Pasco, WA

BFT route 66 in Pasco discontinued

PASCO, Wash.- As students head back to school this week the Ben Franklin Transit is reminding riders that its Route 66 in Pasco is no longer in service. The dropping of Route 66 is part of a planned service enhancement to Route 67. Route 67 service frequency will now increase...
Walla Walla winery celebrates top honors

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Washington is home to more than 1,000 wineries and now we can also say we’re home to the best one as well. USA Today’s 10 Readers Choice Awards recently named Long Shadows Vintners as the best wine tasting room in America. Hailing from...
Walla Walla fair parade to travel new route

WALLA WALLA, Wash.- The annual Walla Walla Fair and Frontier Days Parade will have a new route this year and the Kids Parade will return. Due to construction in the downtown area, the parade will begin at Alder and 4th Street and then proceed east to Spokane St, then north to Main St, and then west to 7th.
Tumbleweed musical festival in Richland this weekend

RICHLAND, Wash.- The 26th annual Tumbleweed Music Festival returns to Howard Amon Park in Richland this weekend. The three day festival kick off Friday at 6:30 p.m. and features full days of events on Saturday and Sunday, September 3rd and 4th, starting at 11 a.m. each day. The event is...
Popular Tri-Cities Food Truck To Take Over Old Kennewick Foodies Spot

A Fire In February 2022 Gutted The Cascade Building In Kennewick. One of Tri-Cities's favorite food trucks will soon have a new brick-and-mortar location in Downtown Kennewick. A fire gutted the Cascade Building at the corner of Kennewick and Cascade avenues in Kennewick in February of 2022. Hot Mess Burgers...
PHOTOS: 2022 Walla Walla Fair & Frontier Days opens!

Walla Walla Fair & Frontier Days 2022 is out the gate and heating up! Check out these photos from the first day of fair. Gates opened Wednesday morning, Aug. 31, and the action continues through the weekend, with a parade downtown on Saturday morning, rodeo, demo derby and more.
Liquid Container Dropped in Kennewick

Kennewick, Wash. Trooper Thorson of the Washington State Patrol posted a tweet about finding an unsecured load - a liquid container - on the Columbia Drive, State Route 395 roundabout in Kennewick. Whoever lost the container will have to contact Washington State Department of Transportation East Region to reclaim.
Richland Fans Wait Hours At Signing For Famous Tri-Cities Author

If you love to read, you live in the Tri-Cities, and you do not know who the author Patricia Briggs is, where have you been?. She is a #1 New York Times best-selling author that includes the Tri-Cities area in most of her stories. This last Sunday she held a book signing at Adventures Underground in Richland and fans were lined up for hours!
Loader tips, smashes into vehicle in Richland

RICHLAND, Wash. — One passenger sustained minor injuries after police said a loader tipped over and crashed into their vehicle in Richland. At about 1 p.m. on Tuesday, officers with Richland Police and crews with Richland Fire responded to the intersection of Keene Rd and Westcliffe Blvd near the Yokes in Richland.
Grain craft mill in Pendleton continues to burn

PENDLETON, Ore. - Fire crews in Pendleton are still watching the ongoing burning of a grain craft mill. The fire has caused hot spots in areas that crews can't get to, like the basement. Chief Jim Critchley says they'll continue to work hard, but until they get a demolition plan...
Deceased man found in Jefferson Park identified

WALLA WALLA – Walla Walla police reports the adult subject found deceased Monday afternoon in Jefferson Park has been identified as Ricky L. LaForge, 59, with a last known address in Yakima. At 12 p.m. Monday, dispatch was notified via 911 that there was an adult suspect who appeared...
UPDATE: Power restored in Reata Rd area

KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE: 8/31/22 1:05 p.m. Benton PUD crews have restored power to the Reata Road area in west Kennewick. Benton PUD crews responded to the outage around 12 p.m. Wednesday. 908 customers were without power. According to the PUD the outage was the result of farm equipment striking a...
Professional Bull Riders Tri-Cities Classic returns to Toyota Center

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Professional Bull Riders Challenger Series’ Tri-Cities Classic is returning to the Toyota Center on September 9 and 10 to showcase some of the country’s best bull riders. A variety of ticket packages are available. There will be around 40 bull riders, who will...
KENNEWICK, WA

