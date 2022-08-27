ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houston native one of four Texans competing on 'Survivor' when it kicks off season 43 next month

HOUSTON — 'Survivor' announced the 18 new castaways Wednesday who will compete in season 43 next month in Fiji. Houston native Mike Gabler is one of four Texans who will try to outwit, outplay and outlast other contestants for the title of sole survivor. Gabler is a 52-year-old heart valve specialist who's from Houston but currently lives in Idaho. He's been working in the operating room for 20 years, according to an Idaho television station.
Viral Houston gumbo shop

Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, have you heard about Supreme Gumbo on Almeda road? The food is so popular, the line wraps around the door. People visit it from across the country and it’s the newest hot spot for Houston celebrities. What makes the gumbo so good? When is the best time of the week for you to try out the food? The owners join us on set, Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
50 Cent celebrity Houston weekend

Monday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, artist 50 Cent now calls Houston home. Over the weekend his celebrity friends were in town for a party. At 3:00 p.m. you’ll hear our interview with 50 Cent from the floor of the UofH basketball court.
1 dead, 1 injured in SE Houston shooting, police say

HOUSTON — One person is dead and another injured in a Southeast Houston shooting Wednesday evening, police said. Houston police said the shooting happened on Selinsky Road between Martin Luther King Boulevard and Martindale Road. HPD first tweeted about the incident at 6:11 p.m. The two victims, a man...
