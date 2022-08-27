Read full article on original website
Dallas County Health and Human Services Helping Those Who Can't Afford High Electric BillsLarry LeaseDallas County, TX
Fort Worth is Going to Lower Your Property Tax by 2 CentsTom HandyFort Worth, TX
Fort Worth ISD Instituting New Security Measures for the New School YearLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Cook Children's message to parents: 'Please don't come to the emergency department for a simple COVID test'
FORT WORTH, Texas — Cook Children's hospital system has a message for North Texas parents: "Please don't come to the emergency department for a simple COVID-19 test." In a news release Tuesday, the Fort Worth-based hospital said it is currently seeing an increase in parents bringing their children with no symptoms to the emergency department and urgent care centers for a COVID-19 test.
Fort Worth ISD names West Texas school district leader as lone superintendent finalist
FORT WORTH, Texas — The Fort Worth Independent School District has announced the lone finalist for its superintendent position. During a Tuesday board meeting, district trustees voted unanimously for Midland ISD Superintendent Dr. Angélica Ramsey to take over North Texas' second largest school district. "I am extremely honored...
Frisco High School adds security after social media threat
FRISCO, Texas — Frisco High School had an added security presence Monday after a threat was made on social media over the weekend, principal Shawn Perry told parents in a letter. Perry emphasized there was no active threat to the school. But over the weekend, a student reported seeing...
WFAA
Anyone surprised? Top 3 real estate cities in U.S. are in North Texas, new study says
DALLAS — It's no secret the real estate market has been strong in North Texas, even if that means a frustrating buying process, from booming prices to bidding wars. WalletHub, which produces studies and surveys for an array of economic issues, released its latest "Best Real Estate Markets" rankings this week. And five of the top 11 were here in North Texas, including the top three in Frisco, Allen and McKinney.
WFAA
Two North Texas teachers charged in incidents involving children
A teacher who worked at Curtis Middle School is on administrator leave after being indicted by a grand jury. Another teacher worked in Mesquite ISD and was arrested.
Carroll ISD declines 'In God We Trust' signs with rainbow colors, written in Arabic
SOUTHLAKE, Texas — The Carroll ISD school board has declined to accept "In God We Trust" signs that had rainbow colors and one written in Arabic. The district in Southlake, Texas, had previously accepted "In God We Trust" signs from a Christian conservative cellphone company to be displayed at all schools.
Allen ISD teacher on administrative leave after indictment by grand jury, says district
ALLEN, Texas — Allen Independent School District has identified a teacher that's been indicted by a grand jury. He has been booked into the Collin County jail on charges related to sexually abusing a student, according to court documents. The district sent a statement on Tuesday naming the suspect...
DBJ exclusive: Here are the hottest DFW communities for home sales
DALLAS — Read this story and more North Texas business news from our content partners at the Dallas Business Journal. The Dallas suburb of Forney in Kaufman County is hands down the hottest area for home sales in North Texas. A total of 2,628 homes have sold in Forney’s...
12 hospitalized for apparent carbon monoxide poisoning at Irving home, officials say
IRVING, Texas — Twelve people were hospitalized after suffering from apparent carbon monoxide poisoning Tuesday at a home in Irving, officials said. The Irving Fire Department said they responded to a medical emergency in the 3500 block of Briarcliff Court North around 6 a.m. When they got there, they...
Study explores why DFW's housing market is under supplied and overpriced
DALLAS — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. Dallas-Fort Worth experienced a 15.9% increase in new housing units compared to a national increase of 6.5%, making North Texas the eighth fastest-growing major metro residential construction market in the nation between 2010 and 2020, according to a new report.
1 killed, 1 hospitalized in rollover Granbury crash, police say
GRANBURY, Texas — A woman died in a single vehicle crash over the weekend along U.S. Hwy. 337 in Granbury, police confirmed to WFAA on Tuesday. The Granbury Police Department (GPD) said officers were dispatched on Aug. 28 to the 5800 block of U.S. Hwy. 377E for a major accident. Police said a 2016 Jeep Wrangler driven by a 25-year-old woman was headed westbound on the highway when the Jeep left the roadway and flipped.
3 juveniles killed, 2 others shot in less than 24 hours in North Texas
DALLAS — Three juveniles were killed and two others were shot in separate shootings across North Texas on Sunday, officials said. Two victims who died were 17, and one other was 5. Two children who were wounded but expected to survive are 18 months old and 5 years old.
Car carrying 5 teens crashes into creek in Carrollton, police say
CARROLLTON, Texas — Five high school students were involved in a crash in Carrollton Wednesday afternoon, according to police. Carrollton Police said the incident happened just before 2 p.m. in the 1700 block of Parker Road. This is east of The Lakes at Castle Hills and south of The Colony High School.
1 person taken to hospital after an explosion at Fort Worth facility
FORT WORTH, Texas — Crews are battling a fire at a commercial facility in Fort Worth after officials said there was an explosion. Officials said the explosion happened just after noon at a facility located in the 5400 block of Wilbarger Street. According to the Fort Worth Fire Department...
'Very disrespectful': Dallas police officer created racist Doughboy 'challenge' coin, officials say
DALLAS — Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia and union officials on Wednesday decried a racist "challenge" coin a police officer created that negatively depicted a southern Dallas neighborhood. The coin - which was commemorating the 15-year anniversary of the Dallas Police Department's South Central patrol division - depicted a...
Large fire burns under-construction apartment complex in Rockwall County
FATE, Texas — A large fire was burning off Interstate 30 in Rockwall County on Tuesday morning. Texas Department of Transportation cameras at I-30 and Farm Road 551 in Fate showed a large, active fire that was burning what appeared to be a structure. Fate city officials confirmed the...
More families coming forward with abuse allegations against Prosper ISD bus driver, attorneys say
PROSPER, Texas — Attorneys for two young girls who alleged they were repeatedly sexually assaulted by a Prosper ISD bus driver say that more possible victims are now coming forward. "The family is so concerned about confidentiality and specifically further damage to their kids that they debated for a...
The American Rodeo's getting a new home for 2023
ARLINGTON, Texas — The American Rodeo's saddling up to move to a new home!. Media company Teton Ridge announced on Tuesday that the rodeo will be Globe Life Field in Arlington for 2023. They'll be taking over the ballpark on March 8-11. Fans and athletes will have an immersive,...
Tarrant County Jail unveils $18M overcrowding plan at commissioners court
TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — Tarrant County commissioners dealt with a full agenda that included jail overcrowding. The Tarrant County sheriff said he is desperate to find jail beds. He received the help of millions of dollars from county commissioners, although not every commissioner agreed with his plan. Sheriff Bill...
Slow down! Dallas Police hand out 244 citations in schools zones during first 2 weeks of classes
DALLAS — As students are beginning to go back to school across the North Texas area, parents and police are both seeing a rise in drivers speeding where many of these kids are walking outside. And some local parents are noticing this trend as well. The Dallas Police Department...
