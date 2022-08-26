Nellie Audrey Zavala, age 64, passed away on August 28, 2022 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville. Born on June 7, 1958 in Hoke County to the late Hubert and Dorothy Locklear. Nellie was a strong willed woman who lived life to the fullest. She always enjoyed helping those around her, usually putting their needs before her own. She was a woman of faith, love and family. She also enjoyed thrifting, painting and music. She will be missed by all that knew her.

FAYETTEVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO