Two Centralia men face felony theft charges following separate incidents
Two men arrested by Centralia Police over the weekend for felony theft were formally charged in Marion County Court on Monday. 44-year-old Joshua Keebler of North Wall was charged with exerting control over the property of Intermountain Electronics. He’s accused of taking scrap metal. Centralia Police say the stolen metal has been recovered. Keebler was arrested on Sunday after the theft occurred last week. The bond was set at $10,000. Keebler was ordered to have no contact with Intermountain if released on bond. The public defender was appointed to represent him.
Centralia man faces new aggravated battery charge following jail fight
A 31-year-old Centralia man faces a new charge of aggravated battery following a fight in his Marion County jail cell with another prisoner. The charge filed in court Monday against Jacob Erwin of East 4th accuse him of pulling another inmate down from his bed and striking him about the body with his fists. Sheriff’s officials say the other inmate did not require hospital treatment. The incident occurred last Thursday, August 25th.
Marion County Sheriff’s Deputy investigate residential burglary, recover stolen car
The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a burglary to a home in the 1600 block of Community Beach Road in Odin. A jar full of quarters and other coins were reported stolen along with an E-bond, diamond class ring, costume jewelry, and a pocket knife. The occupants were in the process of moving when the burglary occurred.
Centralia man gets six years in prison on meth charge
A 46-year-old Centralia man has been sentenced to six years in prison for possession of 15 to 100 grams of methamphetamine. Christopher Taulbee had pleaded guilty to the charge in May in exchange for a Class X charge of meth delivery of 15 to 100 grams being dropped. Taulbee had...
Gillespie Police Report: August 21-27, 2022
An officer was dispatched to Gillespie Lake in reference to theft and criminal damage to state-supported property. An officer initiated a traffic stop at Baker Street and Staunton Road. Angela G. Martin, 44, of Mt. Olive was issued citations for operating an uninsured motor vehicle and improper use of registration.
Police Beat for Monday, August 29th, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested a 44-year-old Wamac man for the theft of metal from outside the Inter-Mountain Electronics building in the Centralia Industrial Park. Police allege Joshua Keebler of North Wall in Wamac took the metal on August 25th. The metal was recovered and Keebler was taken into custody on Sunday and transported to the Marion County Jail pending a final decision on charges.
Salem Police arrest five when breaking up retail theft group at Walmart
Salem Police report five people have been arrested in connection with the theft of items from the Salem Walmart store over the weekend. A 14-year-old female from Mt. Vernon, a 15-year-old female from Salem, a 15-year-old male from Salem, and a 17-year-old male juvenile from Salem were all given notices to appear for retail theft.
Wright Arrested For Theft, Obstruction And Possession Of Meth
A Grayville woman found herself behind bars Friday afternoon following her arrest at Wal Mart in Carmi. She was in court Monday morning for a first appearance facing charges of Retail Theft, Obstructing Justice, Possession of Meth, and Unlawful Use of Property, class 4 felonies. Additionally, 43 year old Deanna Wright has been cited for Unlawful Use of a Disability Placard. Wright is scheduled to be back in White County court on Monday, September 19th at 10am.
Edwardsville Police Department Cautions About New Scam
EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Police on Tuesday announced that it has been made aware of unknown persons calling residents with a proposal to "reimburse" them for utility services. The Edwardsville Police stressed to residents that this is a scam. Get The Latest News!. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know...
Brief lockdown at two Metro East schools, report of gun unfounded
Two schools in the Whiteside School District briefly went on lockdown Tuesday afternoon after police responded to a report of a possible gun at a school.
Police investigating after windows in several West Frankfort businesses broken with ball bearings
WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are investigating after windows in several businesses were broken with ball bearings. West Frankfort police say in the late evening hours of Thursday, August 25 unknown individuals shot ball bearings from a moving vehicle using a slingshot or some other spring-loaded or pneumatic device.
West Frankfort police searching for vandals
MoDOT is asking drivers to be careful during the 61-Mile Yard Sale over Labor Day weekend. Cape Girardeau police are looking for a suspect in recent business burglaries. Mich. murder suspect arrested in southern Ill. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A man wanted in Michigan for murder was arrested in...
Marion County Coroner identifies man found in Salem Reservoir
Marion County Coroner Troy Cannon has identified the man found dead in the Salem Reservoir Sunday morning as 26-year-old Quienton Jolliff of Salem. Cannon says a preliminary investigation indicates that Jolliff had been fishing from the bank and had apparently lost consciousness subsequent to drug usage and fell or rolled from the embankment into the water.
Centralia investigating gunshot fired during noon hour, lose suspect following high-speed chase
The Centralia Police Department is investing a single gunshot fired during the noon hour Saturday in the northeast section of the city. A chase of a possible suspect followed at more than 80 miles per hour going the wrong direction on Elm Street. Centralia Police Lieutenant Steve Whritenour says an...
Mt. Vernon ma hurt in Perry County crash
DU QUOIN, Ill. (WJPF) – A Mt. Vernon man was hurt in a two vehicle crash in rural Perry County. Illinois State Police say at about 8:10 p.m. Saturday, 22-year-old Braden Stroud was driving east on Route 154 when he made an illegal u-turn and was hit in the driver’s side by another eastbound vehicle following behind.
Centralia woman airlifted to St. Louis hospital following single car crash
A 29-year-old Centralia woman was injured Monday afternoon when her car ran off the Dix-Irvington Road between Baldridge Lane and U.S. 51. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies say Katy Blake of Wright Drive was traveling westbound when she left the north side of the road and struck a utility pole.
Multiple Charges For Ramsey Man
Brandon Buatte, age 33 of Ramsey, faces multiple criminal charges in Fayette County. The felony charges include alleged unlawful possession of 15 to 100 grams of methamphetamine, aggravated domestic battery, two counts of possession of controlled substances and possession of a stolen vehicle. Bail was set at %7,500 cash. A...
Stolen Vehicle Charge In Fayette County
Dalton Allen, age 22 of Ramsey, is charged in Fayette County Circuit Court with two offenses. They include a Class 1 felony for alleged possession of a stolen vehicle, and a misdemeanor of alleged criminal damage of less than $500 to the vehicle. A pre-trial hearing is scheduled in the...
Two arrested on drug charges after brief chase by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies
Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested two Salem men on multiple drug charges following a brief pursuit on the 1700 block of East Main Street on the far east side of Salem late Friday afternoon. 34-year-old Ryan McCarty of South Marshall was arrested for driving on a revoked/suspended license,...
Odin teen sustains minor injuries in single vehicle crash
An 18-year-old rural Odin woman sustained minor injuries but declined hospital treatment following a single vehicle crash on the Alma Hatchery Road south of the I-57 overpass early Saturday morning. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say Eliza Engelhardt of Fairydale Road was traveling southbound on Alma Hatchery Road when she failed...
