Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mother Searching For Daughter Who Vanished The Day Before Mother's DayThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSeattle, WA
Cold Case Murder of a Mother and Toddler Solved after 27 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Renton, WA
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Opinion: Seattle Has Come Up with An Innovative Solution for the Homeless Population and Business Owners AlikeDaniella Cressman
Starbucks Announces Store Closures Due to "Safety Issues"Cadrene HeslopSeattle, WA
Related
mltnews.com
Limited transit service offered on Labor Day, Sept. 5
Community Transit local, Swift and DART paratransit service will operate on a Sunday schedule on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5. – All Community Transit bus and DART paratransit service: Sunday schedule. – Sound Transit buses to/from Snohomish County: Sunday schedule. – Customer Care phone lines and RideStore: Closed. There will...
mltnews.com
Sponsored: Apartment for Rent in Edmonds Bowl
Spacious, 2 BR 1B MIL in Edmonds Bowl. Private patio, 2 off-street parking, gas fireplace, W/D, dishwasher and AC in unit. No stairs, ground floor. NS/NP $2500 + $200 utilities includes premium cable w HBO. Available immediately. Call 425-327-6629.
mltnews.com
Ferry ridership rises to 82% of pre-pandemic levels ahead of busy Labor Day weekend
Walk-on ridership is near its highest point since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic at Washington State Ferries. But for people planning a ferry ride over Labor Day weekend, it’s those boarding in a vehicle who should be prepared for long waits. According to a news release issued Wednesday,...
mltnews.com
$3 tickets at area movie theaters for National Cinema Day Sept. 3
Several area movie theaters are offering $3 tickets in honor of National Cinema Day Saturday, Sept. 3. Regal Cinemas, Cinemark and AMC Theaters will be offering $3 movie tickets at all their locations for all current movies. Discounted tickets can be purchased online in advance or at the ticket counter....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mltnews.com
Save the date: Terrace Park school campus cleanup Sept. 10
Terrace Park School PTA is partnering with the City of Mountlake Terrace to host a clean-up event from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 at the school, located at 5409 228th St. S.W., Mountlake Terrace. Activities include trash pickup, weeding and bark spreading. Snacks and drinks will be provided, along...
mltnews.com
City receives $4K grant to digitize records
The City of Mountlake Terrace was successful in obtaining a $4,000 digital imaging grant to scan and digitize boxes of jurisdictional boundary records that are taking up valuable shelf space in the city’s records room. Fewer than half of the 101 applicants received grants during this round of awards.
mltnews.com
Heroes’ Cafe hosting a stand down for women veterans Sept. 15 in Lynnwood
The Heroes’ Cafe is hosting an event Thursday, Sept. 15 for female veterans, put on by Snohomish County’s Homeless Veterans Outreach Committee. Known as a stand down, the event will run from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 15 at New Life Church, 6519 188th St. S.W., Lynnwood. This is a female-only event, aimed at providing a safe and secure facility for women veterans to gather, share and receive sensitive support for their physical and emotional/mental scars.
mltnews.com
City council set Sept. 1 to OK multifamily property tax exemption resolution
The Mountlake Terrae City Council at its Thursday, Sept. 1 work/study session is scheduled to discuss and vote on a resolution to designate the Mountlake Terrace Town Center subarea for a multifamily property tax exemption program (MFTE). The council has discussed during previous meetings the idea of offering such a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mltnews.com
Sponsor spotlight: this week’s special at Scotty’s Food Truck — hand-shucked clam strips and chips
Here’s a way to beat the heat and treat those out-of-town Labor Day weekend guests: dinner from Scotty’s Food Truck in Edmonds’ Five Corners neighborhood. Scotty’s will be open Thursday through Saturday this week. This week’s special is fresh, hand-shucked clam strips and chips. Call...
Comments / 0