5 critically injured after vehicle runs red light on South Side

CHICAGO — Two children and three adults were critically injured Friday in a crash on Chicago’s South Side.

According to police, a 28-year-old man driving GMC ran a red light in the 6300 block of South Halsted around 4:30 p.m. The GMC struck a Honda that was driven by a 54-year-old woman.

The GMC then struck a man and woman pedestrian.

The man and woman were taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to police.

Chicago fire officials said three others, including two children, were also critically injured and taken to local hospitals.

Police are investigating.

