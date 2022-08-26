Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
sandhillssentinel.com
Obituary for Thomas Blaine Ritter
Thomas Blaine Ritter, age 56, died Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital. A Memorial service will be conducted at 2:00 PM Friday, September 2, 2022 at Culdee Presbyterian Church with Rev. Connie Weaver officiating. A private burial will follow in the church cemetery. Blaine retired from the...
sandhillssentinel.com
Obituary for Nellie Audrey Zavala
Nellie Audrey Zavala, age 64, passed away on August 28, 2022 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville. Born on June 7, 1958 in Hoke County to the late Hubert and Dorothy Locklear. Nellie was a strong willed woman who lived life to the fullest. She always enjoyed helping those around her, usually putting their needs before her own. She was a woman of faith, love and family. She also enjoyed thrifting, painting and music. She will be missed by all that knew her.
sandhillssentinel.com
Obituary for Carol Kay Warren Morgan
Carol Kay Warren Morgan, age 65, was united with the Lord on Saturday night, August 27, 2022 surrounded by family at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital. She was born December 26, 1956 in Pinehurst, NC. Kay is the daughter of the late Howard and Kathleen Warren. She is preceded in death...
sandhillssentinel.com
Obituary for Linda Sue Grishaw of Cameron
Linda Sue Grishaw, age 73, of Cameron, passed away on Sunday, August 28, 2022, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, with her family by her side. Linda was born in Indiana on April 5, 1949, to Eileen Hunter Conaway and the late Henry Howard Conaway. Some of the things Linda enjoyed, oil painting, working in her flowers, spending time with her family and going fishing with her husband. Linda actually spend her last night in her husband’s loving arms. She will be greatly missed.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sandhillssentinel.com
Obituary for Barbara Hamrick Turner of Carthage
Barbara Hamrick Turner, age 84, of Carthage, passed away on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her family. A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at 2:00 pm at Cox Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home from 1 until 2. Burial will follow in Cross Hill Cemetery in Carthage.
sandhillssentinel.com
The Sunday Scoop: St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church
The Sunday Scoop is a series on churches in Moore County. The series covers the latest activities from Bible school to missions and everything in between. Welcome. St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Southern Pines has a diverse membership with a blend of military families and members from various heritages.
sandhillssentinel.com
Cameron Antiques Street Fair Sept. 30 – Oct 1
This year the Fall Cameron Antiques Street fair will be held Friday, September 30 through Saturday, October 1. The fair will be held on Cameron’s historic main street, and there will be numerous antique vendors, food, fun and bargains. The town is anticipating a great event and hope everyone...
sandhillssentinel.com
County designated as Certified Entrepreneurial Community
Moore County Partners in Progress announced Moore County has earned the designation of Certified Entrepreneurial Community. “The Certified Entrepreneurial Community® (CEC®) designation means that Moore County is ‘entrepreneur-ready’ and we have a robust entrepreneurial ecosystem that can help new start-ups and small businesses succeed,” said Natalie Hawkins, Executive Director of Partners in Progress.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Former NC Sunday school teacher convicted of rape
SMITHFIELD, N.C. (AP) — A prosecutor in North Carolina says a man who taught Sunday school has been convicted of rape and other sexual crimes. The News & Observer reports that Johnston County Assistant District Attorney Paul Jackson says that the charges against Jonathan David Young, 38, involved three children and took place from 2003 […]
sandhillssentinel.com
Become an Aberdeen Ambassador
Citizens Academy Program (CAP) is a program for citizens and business owners in Aberdeen with goals to provide individuals with a better understanding of the town’s municipal services, the council-manager form of government, and the challenges local governments face. Beginning in October, the Town of Aberdeen will host its...
Family reacts to discovery of missing High Point woman’s body
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The search didn’t end the way the family and friends of Heddie Dawkins had hoped it would. Family and community members spent a week searching for Heddie Dawkins, who went missing early morning Wednesday. “God is special sometimes,” said Cory Dawkins, Heddie’s grandson. “He has to take one of his […]
cbs17
Victim identified in Hope Mills shooting: deputies
HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — A man died after being shot in Hope Mills, according to Cumberland County deputies. This happened just after 1 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Scipio Court in Hope Mills. Deputies said the man who was shot was taken to the hospital before...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sandhillssentinel.com
Partners in Progress releases economic development report
Moore County Partners in Progress (PIP) recently released their Quarterly Progress Report highlighting their activities and initiatives in the areas of economic development, community development, and workforce development for the quarter ending June 30. Partners in Progress saw a 54% increase over last fiscal year in the number of companies...
Man dies at hospital after shooting near Hope Mills
Hope Mills, N.C. — A man died Wednesday after a shooting in a neighborhood near Hope Mills. At 1:15 a.m., the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office responded to a home near the 400 block of Scipio Court. A man with a gunshot wound was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical...
‘Something ain’t’ right’: Family of NC mother accused of killing daughters hadn’t heard from her in weeks
Launice Battle, 29, is facing two counts of murder for the death of three-year-old Amora, and two-year-old Trinity.
WRAL
Motive a mystery behind Fayetteville sign theft
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. A total of 84 street signs were stolen from 42 intersections from the Eastover area extending into the Wade-Stedman area. Reporter: Gilbert Baez. Photographer: Michael...
Alamance-Burlington School Board names new school Southeast Alamance High School
(WGHP) — The Alamance Burlington School System finally named its newest high school in the county early Tuesday during a special-called meeting. Southeast Alamance High School is now the 7th high school in the district and is set to open in mid-July 2023. The new building is the first school fully built in 60 years, […]
sandhillssentinel.com
Malcolm Blue Festival Sept. 24
At the Malcolm Blue Festival, you will enjoy artisan work of all kinds, such as black smithing, honey making, handcrafted jewelry, soap, lotion, cheese, and more. Children can ride in a horse drawn wagon, pet farm animals, and ride on a pony. Also, there will be live entertainment and demonstrations scheduled throughout the day.
sandhillssentinel.com
Nurse practitioner joins FirstHealth, Pinehurst Medical Clinic oncology team
FirstHealth of the Carolinas and Pinehurst Medical Clinic (PMC) continue to expand their cancer care team with the addition of nurse practitioner Jaime Delivuk. Delivuk previously worked with oncology patients at FirstHealth of the Carolinas and worked as an emergency department nurse at FirstHealth’s Moore Regional Hospital – Hoke campus.
Man charged for strangling woman in Randolph County
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been arrested after allegedly strangling a woman. According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to a home on Lincoln Avenue in Asheboro on Tuesday about a report of a fight. When they got there, they found David Nathaniel Grantham leaving the home. After an investigation, […]
Comments / 0