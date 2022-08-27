(Seguin) — A trip to a park in Seguin didn’t go as exactly planned for a San Antonio couple and that’s all thanks to the Guadalupe County Narcotics Task Force. Task force officials say just before 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, task force officers conducted a narcotics operation in the 2200 block of N. Guadalupe St. – the site for the Manuel Castilla Park. Officers says they had reason to believe that Blake Fisher Grimes, 31, of San Antonio and Antonia Marie Gonzalez, 32, had traveled to Seguin to sell a large quantity of Methamphetamine.

