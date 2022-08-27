Read full article on original website
natureworldnews.com
Tri-Cities, Washington will Face 100 to 104 Degrees Temperature Highs Until Friday, Labor Day Family Activities Challenged
Labor Day family activities will be difficult due to the high temperatures, 100 to 104 degrees, that are predicted for some areas of Washington, including the Tri-cities, from Tuesday through Friday. Triple-Digit Temps. As more triple-digit high temperatures are anticipated, a heat advisory is given for the Tri-Cities. A heat...
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: Power restored in Reata Rd area
KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE: 8/31/22 1:05 p.m. Benton PUD crews have restored power to the Reata Road area in west Kennewick. Benton PUD crews responded to the outage around 12 p.m. Wednesday. 908 customers were without power. According to the PUD the outage was the result of farm equipment striking a...
Growing wildfire threatens thousands of structures in SW Oregon
Thousands of structures in southwest Oregon are threatened as the wildfire burning along the Rogue River continues to grow out of control.
2 of Washington State’s Most Dangerous Towns Are Next to the Tri-Cities
Surprise! Two Of Washington's Most Dangerous Towns Are Minutes From Tri-Cities. I grew up in the small town of Clarkston Washington and thought I'd grown up in a safe town but imagine my surprise when I discovered that Clarkston wasn't exactly the safest town in Washington State. Murder Is Rampant...
nbcrightnow.com
BFT route 66 in Pasco discontinued
PASCO, Wash.- As students head back to school this week the Ben Franklin Transit is reminding riders that its Route 66 in Pasco is no longer in service. The dropping of Route 66 is part of a planned service enhancement to Route 67. Route 67 service frequency will now increase...
Phys.org
Wildlife crossings potentially save millions of dollars annually in Washington state
Crossings over highways intended to preserve biological diversity also appear to reduce wildlife-vehicle collisions in Washington state, saving roughly $235,000 to $443,000 every year per structure. A Washington State University economic analysis found there were 1 to 3 fewer collisions involving wildlife per mile, each year in a 10-mile radius...
kezi.com
Wildfire smoke to descend on valley, lowering air quality
WESTERN OREGON – With the Cedar Creek Fire and Rum Creek Fire burning a total of more than 21,000 acres, fire officials are warning that prevailing winds will bring smoke into cities in western Oregon. Fire officials say that moderate amounts of smoke will be present in most cities...
Heat wave forecast for Tri-Cities. How it could affect Labor Day weekend plans
When can we expect some cooler days?
THE Most Delicious Burger in the Tri-Cities is Found Where?
We often ask, "Where is the best burger in Tri-Cities?" Right? I rarely eat meat, so this is a big deal for me. Yesterday, my husband and I decided to go out to lunch. Jeff said that was in the "mood for a burger." I remembered a sign somewhere boasting that they had the best burgers. Who was it?
Pasco sees major economic developments on the way
PASCO, Wash. — Major growth is coming to the city, and they’re just the beginning. Economic development is at the forefront of Pasco right now. Randy Hayden, the Executive Director for the Port of Pasco said, “Between the Port, the City, our local PUD, TRIDEC, Franklin County, we’ve all really been working closely together to make this an attractive and easy spot for people to locate new companies. So, I think that’s paying off to allow the economic development projects that we’re hearing about.”
nbcrightnow.com
Grain craft mill in Pendleton continues to burn
PENDLETON, Ore. - Fire crews in Pendleton are still watching the ongoing burning of a grain craft mill. The fire has caused hot spots in areas that crews can't get to, like the basement. Chief Jim Critchley says they'll continue to work hard, but until they get a demolition plan...
nbcrightnow.com
Bin pile causes fire, power outage north of Grandview
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — UPDATE: 9 p.m. Power has been entirely restored. There are 59 customers still without power, according to the Benton PUD. Restoration is expected to take one or two hours. AUGUST 29. 2022 7:48 p.m. A large fire north of Grandview caused a power outage in...
nbcrightnow.com
Traffic signal upgrade to impact traffic on Yakima Ave
YAKIMA, Wash. — Traffic will be restricted to one lane in each direction with a four-way stop at the Yakima Avenue and 6th Avenue intersection on August 31 while crews upgrade the traffic signal. The traffic signal will not work between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. The work is...
6 Things you Legally Can Not Throw away in Yakima
I've lost count of the times I've asked myself, "can I toss this in the trash?" Luckily in today's world, we have google, bing, and ask Jeeves, to see if they can be thrown away; not sure those other two still exist. However, some things still get past us. Purley...
elkhornmediagroup.com
New overpass is taking shape
PASCO – The first steel girders have been placed on the Lewis Street Overpass project in downtown Pasco. Slated for fall 2023 completion, the project will join Second Avenue on the west to Oregon Avenue on the east. Improvements include the construction of a 625-foot, four- span concrete overpass...
kptv.com
Pilot draws middle finger over Washington state, flight map shows
SEATTLE (KPTV) - A flight monitoring map reveals that on Monday, a pilot flew over Washington state and gave the state the bird. The Piper Navajo aircraft, which flew for seven hours, arrived at its destination at 4:09 p.m., according to FlightAware. It is uncertain why the middle finger is...
livingsnoqualmie.com
Work Now Underway on Western Washington’s Largest Pavement Repair Project…Including I-90 in North Bend!
After a spring and summer of slowdowns, lane closures, and bumpy roads, the Northwest Region Emergency Pavement Repair project is underway in King, Snohomish, Skagit and Whatcom counties. The $7 million effort began in January with Gov. Jay Inslee’s Emergency Proclamation during a winter of heavy snow and cold that...
Did B-F Fair Set Attendance, Revenue Records in 2022?
Perhaps people were looking to return to 'normal,' and we lost the fair in 2020. In the past, some years with very hot weather dented some crowds at the fairgrounds in Kennewick, but this year is not the case. Despite some triple-digits, people came out in droves. According to officials...
Adorable Eye-Popping Red House in Kennewick Goes Up for Sale
Affordable Real Estate Can Be Hard To Find In Tri-Cities Washington. Finding an affordable house can be tough in the Tri-Cities but there are some deals still out there to be had. I spotted this adorable house in Kennewick that might be worth checking out. Kennewick Home For Sale Has...
FOX Reno
Rum Creek now biggest fire in Oregon, surpassing 10,000 acres
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — Following an explosive weekend of growth, the Rum Creek Fire, burning to the northwest of Grants Pass, has scorched 10,709 acres as of Monday morning and has virtually no containment. The fire started Aug. 17 when lightning moved across the region. Officials at the Northwest...
