Jennifer Hudson Shows Off Her EGOT Collection After Receiving Her Tony in the Mail

By Rania Aniftos
 5 days ago

Jennifer Hudson has officially joined the exclusive club of EGOT members, a.k.a those who have received an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award.

The star’s final award of the four EGOT categories arrived in the mail on Friday (Aug. 26), and she took to Instagram to share the occasion. “Look what arrived yal !!!” she captioned her photo holding her Tony award, with her other three trophies keeping her good company on the piano beside her.

At the Tonys in June, Hudson took home a trophy as one of the producers of best musical winner A Strange Loop . Over the course of her impressive career, she’s also won the Oscar for best supporting actress (for 2006’s Dreamgirls ), two Grammy Awards (best R&B album for 2008’s Jennifer Hudson , and best musical theater album for 2016’s The Color Purple ), and a Daytime Emmy Award for 2021’s Baba Yaga .

By clinching EGOT status, the multi-hyphenate star joins an elite list of just 16 other Hollywood power players to have done the same, including Whoopi Goldberg, Audrey Hepburn, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Alan Menken and John Legend.

“Wow !!! I am overwhelmed by all the outpouring of love and support that I am Still receiving and I’m still processing this whole new ground,” Hudson wrote on Instagram on June 14 after winning her Tony. “What an honor ! Thank u all for being with me on this journey. I could not live this life without u. Like I said when I won my Oscar, look what God can do. Well He did it again!”

