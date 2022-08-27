Read full article on original website
Former Bank of San Antonio executive handed 97-month prison sentence for fraud
The banker used the funds to buy a beach house and an airplane.
dailytrib.com
Preliminary injunction hearing set in Llano County library lawsuit
A motion for a preliminary injunction that could return banned books to the shelves at Llano County libraries is Friday, Oct. 28, and Monday, Oct. 31, in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas, Austin Division, with Judge Robert Pitman presiding. The dates were set during a conference call Tuesday, Aug. 30, between lawyers for both sides and Judge Pitman.
KSAT 12
Woman pulled out knife while stealing cart of items at Dollar General, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A woman is accused of pulling out a knife during an aggravated robbery at a West Side Dollar General. A Crime Stoppers report states the incident happened at 3:45 p.m. on Aug. 20 at the store in the 4300 block of Culebra Road. The woman packed...
Round Rock police warn of uptick in sophisticated mortgage wire transfer scams involving mortgage down payments
ROUND ROCK, Texas — Closing on a new home can be exciting, but the Round Rock Police Department is warning people about scammers swindling homebuyers out of mortgage down payments. "Unfortunately, it's happened multiple times in Round Rock, many times in Central Texas, and it appears to be a...
news4sanantonio.com
Crime Stoppers searching for woman accused of running from the law
Kerr County Crime Stoppers is hoping a $5,000 reward will help them find woman accused of running from the law. Lynda Manchaca is wanted for allegedly not showing up to court on a felony DWI charge. She can now add another felony to her record, an enhanced bail-jumping charge. If...
Austin physician convicted in health care fraud scheme
Dr. Sekhar Rao, 51, who was the medical director of the ADAR Group, LLC., fraudulently authorized toxicology and genetic testing, including cancer genetic testing, for some TRICARE beneficiaries, according to court documents and evidence presented at trial.
Man pleads guilty in 2019 murder at Austin hotel
AUSTIN, Texas — On Thursday, 21-year-old Roosevelt Haynes pleaded guilty to murder in link to a 2019 homicide at an Austin Quality Inn. Haynes was arrested on May 16, 2019, for the murder of 29-year-old Jannerra Williams on May 5, 2019. He was later indicted on July 31, 2019, on the murder charge.
seguintoday.com
Pair arrested for drugs at local park
(Seguin) — A trip to a park in Seguin didn’t go as exactly planned for a San Antonio couple and that’s all thanks to the Guadalupe County Narcotics Task Force. Task force officials say just before 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, task force officers conducted a narcotics operation in the 2200 block of N. Guadalupe St. – the site for the Manuel Castilla Park. Officers says they had reason to believe that Blake Fisher Grimes, 31, of San Antonio and Antonia Marie Gonzalez, 32, had traveled to Seguin to sell a large quantity of Methamphetamine.
seguintoday.com
Narcotics agents stop drug deal at area car wash
(Seguin) – A drug deal for one local couple was a complete wash after Guadalupe County Narcotics Task Force officers put a stop to their illegal act at an area carwash. Officials say on Friday, Aug. 26 at approximately 8:15 PM, the Guadalupe County Narcotics Task Force conducted a narcotics operation in the 16800 block of IH 35 North in Schertz.
fox7austin.com
HCSO searching for man suspected of stealing tools, equipment from multiple hardware stores
HAYS COUNTY, Texas - The Hays County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man suspected of stealing large amounts of electrical wiring and tools from hardware stores in the area. Jorge Godinez, who is believed to be around 38-years-old, is described as a 5'8" Hispanic male weighing around 180 pounds....
KSAT 12
Former Bexar County deputy arrested in connection with 2021 attack on inmate
SAN ANTONIO – A former Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputy was arrested in connection with a case filed by the Public Integrity Unit in February 2021 after an attack on an inmate. Sheriff Javier Salazar said 46-year-old David Amaro was arrested Monday after a grand jury returned an...
CBS Austin
Three more arrested for written threat found in Lockhart ISD bathroom
Officials for Lockhart ISD say three juvenile females have been arrested in connection to a threat written on a girls’ bathroom wall at a high school. A 16-year-old boy was arrested Monday, and he could face felony terroristic threat charges. Now, the district says the three girls, , a...
fox7austin.com
5 plead guilty to 'factoring' scheme to defraud several Texas banks
SAN ANTONIO, Texas - Five people have pled guilty to participating in a "factoring" scheme to defraud several banks in Texas. 49-year-old Ronald Wayne Schroeder of Canyon Lake, 60-year-old Jill Martin Alvarado of Irving, 57-year-old Rigo Alvarado of Barstow, 58-year-old Ryan Martinez of San Antonio and 80-year-old Phyllis Joe Martinez of San Antonio all each pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud.
News Channel 25
Police: Texas man killed in broad daylight downtown in entertainment district
AUSTIN, Texas — One man is dead after being fatally shot in the late morning Aug. 16 in Austin's downtown entertainment district. Shortly before 11 a.m. Austin police arrived at the intersection of East Sixth Street and Sabine Street and discovered 36-year-old Chester Sauls suffering from a gunshot wound. Sauls was unresponsive and later died at the scene.
fox7austin.com
Round Rock SWAT cleared following home burglary
ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock SWAT team was cleared following a report of a home burglary. Police said the incident happened around 3:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of Homewood Circle. The SWAT team was called to the scene as the report said the home burglary was in process.
Police investigating armed robbery of Little Caesars in northeast Austin
It happened on July 28 between 10 and 10:30 p.m. Police said the suspects held store employees at gunpoint and robbed the register and safe, then fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.
KSAT 12
Canyon Lake man accused of defrauding banks, using money for Port A beach house and luxury items
SAN ANTONIO – A Canyon Lake man was sentenced after pleading guilty to defrauding financial institutions in San Antonio and using the money for personal expenses like a Port Aransas beach house and a $100,000 pool, according to federal authorities. Ronald Wayne Schroeder, 49, on Thursday was sentenced to...
KSAT 12
Central Texas teen arrested for posing with gun in front of high school, police say
An 18-year-old man was arrested after a picture of him posing with a pistol in front of the Central Texas high school where he used to attend was posted to social media, according to police. Leander police said a student at Rouse High School reported the social media post to...
Texas BBQ Restaurant Owner Charged In $350,000 Fraud Scheme
The owner and her wife have been indicted for an alleged workers' comp fraud scheme.
seguintoday.com
Walmart reopens in Seguin with a new, multi-million-dollar improved look
(Seguin) — After just 90 days, the Seguin Walmart store on Friday was able to celebrate its second-best day ever. Its original best day was back in June of 1995, when the store opened the doors to its current location. Now, 27 years later, Walmart is celebrating a re-grand opening brining the store up to par with all its other newer locations.
