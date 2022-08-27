Read full article on original website
Police investigating threatening letter found in high school restroom in Marion, Illinois
MARION, IL — Authorities in Marion, Illinois, are investigating after a threatening letter was found inside a restroom at Marion High School, the local police department says. According to the Marion Police Department, the letter claimed a group of gunmen would enter the school at 1:20 p.m. on Tuesday.
'Jury duty scam' circulating in southern Illinois, sheriff's office says
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — According to Williamson County Sheriff Bennie Vick, a new scam is going around in southern Illinois. The "jury duty scam" involves an unknown caller posing as an official from the Williamson County Sheriff's Office. The scammer tries to convince the victim that they owe a fine for not attending jury duty, and they need to pay in order to avoid getting arrested.
Morris Arrested For Driving On Suspended License And Clay County Warrant
A Wayne County woman wanted out of Clay County was nabbed by Carmi Police Friday afternoon. 32 year old Jennifer Morris, with addresses in both Xenia and Barnhill, was spotted just prior to 5pm by authorities driving a black Nissan Altima and pulled over. A check of the license plate revealed it was registered for a 2007 Dodge van. Upon Morris’ exit of the vehicle, the officer notes in the report he smelled a strong odor of cannabis and noticed a small wooden “one hitter”. At that point, Morris allegedly stated she had a suspended drivers license. When running Morris through dispatch, it was discovered not only did the woman have a suspended license, but also she was wanted out of Clay County on a failure to appear warrant attached to a Possession of Meth charge. She was subsequently arrested and taken to jail where she was searched more extensively by a female corrections officer. That search revealed contraband that tested positive for meth according to the report and was found in Morris’ bra. Morris is behind White County Jail bars, facing charges of Possession of Meth, Driving While License Suspended, Possession of Cannabis in a Motor Vehicle, Unlawful Use or Possession of a Title Belonging to another Vehicle, and Possessing or Knowingly Bringing Contraband into a Penal Facility. She’s also being held on the Clay County warrant with a total of $1,750 required for her release.
Ritcheson Arrested For Excessive Speeding
A Carmi man was slowed way down Saturday night by Carmi Police. 47 year old Fred Ritcheson of Lexington Avenue was pulled over by authorities after the officer says he clocked Ritcheson driving 67 miles per hour in a 25 mph zone near the intersection of 5th and Smith Street just after 8:30pm Saturday. Ritcheson bonded out just before midnight for the Class A misdemeanor he’s charged with. He’ll be due in White County court on September 27th at 9am for a meeting with Judge Webb.
Affidavit provides details on Mt. Vernon attempted murder arrest
(WEHT) - On Tuesday, the Posey County prosecutor released the probable cause affidavit for a Mt. Vernon woman accused of shooting her husband.
White Arrested For Driving While License Revoked
Friday evening, a Marion County Illinois man was arrested by the Carmi PD. 33 year old Joshua White of Iuka is free on bond following his arrest on charges of Driving While License Revoked and Illegal Operation of a Non-Highway Vehicle on a Roadway. He posted $250 bond plus booking fee and was released. White was also arraigned Monday morning on an Aggravated DUI charge that dates back to May of this year. He’s due back in White County court on his new charges on October 17th.
Swango Arrested For Criminal Trespass; More Arrests Anitcipated
The Carmi Police Department responded to a possible residential burglary in progress at 501 Seventh Street on Monday afternoon. The homeowner, Shannon Henson called to report that someone was in her home. When officers arrived they arrested 41 year old Tabitha Swango of 822 Seventh Street in Carmi for Criminal Trespass to residence. Numerous items were stolen from the residence. An investigation is ongoing with more arrests anticipated.
Wright Arrested For Theft, Obstruction And Possession Of Meth
A Grayville woman found herself behind bars Friday afternoon following her arrest at Wal Mart in Carmi. She was in court Monday morning for a first appearance facing charges of Retail Theft, Obstructing Justice, Possession of Meth, and Unlawful Use of Property, class 4 felonies. Additionally, 43 year old Deanna Wright has been cited for Unlawful Use of a Disability Placard. Wright is scheduled to be back in White County court on Monday, September 19th at 10am.
Officer under investigation after crash while responding to Mt. Vernon shooting
MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police say they are investigating a Mt. Vernon Police officer. Several agencies confirm the officer was involved in a crash Friday night. Officials say the crash happened while crews were responding to the scene of a shooting. [Related: Wife charged in husband’s shooting...
