West Richland, WA

Tri-Cities, Washington will Face 100 to 104 Degrees Temperature Highs Until Friday, Labor Day Family Activities Challenged

Labor Day family activities will be difficult due to the high temperatures, 100 to 104 degrees, that are predicted for some areas of Washington, including the Tri-cities, from Tuesday through Friday. Triple-Digit Temps. As more triple-digit high temperatures are anticipated, a heat advisory is given for the Tri-Cities. A heat...
TRI-CITIES, WA
UPDATE: Power restored in Reata Rd area

KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE: 8/31/22 1:05 p.m. Benton PUD crews have restored power to the Reata Road area in west Kennewick. Benton PUD crews responded to the outage around 12 p.m. Wednesday. 908 customers were without power. According to the PUD the outage was the result of farm equipment striking a...
KENNEWICK, WA
BFT route 66 in Pasco discontinued

PASCO, Wash.- As students head back to school this week the Ben Franklin Transit is reminding riders that its Route 66 in Pasco is no longer in service. The dropping of Route 66 is part of a planned service enhancement to Route 67. Route 67 service frequency will now increase...
PASCO, WA
Wildfire smoke to descend on valley, lowering air quality

WESTERN OREGON – With the Cedar Creek Fire and Rum Creek Fire burning a total of more than 21,000 acres, fire officials are warning that prevailing winds will bring smoke into cities in western Oregon. Fire officials say that moderate amounts of smoke will be present in most cities...
OREGON STATE
Pasco sees major economic developments on the way

PASCO, Wash. — Major growth is coming to the city, and they're just the beginning. Economic development is at the forefront of Pasco right now. Randy Hayden, the Executive Director for the Port of Pasco said, "Between the Port, the City, our local PUD, TRIDEC, Franklin County, we've all really been working closely together to make this an attractive and easy spot for people to locate new companies. So, I think that's paying off to allow the economic development projects that we're hearing about."
PASCO, WA
Grain craft mill in Pendleton continues to burn

PENDLETON, Ore. - Fire crews in Pendleton are still watching the ongoing burning of a grain craft mill. The fire has caused hot spots in areas that crews can't get to, like the basement. Chief Jim Critchley says they'll continue to work hard, but until they get a demolition plan...
PENDLETON, OR
Bin pile causes fire, power outage north of Grandview

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — UPDATE: 9 p.m. Power has been entirely restored. There are 59 customers still without power, according to the Benton PUD. Restoration is expected to take one or two hours. AUGUST 29. 2022 7:48 p.m. A large fire north of Grandview caused a power outage in...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
Traffic signal upgrade to impact traffic on Yakima Ave

YAKIMA, Wash. — Traffic will be restricted to one lane in each direction with a four-way stop at the Yakima Avenue and 6th Avenue intersection on August 31 while crews upgrade the traffic signal. The traffic signal will not work between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. The work is...
YAKIMA, WA
New overpass is taking shape

PASCO – The first steel girders have been placed on the Lewis Street Overpass project in downtown Pasco. Slated for fall 2023 completion, the project will join Second Avenue on the west to Oregon Avenue on the east. Improvements include the construction of a 625-foot, four- span concrete overpass...
PASCO, WA
Pilot draws middle finger over Washington state, flight map shows

SEATTLE (KPTV) - A flight monitoring map reveals that on Monday, a pilot flew over Washington state and gave the state the bird. The Piper Navajo aircraft, which flew for seven hours, arrived at its destination at 4:09 p.m., according to FlightAware. It is uncertain why the middle finger is...
WASHINGTON STATE
Rum Creek now biggest fire in Oregon, surpassing 10,000 acres

PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — Following an explosive weekend of growth, the Rum Creek Fire, burning to the northwest of Grants Pass, has scorched 10,709 acres as of Monday morning and has virtually no containment. The fire started Aug. 17 when lightning moved across the region. Officials at the Northwest...
OREGON STATE

