools that can be checked out?. Yep, do-it-yourselfers can take advantage of checking out all kinds of items to take on those projects for a lot less than you would if you had to buy or rent the tools you need. And if you need a little expert advice to go with the tools, they can offer that, too. And they can be checked out for free as part of an extremely low annual membership fee with the Missoula Urban Demonstration Project, or MUD! Instead of checking out books, you're checking out tools.

