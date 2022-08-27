Read full article on original website
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Pasadena father accused of brutally murdering his own newborn son back in 2020 is now in custodyhoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
Basketball Phenom Griner Slapped with 9-Year Prison Sentence As Pressure Heats up and Celebrities are Weighing inSharee B.Houston, TX
KHOU
Labor Day weekend forecast: Elevated rain threat, street flooding possible
Heads up, Houston. It's going to be a wet Labor Day weekend. Rain chances are expected to top 70% at times. Some areas could get up to 4 inches of rain.
KHOU
Crystal clear water and 6,000 feet of shoreline just 30 minutes south of downtown, Houston
HOUSTON — Houston's hottest waterfront getaway with white sand beaches, thrilling water attractions, live music entertainment, and more!
Houston native one of four Texans competing on 'Survivor' when it kicks off season 43 next month
HOUSTON — 'Survivor' announced the 18 new castaways Wednesday who will compete in season 43 next month in Fiji. Houston native Mike Gabler is one of four Texans who will try to outwit, outplay and outlast other contestants for the title of sole survivor. Gabler is a 52-year-old heart valve specialist who's from Houston but currently lives in Idaho. He's been working in the operating room for 20 years, according to an Idaho television station.
Battleship Texas arrives at temporary home in Galveston for months-long repairs
HOUSTON — The historic Battleship Texas is heading to Galveston from the San Jacinto Battleground Site for much-needed repairs Wednesday. Watching history in the making was such an exciting moment for those who came out Wednesday morning to see the battleship ship off. World War II veteran attends sendoff...
Click2Houston.com
Attention barbecue lovers! Houston’s legendary Burns Original BBQ to open location in Katy during Labor Day weekend
HOUSTON – Just in time for Labor Day weekend, Burns Original BBQ will open its third bistro in Kroger! On Sept. 3, the restaurant will have its grand opening inside the West Grand Parkway location. Their Acres Home restaurant has been featured on Anthony Bourdain’s Houston episode of Parts...
Click2Houston.com
Viral Houston gumbo shop
Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, have you heard about Supreme Gumbo on Almeda road? The food is so popular, the line wraps around the door. People visit it from across the country and it’s the newest hot spot for Houston celebrities. What makes the gumbo so good? When is the best time of the week for you to try out the food? The owners join us on set, Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
Two first responders injured in ambulance crash on Southwest Freeway feeder
HOUSTON — Two first responders were injured Wednesday morning in an ambulance crash on the Southwest Freeway inbound feeder road. The EMTs were taken to an area hospital with "minor to moderate injuries," according to the Houston Fire Department. The ambulance was headed to an emergency call and there...
This Texas City Is One Of The Rudest Cities In America
This city got a high "rudeness score."
Click2Houston.com
50 Cent celebrity Houston weekend
Monday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, artist 50 Cent now calls Houston home. Over the weekend his celebrity friends were in town for a party. At 3:00 p.m. you’ll hear our interview with 50 Cent from the floor of the UofH basketball court.
PCT 4: Large silo fire causes heavy smoke near Tomball; no injuries
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Tomball Fire Department battled a large silo fire Tuesday afternoon, Harris County Precinct 4 said. The fire ignited on Boudreaux Road near the Grand Parkway. The cause of the fire is unknown, but it's causing heavy smoke in the area, pictures and videos from...
This Texas Amusement Park Has Been Abandoned And Left To Rot!
This amusement has never opened. So has it technically been abandoned or just never completed? Anytime you hear of an abandoned amusement park, it usually means an amusement park that was once open and then closed for good. That isn't necessarily the case with this one. This TEXAS amusement park was started and then abandoned. They never finished it!
KHOU
Battleship Texas' route to Galveston
Battleship Texas will be relocating Wednesday, August 31. The ship will start moving at about 6 a.m. and complete its journey to Galveston at about 5 p.m.
Beto vs. Abbott: Houston's Three Brothers Bakery kicks off Texas gubernatorial poll
HOUSTON — Election Day in Texas is quickly approaching and most recent polling shows Gov. Greg Abbott hanging on to a 7-point lead over Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke. At Houston's iconic Three Brother's Bakery, they're conducting a poll of their own through cookie sales. "It's a lot of fun...
Man found dead in road along Broadway Street in Houston's East End
HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating after a man was found dead early Sunday morning in the Greater East End. According to the Houston Police Department, the man was found dead on the road along Broadway Street near where Brays Bayou feeds into Buffalo Bayou at about 3:30 a.m.
Battleship Texas on the move: What you need to know, best places to watch the ship head to Galveston
LA PORTE, Texas — Tuesday will be the last full day the Battleship Texas will be docked at its longtime La Porte home at the San Jacinto Battleground. The last remaining battleship that served in both World Wars will be headed to Galveston on Wednesday for $35 million in repairs.
La Porte woman thought to be missing found in South America
LA PORTE, Texas — A La Porte woman who has been missing for nearly a year has been found in Ecuador, according to the U.S. Marshals. Josefa Vela, the then 36-year-old mother, was last seen in September 2021 leaving her La Porte home in a black Chevy Tahoe. Family...
Man charged with murder in Houston bowling alley shooting arrested in Dallas, records show
TEXAS, USA — A man accused of shooting and killing 24-year-old Greg Shead outside of a bowling alley in west Houston this month has been arrested in Dallas, records show. Dionate Banks, 29, was arrested Saturday afternoon in the Dallas area and is being held on a $500,000 bond, according to jail records.
'Factually, what he said was wrong' | Mayor Turner fires back at pastor's sermon calling out Houston leaders
HOUSTON — Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner fired back at a prominent pastor after comments he made during one of his sermons this past weekend. Houston's Second Baptist Church pastor Dr. Ed Young called out those in office and said the bond issue in Harris County makes the area vulnerable to crime.
1 dead, 1 injured in SE Houston shooting, police say
HOUSTON — One person is dead and another injured in a Southeast Houston shooting Wednesday evening, police said. Houston police said the shooting happened on Selinsky Road between Martin Luther King Boulevard and Martindale Road. HPD first tweeted about the incident at 6:11 p.m. The two victims, a man...
KHOU
Silo catches fire near Tomball
Firefighters battled a silo fire in northwest Harris County Tuesday, August 30 near Tomball. The cause of the fire is unknown.
