Johnson City, TX

dailytrib.com

Preliminary injunction hearing set in Llano County library lawsuit

A motion for a preliminary injunction that could return banned books to the shelves at Llano County libraries is Friday, Oct. 28, and Monday, Oct. 31, in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas, Austin Division, with Judge Robert Pitman presiding. The dates were set during a conference call Tuesday, Aug. 30, between lawyers for both sides and Judge Pitman.
LLANO COUNTY, TX
KXAN

Austin physician convicted in health care fraud scheme

Dr. Sekhar Rao, 51, who was the medical director of the ADAR Group, LLC., fraudulently authorized toxicology and genetic testing, including cancer genetic testing, for some TRICARE beneficiaries, according to court documents and evidence presented at trial.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Man pleads guilty in 2019 murder at Austin hotel

AUSTIN, Texas — On Thursday, 21-year-old Roosevelt Haynes pleaded guilty to murder in link to a 2019 homicide at an Austin Quality Inn. Haynes was arrested on May 16, 2019, for the murder of 29-year-old Jannerra Williams on May 5, 2019. He was later indicted on July 31, 2019, on the murder charge.
AUSTIN, TX
seguintoday.com

Pair arrested for drugs at local park

(Seguin) — A trip to a park in Seguin didn’t go as exactly planned for a San Antonio couple and that’s all thanks to the Guadalupe County Narcotics Task Force. Task force officials say just before 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, task force officers conducted a narcotics operation in the 2200 block of N. Guadalupe St. – the site for the Manuel Castilla Park. Officers says they had reason to believe that Blake Fisher Grimes, 31, of San Antonio and Antonia Marie Gonzalez, 32, had traveled to Seguin to sell a large quantity of Methamphetamine.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
seguintoday.com

Narcotics agents stop drug deal at area car wash

(Seguin) – A drug deal for one local couple was a complete wash after Guadalupe County Narcotics Task Force officers put a stop to their illegal act at an area carwash. Officials say on Friday, Aug. 26 at approximately 8:15 PM, the Guadalupe County Narcotics Task Force conducted a narcotics operation in the 16800 block of IH 35 North in Schertz.
SCHERTZ, TX
CBS Austin

Three more arrested for written threat found in Lockhart ISD bathroom

Officials for Lockhart ISD say three juvenile females have been arrested in connection to a threat written on a girls’ bathroom wall at a high school. A 16-year-old boy was arrested Monday, and he could face felony terroristic threat charges. Now, the district says the three girls, , a...
LOCKHART, TX
fox7austin.com

5 plead guilty to 'factoring' scheme to defraud several Texas banks

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - Five people have pled guilty to participating in a "factoring" scheme to defraud several banks in Texas. 49-year-old Ronald Wayne Schroeder of Canyon Lake, 60-year-old Jill Martin Alvarado of Irving, 57-year-old Rigo Alvarado of Barstow, 58-year-old Ryan Martinez of San Antonio and 80-year-old Phyllis Joe Martinez of San Antonio all each pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
News Channel 25

Police: Texas man killed in broad daylight downtown in entertainment district

AUSTIN, Texas — One man is dead after being fatally shot in the late morning Aug. 16 in Austin's downtown entertainment district. Shortly before 11 a.m. Austin police arrived at the intersection of East Sixth Street and Sabine Street and discovered 36-year-old Chester Sauls suffering from a gunshot wound. Sauls was unresponsive and later died at the scene.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Round Rock SWAT cleared following home burglary

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock SWAT team was cleared following a report of a home burglary. Police said the incident happened around 3:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of Homewood Circle. The SWAT team was called to the scene as the report said the home burglary was in process.
ROUND ROCK, TX
seguintoday.com

Walmart reopens in Seguin with a new, multi-million-dollar improved look

(Seguin) — After just 90 days, the Seguin Walmart store on Friday was able to celebrate its second-best day ever. Its original best day was back in June of 1995, when the store opened the doors to its current location. Now, 27 years later, Walmart is celebrating a re-grand opening brining the store up to par with all its other newer locations.
SEGUIN, TX