Salem Police arrest five when breaking up retail theft group at Walmart
Salem Police report five people have been arrested in connection with the theft of items from the Salem Walmart store over the weekend. A 14-year-old female from Mt. Vernon, a 15-year-old female from Salem, a 15-year-old male from Salem, and a 17-year-old male juvenile from Salem were all given notices to appear for retail theft.
Cheek Arrested On White County Warrant
An Enfield man is being held in the White County following his arrest on a White County warrant. Cale A Cheek, 25, of 107 Jennette Street was taken into custody in the Hucks parking lot during a traffic stop early Monday morning. Cheek was wanted on a warrant for Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon. A court date for Cheek has been set for September 19th and 9:00 AM.
Two Centralia men face felony theft charges following separate incidents
Two men arrested by Centralia Police over the weekend for felony theft were formally charged in Marion County Court on Monday. 44-year-old Joshua Keebler of North Wall was charged with exerting control over the property of Intermountain Electronics. He’s accused of taking scrap metal. Centralia Police say the stolen metal has been recovered. Keebler was arrested on Sunday after the theft occurred last week. The bond was set at $10,000. Keebler was ordered to have no contact with Intermountain if released on bond. The public defender was appointed to represent him.
Wife Allegedly Shoots Husband in Mt. Vernon
Posey County – Friday night, August 26, at approximately 8:42, Posey County 911 Dispatch received a call from a residence located at 160 SR 62 West in Mt. Vernon, referencing a man and a woman who had been shot. Moments later, Mt. Vernon Police arrived and located Herbert Wade, 58, on the living room floor with a gunshot wound. Melissa Wade, 48, was found in a rear bedroom with a gunshot wound. A male juvenile relative was also inside the residence during the shooting, but he was not injured.
White County Sheriff’s Department Picks Up Six On White County Warrants
On August 26th, Deputy Nick Capeheart went to 600 Eighth Street in Carmi to serve an arrest warrant on 53 year old, Beverly J Newman. Capeheart arrived at the residence and informed Newman that there was a warrant for her arrest for Criminal Damage to Property. Newman was taken into custody and booked in the White County Jail where bond was set at $250. Following a court appearance Monday morning, Newman paid bond and was released. A court date for Newman has been set for October 11th.
Police Beat for Monday, August 29th, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested a 44-year-old Wamac man for the theft of metal from outside the Inter-Mountain Electronics building in the Centralia Industrial Park. Police allege Joshua Keebler of North Wall in Wamac took the metal on August 25th. The metal was recovered and Keebler was taken into custody on Sunday and transported to the Marion County Jail pending a final decision on charges.
Marion County Sheriff’s Deputy investigate residential burglary, recover stolen car
The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a burglary to a home in the 1600 block of Community Beach Road in Odin. A jar full of quarters and other coins were reported stolen along with an E-bond, diamond class ring, costume jewelry, and a pocket knife. The occupants were in the process of moving when the burglary occurred.
Police report ‘incident’ at Illinois shooting range
Illinois state police confirm something happened at a shooting range in Sparta, Illinois.
Mt. Vernon woman accused of shooting husband arrested
MT. VERNON, Ind. (WEHT) — A Mt. Vernon woman is facing several felony charges after police accuse her of opening fire on her husband last week. Indiana State Police alleges Melissa Wade shot her husband in the chest with a handgun, then accidentally shot herself in the leg. Detectives believe an argument in their home […]
Two teenagers from Arkansas are reported missing and law enforcement officials there think they may have headed for Pulaski County
Two teenagers from Arkansas are reported missing from Baxter County, Arkansas, and law enforcement officials there think they may have headed for Pulaski County, Missouri. According to the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office, 17-year-old Joni Raingrace Templer of Henderson was last seen at her home late Sunday morning. She said she was going on a picnic with her boyfriend, Brandon Wheat. The two were last seen in a red 2004 Chrysler Pacifica, which was discovered to be abandoned around 5:30 Sunday evening. Law enforcement officials say Templer and Wheat may be traveling to Pulaski County, Missouri, with a tan-colored Great Pyrenees dog. Templer reportedly has family members in Columbia. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Templer or Wheat should contact Baxter County Sheriff’s Investigator Brian Williams at 870-425-7000, or [email protected]
2 arrested after deputies find drugs during traffic stop
BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Two people were arrested after deputies found drugs during a traffic stop. Ronnie Dance of North Carolina was arrested on charges of speeding 26 miles per hour or more over the speed limit, fugitive from another state, traffic in cont. substance - first degree, first offense, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia - buy/possess, operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license, possession of firearm by convicted felon, possession of defaced firearm and promoting contraband first degree.
