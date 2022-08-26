Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Amazon Wants Your Palm Print Scanned To Pay at 65 Whole Foods in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
3 Great BYOB Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Fast-Food Chain With the Best Mexican Food According to New Survey (and It’s Not Who You Think)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your dateVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
Related
Remote work destroying downtown Los Angeles, San Francisco: study
Researchers at U.C. Berkeley found downtown neighborhoods in Los Angeles, San Francisco, and elsewhere across the country are struggling to recover post-pandemic as foot traffic falls, pointing to the proliferation of remote work.
These are the rudest cities in California (according to one study)
The “City By The Bay” is the rudest in California, according to a survey of 1,577 residents of America’s 30 largest metropolitan areas. The survey, conducted by Preply, gave cities an average “rudeness” score based on responses about certain types of typically rude behavior such as “being absorbed by phone in public,” “not letting people […]
2urbangirls.com
Guaranteed income program begins for 1,000 LA County residents
LOS ANGELES – Los Angeles County’s guaranteed basic income program is underway, with 1,000 residents now receiving $1,000 a month for the next three years, officials said Tuesday. The recipients were chosen randomly from more than 180,000 people who applied for the program. The county Board of Supervisors...
The happiest city in America is located in California, according to new study
(Thought Catalog/Unsplash) Could you have guessed that the happiest city in the country is located in California?. According to a new study, California is home to the happiest city in the country. It might not be the city that comes to the mind of many, though. It is not San Francisco or San Jose.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxla.com
Chosen LA County residents will start getting $1,000 a month
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles County's guaranteed basic income program is underway, with 1,000 residents now receiving $1,000 a month for the next three years, officials said Tuesday. The recipients were chosen randomly from more than 180,000 people who applied for the program. "Given the huge number of L.A. County...
Gavin Newsom's controversial mental health care plan for California's homeless advances
California Gov. Gavin Newsom's controversial proposal to steer homeless people with severe mental disorders into treatment cleared the Assembly on Tuesday.
KCRA.com
Audit: California caregivers taking care of family members hit roadblocks in getting state aid
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A new audit reveals some families are hitting roadblocks in getting state assistance to help caregivers in California. The Department of Developmental Services is supposed to help people who are taking care of a family member with developmental disabilities, but an audit released Tuesday outlined major barriers that may prevent some of those people from getting help.
Outlining Water Restrictions for Los Angeles County and Pasadena During September
Portions of Los Angeles County affected by the water shutdown;Metropolitan Water District. About 4 million Los Angeles County residents are being told not to water outdoors from Sept. 6 to Sept. 20 due to a water line repair being made. In a separate restriction, Pasadena is only outdoor watering one day per week beginning Sept. 1.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Newsom urges Californians to conserve energy amid heat wave
Amid record-breaking heat expected this week, Gov. Gavin Newsom reminded residents about the importance of conserving energy when temperatures rise. During an address Wednesday afternoon, Newsom discussed ways Californians can stay safe from extreme heat, the strain the extreme weather will place on the grid, and state actions to respond to immediate emergencies. “One thing […]
Beware of health problems during record-breaking heat wave, cooling centers open
Sunset or sunrise — that’s when officials say residents should plan their outdoor activities as a dangerous summer heat wave threatens to turn California into an air fryer.
L.A. County residents urged to suspend outdoor watering next month
More than four million residents in Los Angeles County were urged to suspend outdoor watering for 15 days next month while the Metropolitan Water District repairs a leak in a water delivery pipeline.
sandiegocountynews.com
California clears more than 1,250 homeless encampments in 12 months
Sacramento, CA–In September 2021, Governor Gavin Newsom announced the state had prioritized 100 high-profile encampment sites on state land to clear. One year later, California has cleared an average of 100 encampments per month with a total of 1,262 cleared sites, removing 1,213 tons of trash – enough to fill 22 Olympic-size swimming pools.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Driver reportedly 'lost consciousness' before deadly Windsor Hills crash
The driver accused of running a red light and speeding into a Windsor Hills intersection may have experienced an “apparent lapse of consciousness” leading to a fiery chain-reaction crash that killed six people.
Beware of serious health problems during upcoming heat wave
Sunset or sunrise — that's when officials are saying residents should plan their outdoor activities as a dangerous summer heat wave threatens to turn Southern California into an oven. "These are extreme heats, when you're rising to 105, 107, even 110 in some areas that's more than we're used to," said pediatrician John Rodarte. "Our bodies are not acclimated to that. You start hitting over 100 constantly, that's a much different factor."All of Southern California — Los Angeles County, Orange County and the Inland Empire — is expecting the longest and hottest heat wave of the year with multiple consecutive days...
Flex Alert issued for Wednesday; Heat wave will push power grid to the limit
Power grid managers issued a Flex Alert for Wednesday as an extended heat wave developed in Southern California which will last through Labor Day weekend. California Independent System Operator, the non-profit which oversees the state’s power grid, has issued a Heat Bulletin beginning Wednesday and extending through the weekend, urging customers to take steps to […]
foxla.com
Windsor Hills crash: Nurse reportedly had 'lapse of consciousness' before wreck that killed 6
LOS ANGELES - We're learning more about the mental state of the Houston nurse accused of speeding through a busy intersection of Windsor Hills, killing six people, including a pregnant mother, her infant son, and unborn baby. Nicole Linton's bail review hearing was set for Wednesday after being postponed at...
foxla.com
Tens of thousands of SoCal Edison customers could lose power amid heat wave
Tens of thousands of Southern California Edison customers may lose power during the electric supply company's scheduled outages, with some of the customers being left in the dark during this week's heat wave. According to SoCal Edison's power outage awareness map, more than 1,300 outages are scheduled across Southern California,...
KTVU FOX 2
Dive team who found Kiely Rodni searches for 2 other missing California women
TRUCKEE, Calif. - A dive team who found Kiely Rodni in Prosser Lake last week said they will search for two other missing California women. The announcement came during Adventures with Purpose's livestream in which they detailed the discovery of Kiely's car and her body inside. Authorities around the state had been searching for the missing Truckee teen since her Aug. 6 disappearance.
sandiegocountynews.com
Gov. Newsom reveals $694 million in Homekey Awards to create homeless housing units
Los Angeles, CA–Alongside state and local leaders at a new Homekey project in Los Angeles preparing to welcome tenants, Governor Gavin Newsom Wednesday announced the award of $694 million for 35 projects that will create more than 2,500 new units in 19 communities throughout the state. In total, including...
LA County adds nearly 6,500 new COVID cases over weekend
Los Angeles County reported another 6,467 new COVID-19 infections from the three-day period ending Monday, while also confirming 30 more virus-related deaths. According to the County Department of Public Health, another 3,192 infections were recorded Saturday, 1,938 on Sunday and 1,337 on Monday. The Sunday and Monday numbers are traditionally low due to delays in reporting from the weekend.
Comments / 0