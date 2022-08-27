ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFAA

Cook Children's message to parents: 'Please don't come to the emergency department for a simple COVID test'

FORT WORTH, Texas — Cook Children's hospital system has a message for North Texas parents: "Please don't come to the emergency department for a simple COVID-19 test." In a news release Tuesday, the Fort Worth-based hospital said it is currently seeing an increase in parents bringing their children with no symptoms to the emergency department and urgent care centers for a COVID-19 test.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Frisco High School adds security after social media threat

FRISCO, Texas — Frisco High School had an added security presence Monday after a threat was made on social media over the weekend, principal Shawn Perry told parents in a letter. Perry emphasized there was no active threat to the school. But over the weekend, a student reported seeing...
FRISCO, TX
WFAA

Anyone surprised? Top 3 real estate cities in U.S. are in North Texas, new study says

DALLAS — It's no secret the real estate market has been strong in North Texas, even if that means a frustrating buying process, from booming prices to bidding wars. WalletHub, which produces studies and surveys for an array of economic issues, released its latest "Best Real Estate Markets" rankings this week. And five of the top 11 were here in North Texas, including the top three in Frisco, Allen and McKinney.
TEXAS STATE
WFAA

Study explores why DFW's housing market is under supplied and overpriced

DALLAS — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. Dallas-Fort Worth experienced a 15.9% increase in new housing units compared to a national increase of 6.5%, making North Texas the eighth fastest-growing major metro residential construction market in the nation between 2010 and 2020, according to a new report.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

1 killed, 1 hospitalized in rollover Granbury crash, police say

GRANBURY, Texas — A woman died in a single vehicle crash over the weekend along U.S. Hwy. 337 in Granbury, police confirmed to WFAA on Tuesday. The Granbury Police Department (GPD) said officers were dispatched on Aug. 28 to the 5800 block of U.S. Hwy. 377E for a major accident. Police said a 2016 Jeep Wrangler driven by a 25-year-old woman was headed westbound on the highway when the Jeep left the roadway and flipped.
GRANBURY, TX
WFAA

Car carrying 5 teens crashes into creek in Carrollton, police say

CARROLLTON, Texas — Five high school students were involved in a crash in Carrollton Wednesday afternoon, according to police. Carrollton Police said the incident happened just before 2 p.m. in the 1700 block of Parker Road. This is east of The Lakes at Castle Hills and south of The Colony High School.
CARROLLTON, TX
WFAA

The American Rodeo's getting a new home for 2023

ARLINGTON, Texas — The American Rodeo's saddling up to move to a new home!. Media company Teton Ridge announced on Tuesday that the rodeo will be Globe Life Field in Arlington for 2023. They'll be taking over the ballpark on March 8-11. Fans and athletes will have an immersive,...
ARLINGTON, TX
WFAA

WFAA

