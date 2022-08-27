Nominating petitions for Mayor and open city council seats in Salem and Centralia available starting Tuesday

Read full article on original website
City of Salem expands area for Wednesday water outage
The City of Salem has expanded the area that will be left without water on Wednesday for connecting the new waterline on West Kell Street. Residents east of South Washington including all of Fielder Drive, Wham Drive, Donoho Drive, and the South Broadway Apartments will be without water beginning at eight am until the job is complete.
Centralia issues boil order for portion of West Broadway
The City of Centralia has issued a boil order has been issued on West Broadway from Walnut to Beech Street. Please contact the Public Works Department with any questions or concerns.
2nd Tales from East Lawn Cemetery Tour is set with eight people to be portrayed
The Salem Historical Commission has finalized plans for their second annual Tales from East Lawn Cemetery. The Commission’s Luke Purcell says eight former residents buried in the East Lawn Cemetery will be portrayed. “It was a big success last year and we’ve added additional tickets this year. We will...
2022 09/02 – Sandra M. Smothers
Sandra M. Smothers, 43 of Salem, Illinois passed away on August 29, 2022, at the Odin Care Center, Odin, Illinois. Born October 5, 1978, in Belleville, she was the daughter of Melvin W. and Joanne (Casey) Kaemmerer. Sandra’s request was for a simple cremation. There will be no public service....
2022 09/01 – John Taylor
John Taylor, 63, of Centralia, passed away Friday, August 26, 2022, at his home. He was born July 2, 1959, in Centralia, the son of Norman Taylor and Rita (Santel) Taylor. He married Cindy Summers on May 19, 2007, and she survives. In addition to his wife of 15 years,...
Salem Township Hospital moves forward on gutting A wing for medical offices
The Salem Township Hospital Board is moving forward on the renovation of the A-wing into new medical facilities. The wing has not been used for the past seven years since patient rooms were moved to a new section of the hospital. Hospital President Alex Nazarian says they have a tentative...
Salem Police arrest five when breaking up retail theft group at Walmart
Salem Police report five people have been arrested in connection with the theft of items from the Salem Walmart store over the weekend. A 14-year-old female from Mt. Vernon, a 15-year-old female from Salem, a 15-year-old male from Salem, and a 17-year-old male juvenile from Salem were all given notices to appear for retail theft.
Marion County Coroner identifies man found in Salem Reservoir
Marion County Coroner Troy Cannon has identified the man found dead in the Salem Reservoir Sunday morning as 26-year-old Quienton Jolliff of Salem. Cannon says a preliminary investigation indicates that Jolliff had been fishing from the bank and had apparently lost consciousness subsequent to drug usage and fell or rolled from the embankment into the water.
Police Beat for Monday, August 29th, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested a 44-year-old Wamac man for the theft of metal from outside the Inter-Mountain Electronics building in the Centralia Industrial Park. Police allege Joshua Keebler of North Wall in Wamac took the metal on August 25th. The metal was recovered and Keebler was taken into custody on Sunday and transported to the Marion County Jail pending a final decision on charges.
2022 09/01 – Norma Ruth Hauck
Norma Ruth Hauck, 84, of Marion passed away Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at Heartland Regional Medical Center in Marion. She was born on February 9, 1938, the daughter of Talmadge and Mildred (Ainscough) Outhouse in Patoka. She married Paul E. Hauck on June 11, 1966, in Decatur and he preceded her in death.
Good Day For Franklin Park XC In Fun Run Opener
The defending Class L SIJHSAA Cross Country state champion Salem Bobcats started their season with a Fun Run yesterday. The boys varsity took 1st overall with Alex Spencer first overall in 10:24, Payton Gullion was 2nd in 10:48, Avery Gullion 3rd in 11:08 and Scout Puricelli was 4th overall in 11:24.
Two Centralia men face felony theft charges following separate incidents
Two men arrested by Centralia Police over the weekend for felony theft were formally charged in Marion County Court on Monday. 44-year-old Joshua Keebler of North Wall was charged with exerting control over the property of Intermountain Electronics. He’s accused of taking scrap metal. Centralia Police say the stolen metal has been recovered. Keebler was arrested on Sunday after the theft occurred last week. The bond was set at $10,000. Keebler was ordered to have no contact with Intermountain if released on bond. The public defender was appointed to represent him.
2022 09/02 – Robert L. Nelson
Robert L. Nelson, 81, of Kell, Illinois, passed away at 8:32 pm on August 29, 2022, at Salem Township Hospital in Salem, Illinois. He was born June 4, 1941, in Carbondale, Illinois to the late Chester and Flossie (Brown) Nelson. Robert married Loretta (Dixon) Nelson on December 11, 1959. They were blessed with nearly 63 years of marriage. In addition to his beloved wife, Robert is survived by his children, Dreatha Jackson and husband, John, Connie Murphy, Martha Currie, Robert Nelson II and fiancée, Chona, and Sherry Easley and husband, Jon; sixteen grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Beverly Robbins and husband, Stan; brother-in-law, Michael Dixon and wife, Helen; mother-in-law, Loretta Dean Cox; special friends, the Karrick family; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his son, Keith Nelson; great-grandson, Malachi Kyles; sister, Jewell Nathdurft; father-in-law, David Dixon; and son-in-law, Gerald Dean Murphy.
Rural Mt. Vernon woman hurt in rollover crash near Belle Rive
A 73-year-old rural Mt. Vernon woman was injured Monday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash on Route 142 near Program Lane in rural Belle Rive. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies say Sharon Lowery of Beal Road was traveling southbound when for an unknown reason she crossed through the northbound lane and off the road into the roadside ditch. Her car came to rest on its top.
Police Beat for Friday, August 26th, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested a Centralia man for possession of methamphetamine and resisting a peace officer. Douglas Johnson of West 7th was taken to the Marion County Jail. 32-year-old Sarah Niebert of Salem Mobile Home Park was arrested by Salem Police for theft. She was stopped a short distance away...
Centralia woman airlifted to St. Louis hospital following single car crash
A 29-year-old Centralia woman was injured Monday afternoon when her car ran off the Dix-Irvington Road between Baldridge Lane and U.S. 51. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies say Katy Blake of Wright Drive was traveling westbound when she left the north side of the road and struck a utility pole.
Centralia man faces new aggravated battery charge following jail fight
A 31-year-old Centralia man faces a new charge of aggravated battery following a fight in his Marion County jail cell with another prisoner. The charge filed in court Monday against Jacob Erwin of East 4th accuse him of pulling another inmate down from his bed and striking him about the body with his fists. Sheriff’s officials say the other inmate did not require hospital treatment. The incident occurred last Thursday, August 25th.
More marijuana dispensary break-ins
Police are investigating three possible break-ins at marijuana dispensaries.
Richland County 5th grade teacher faces three counts of aggravated battery
RICHLAND COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - A Richland County teacher is facing charges of aggravated battery. The Richland County state attorney's office filed three felony charges against Kyle Shipman. According to court documents, each of the incidents happened inside the Richland County Elementary school. The school website lists Shipman as a...
5K run being added to this year’s Kinmundy Labor Day Celebration
The Kinmundy Labor Day Celebration next Monday will feature the return of the 5K run as well as the car show and parade. For the second year in a row, South Central FFA will be hosting the event. The 5K will take place starting at the Ritter’s Car Wash, make...
