ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, IL

Comments / 0

Related
southernillinoisnow.com

Two Centralia men face felony theft charges following separate incidents

Two men arrested by Centralia Police over the weekend for felony theft were formally charged in Marion County Court on Monday. 44-year-old Joshua Keebler of North Wall was charged with exerting control over the property of Intermountain Electronics. He’s accused of taking scrap metal. Centralia Police say the stolen metal has been recovered. Keebler was arrested on Sunday after the theft occurred last week. The bond was set at $10,000. Keebler was ordered to have no contact with Intermountain if released on bond. The public defender was appointed to represent him.
MARION COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Centralia man faces new aggravated battery charge following jail fight

A 31-year-old Centralia man faces a new charge of aggravated battery following a fight in his Marion County jail cell with another prisoner. The charge filed in court Monday against Jacob Erwin of East 4th accuse him of pulling another inmate down from his bed and striking him about the body with his fists. Sheriff’s officials say the other inmate did not require hospital treatment. The incident occurred last Thursday, August 25th.
CENTRALIA, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Centralia man gets six years in prison on meth charge

A 46-year-old Centralia man has been sentenced to six years in prison for possession of 15 to 100 grams of methamphetamine. Christopher Taulbee had pleaded guilty to the charge in May in exchange for a Class X charge of meth delivery of 15 to 100 grams being dropped. Taulbee had...
CENTRALIA, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Centralia, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Marion County, IL
Crime & Safety
County
Marion County, IL
thebengilpost.com

Gillespie Police Report: August 21-27, 2022

An officer was dispatched to Gillespie Lake in reference to theft and criminal damage to state-supported property. An officer initiated a traffic stop at Baker Street and Staunton Road. Angela G. Martin, 44, of Mt. Olive was issued citations for operating an uninsured motor vehicle and improper use of registration.
GILLESPIE, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Monday, August 29th, 2022

Centralia Police have arrested a 44-year-old Wamac man for the theft of metal from outside the Inter-Mountain Electronics building in the Centralia Industrial Park. Police allege Joshua Keebler of North Wall in Wamac took the metal on August 25th. The metal was recovered and Keebler was taken into custody on Sunday and transported to the Marion County Jail pending a final decision on charges.
MARION COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Salem Police arrest five when breaking up retail theft group at Walmart

Salem Police report five people have been arrested in connection with the theft of items from the Salem Walmart store over the weekend. A 14-year-old female from Mt. Vernon, a 15-year-old female from Salem, a 15-year-old male from Salem, and a 17-year-old male juvenile from Salem were all given notices to appear for retail theft.
SALEM, IL
wrul.com

Wright Arrested For Theft, Obstruction And Possession Of Meth

A Grayville woman found herself behind bars Friday afternoon following her arrest at Wal Mart in Carmi. She was in court Monday morning for a first appearance facing charges of Retail Theft, Obstructing Justice, Possession of Meth, and Unlawful Use of Property, class 4 felonies. Additionally, 43 year old Deanna Wright has been cited for Unlawful Use of a Disability Placard. Wright is scheduled to be back in White County court on Monday, September 19th at 10am.
GRAYVILLE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West 7th
edglentoday.com

Edwardsville Police Department Cautions About New Scam

EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Police on Tuesday announced that it has been made aware of unknown persons calling residents with a proposal to "reimburse" them for utility services. The Edwardsville Police stressed to residents that this is a scam. Get The Latest News!. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
KFVS12

West Frankfort police searching for vandals

MoDOT is asking drivers to be careful during the 61-Mile Yard Sale over Labor Day weekend. Cape Girardeau police are looking for a suspect in recent business burglaries. Mich. murder suspect arrested in southern Ill. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A man wanted in Michigan for murder was arrested in...
WEST FRANKFORT, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
southernillinoisnow.com

Marion County Coroner identifies man found in Salem Reservoir

Marion County Coroner Troy Cannon has identified the man found dead in the Salem Reservoir Sunday morning as 26-year-old Quienton Jolliff of Salem. Cannon says a preliminary investigation indicates that Jolliff had been fishing from the bank and had apparently lost consciousness subsequent to drug usage and fell or rolled from the embankment into the water.
SALEM, IL
Magic 95.1

Mt. Vernon ma hurt in Perry County crash

DU QUOIN, Ill. (WJPF) – A Mt. Vernon man was hurt in a two vehicle crash in rural Perry County. Illinois State Police say at about 8:10 p.m. Saturday, 22-year-old Braden Stroud was driving east on Route 154 when he made an illegal u-turn and was hit in the driver’s side by another eastbound vehicle following behind.
PERRY COUNTY, IL
wgel.com

Multiple Charges For Ramsey Man

Brandon Buatte, age 33 of Ramsey, faces multiple criminal charges in Fayette County. The felony charges include alleged unlawful possession of 15 to 100 grams of methamphetamine, aggravated domestic battery, two counts of possession of controlled substances and possession of a stolen vehicle. Bail was set at %7,500 cash. A...
RAMSEY, IL
wgel.com

Stolen Vehicle Charge In Fayette County

Dalton Allen, age 22 of Ramsey, is charged in Fayette County Circuit Court with two offenses. They include a Class 1 felony for alleged possession of a stolen vehicle, and a misdemeanor of alleged criminal damage of less than $500 to the vehicle. A pre-trial hearing is scheduled in the...
FAYETTE COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Odin teen sustains minor injuries in single vehicle crash

An 18-year-old rural Odin woman sustained minor injuries but declined hospital treatment following a single vehicle crash on the Alma Hatchery Road south of the I-57 overpass early Saturday morning. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say Eliza Engelhardt of Fairydale Road was traveling southbound on Alma Hatchery Road when she failed...
ODIN, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy