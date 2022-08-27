ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

mltnews.com

Limited transit service offered on Labor Day, Sept. 5

Community Transit local, Swift and DART paratransit service will operate on a Sunday schedule on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5. – All Community Transit bus and DART paratransit service: Sunday schedule. – Sound Transit buses to/from Snohomish County: Sunday schedule. – Customer Care phone lines and RideStore: Closed. There will...
SEATTLE, WA
mltnews.com

Sponsored: Apartment for Rent in Edmonds Bowl

Spacious, 2 BR 1B MIL in Edmonds Bowl. Private patio, 2 off-street parking, gas fireplace, W/D, dishwasher and AC in unit. No stairs, ground floor. NS/NP $2500 + $200 utilities includes premium cable w HBO. Available immediately. Call 425-327-6629.
EDMONDS, WA
mltnews.com

$3 tickets at area movie theaters for National Cinema Day Sept. 3

Several area movie theaters are offering $3 tickets in honor of National Cinema Day Saturday, Sept. 3. Regal Cinemas, Cinemark and AMC Theaters will be offering $3 movie tickets at all their locations for all current movies. Discounted tickets can be purchased online in advance or at the ticket counter....
LYNNWOOD, WA
mltnews.com

Save the date: Terrace Park school campus cleanup Sept. 10

Terrace Park School PTA is partnering with the City of Mountlake Terrace to host a clean-up event from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 at the school, located at 5409 228th St. S.W., Mountlake Terrace. Activities include trash pickup, weeding and bark spreading. Snacks and drinks will be provided, along...
MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, WA
mltnews.com

City receives $4K grant to digitize records

The City of Mountlake Terrace was successful in obtaining a $4,000 digital imaging grant to scan and digitize boxes of jurisdictional boundary records that are taking up valuable shelf space in the city’s records room. Fewer than half of the 101 applicants received grants during this round of awards.
MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, WA
mltnews.com

Heroes’ Cafe hosting a stand down for women veterans Sept. 15 in Lynnwood

The Heroes’ Cafe is hosting an event Thursday, Sept. 15 for female veterans, put on by Snohomish County’s Homeless Veterans Outreach Committee. Known as a stand down, the event will run from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 15 at New Life Church, 6519 188th St. S.W., Lynnwood. This is a female-only event, aimed at providing a safe and secure facility for women veterans to gather, share and receive sensitive support for their physical and emotional/mental scars.
LYNNWOOD, WA
