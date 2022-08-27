Nominating petitions for Mayor and open city council seats in Salem and Centralia available starting Tuesday

Robert L. Nelson, 81, of Kell, Illinois, passed away at 8:32 pm on August 29, 2022, at Salem Township Hospital in Salem, Illinois. He was born June 4, 1941, in Carbondale, Illinois to the late Chester and Flossie (Brown) Nelson. Robert married Loretta (Dixon) Nelson on December 11, 1959. They were blessed with nearly 63 years of marriage. In addition to his beloved wife, Robert is survived by his children, Dreatha Jackson and husband, John, Connie Murphy, Martha Currie, Robert Nelson II and fiancée, Chona, and Sherry Easley and husband, Jon; sixteen grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Beverly Robbins and husband, Stan; brother-in-law, Michael Dixon and wife, Helen; mother-in-law, Loretta Dean Cox; special friends, the Karrick family; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his son, Keith Nelson; great-grandson, Malachi Kyles; sister, Jewell Nathdurft; father-in-law, David Dixon; and son-in-law, Gerald Dean Murphy.

KELL, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO