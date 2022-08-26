ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinehurst, NC

sandhillssentinel.com

Obituary for Thomas Blaine Ritter

Thomas Blaine Ritter, age 56, died Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital. A Memorial service will be conducted at 2:00 PM Friday, September 2, 2022 at Culdee Presbyterian Church with Rev. Connie Weaver officiating. A private burial will follow in the church cemetery. Blaine retired from the...
CARTHAGE, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Obituary for Nellie Audrey Zavala

Nellie Audrey Zavala, age 64, passed away on August 28, 2022 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville. Born on June 7, 1958 in Hoke County to the late Hubert and Dorothy Locklear. Nellie was a strong willed woman who lived life to the fullest. She always enjoyed helping those around her, usually putting their needs before her own. She was a woman of faith, love and family. She also enjoyed thrifting, painting and music. She will be missed by all that knew her.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Obituary for Carol Kay Warren Morgan

Carol Kay Warren Morgan, age 65, was united with the Lord on Saturday night, August 27, 2022 surrounded by family at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital. She was born December 26, 1956 in Pinehurst, NC. Kay is the daughter of the late Howard and Kathleen Warren. She is preceded in death...
PINEHURST, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Obituary for Linda Sue Grishaw of Cameron

Linda Sue Grishaw, age 73, of Cameron, passed away on Sunday, August 28, 2022, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, with her family by her side. Linda was born in Indiana on April 5, 1949, to Eileen Hunter Conaway and the late Henry Howard Conaway. Some of the things Linda enjoyed, oil painting, working in her flowers, spending time with her family and going fishing with her husband. Linda actually spend her last night in her husband’s loving arms. She will be greatly missed.
CAMERON, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Obituary for Barbara Hamrick Turner of Carthage

Barbara Hamrick Turner, age 84, of Carthage, passed away on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her family. A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at 2:00 pm at Cox Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home from 1 until 2. Burial will follow in Cross Hill Cemetery in Carthage.
CARTHAGE, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

The Sunday Scoop: St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church

The Sunday Scoop is a series on churches in Moore County. The series covers the latest activities from Bible school to missions and everything in between. Welcome. St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Southern Pines has a diverse membership with a blend of military families and members from various heritages.
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Cameron Antiques Street Fair Sept. 30 – Oct 1

This year the Fall Cameron Antiques Street fair will be held Friday, September 30 through Saturday, October 1. The fair will be held on Cameron’s historic main street, and there will be numerous antique vendors, food, fun and bargains. The town is anticipating a great event and hope everyone...
CAMERON, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

County designated as Certified Entrepreneurial Community

Moore County Partners in Progress announced Moore County has earned the designation of Certified Entrepreneurial Community. “The Certified Entrepreneurial Community® (CEC®) designation means that Moore County is ‘entrepreneur-ready’ and we have a robust entrepreneurial ecosystem that can help new start-ups and small businesses succeed,” said Natalie Hawkins, Executive Director of Partners in Progress.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Former NC Sunday school teacher convicted of rape

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (AP) — A prosecutor in North Carolina says a man who taught Sunday school has been convicted of rape and other sexual crimes. The News & Observer reports that Johnston County Assistant District Attorney Paul Jackson says that the charges against Jonathan David Young, 38, involved three children and took place from 2003 […]
BENSON, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Become an Aberdeen Ambassador

Citizens Academy Program (CAP) is a program for citizens and business owners in Aberdeen with goals to provide individuals with a better understanding of the town’s municipal services, the council-manager form of government, and the challenges local governments face. Beginning in October, the Town of Aberdeen will host its...
ABERDEEN, NC
FOX8 News

Family reacts to discovery of missing High Point woman’s body

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The search didn’t end the way the family and friends of Heddie Dawkins had hoped it would. Family and community members spent a week searching for Heddie Dawkins, who went missing early morning Wednesday. “God is special sometimes,” said Cory Dawkins, Heddie’s grandson. “He has to take one of his […]
HIGH POINT, NC
cbs17

Victim identified in Hope Mills shooting: deputies

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — A man died after being shot in Hope Mills, according to Cumberland County deputies. This happened just after 1 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Scipio Court in Hope Mills. Deputies said the man who was shot was taken to the hospital before...
HOPE MILLS, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Partners in Progress releases economic development report

Moore County Partners in Progress (PIP) recently released their Quarterly Progress Report highlighting their activities and initiatives in the areas of economic development, community development, and workforce development for the quarter ending June 30. Partners in Progress saw a 54% increase over last fiscal year in the number of companies...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Man dies at hospital after shooting near Hope Mills

Hope Mills, N.C. — A man died Wednesday after a shooting in a neighborhood near Hope Mills. At 1:15 a.m., the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office responded to a home near the 400 block of Scipio Court. A man with a gunshot wound was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical...
HOPE MILLS, NC
WRAL

Motive a mystery behind Fayetteville sign theft

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. A total of 84 street signs were stolen from 42 intersections from the Eastover area extending into the Wade-Stedman area. Reporter: Gilbert Baez. Photographer: Michael...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Malcolm Blue Festival Sept. 24

At the Malcolm Blue Festival, you will enjoy artisan work of all kinds, such as black smithing, honey making, handcrafted jewelry, soap, lotion, cheese, and more. Children can ride in a horse drawn wagon, pet farm animals, and ride on a pony. Also, there will be live entertainment and demonstrations scheduled throughout the day.
ABERDEEN, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Nurse practitioner joins FirstHealth, Pinehurst Medical Clinic oncology team

FirstHealth of the Carolinas and Pinehurst Medical Clinic (PMC) continue to expand their cancer care team with the addition of nurse practitioner Jaime Delivuk. Delivuk previously worked with oncology patients at FirstHealth of the Carolinas and worked as an emergency department nurse at FirstHealth’s Moore Regional Hospital – Hoke campus.
PINEHURST, NC
FOX8 News

Man charged for strangling woman in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been arrested after allegedly strangling a woman. According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to a home on Lincoln Avenue in Asheboro on Tuesday about a report of a fight. When they got there, they found David Nathaniel Grantham leaving the home. After an investigation, […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC

