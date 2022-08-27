Local mayors meet for ‘State of the Shoals’ address

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WHNT) — The Shoals Chamber of Commerce hosted its second annual State of The Shoals Address on Friday.

Mayors from Tuscumbia, Sheffield, Muscle Shoals, and Florence came to give updates on their city’s latest projects and field questions from local business owners. Tuscumbia Mayor Kerry Underwood told News 19 that he enjoys hearing from other influential members of their community.

“I know there’s always questions about consolidation or collaboration,” Underwood said. “Are we working together as four cities instead of going in our own different directions? And what does that look like? How do we work together in different ways?” Tuscumbia Mayor Kerry Underwood

The four mayors talked about several infrastructure improvement projects, particularly in housing.

All four mayors also said that they were generally supportive of possibly combining the Florence-Lauderdale Tourism and Colbert County Tourism boards so that they can work together to bring more people to the area.

Olivia Bradford with the Shoals Chamber of Commerce told News 19 that these discussions are very important to local business owners.

“What is the possibility or the future look like of combining our two tourism boards? How would that affect business in the shoals? Those are the types of questions that we want our mayors to know are on the minds of our business owners,” Bradford said.

There were also questions about things like road, flooding, and sewer line issues. Each mayor said they are actively working to fix those issues.

