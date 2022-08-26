Sunset or sunrise — that's when officials are saying residents should plan their outdoor activities as a dangerous summer heat wave threatens to turn Southern California into an oven. "These are extreme heats, when you're rising to 105, 107, even 110 in some areas that's more than we're used to," said pediatrician John Rodarte. "Our bodies are not acclimated to that. You start hitting over 100 constantly, that's a much different factor."All of Southern California — Los Angeles County, Orange County and the Inland Empire — is expecting the longest and hottest heat wave of the year with multiple consecutive days...

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO