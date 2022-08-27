Giants guard Shane Lemieux likely out Week 1: 'I wouldn't anticipate him anytime soon'

And the Giants’ starting left guard for Week 1 in Tennessee will be…well, it won’t be Shane Lemieux, as it seems.

During Friday’s media session, Giants head coach Brian Daboll said that Lemieux, who injured his foot in the preseason opener against New England, is “coming along” but “probably won’t” play Week 1 – and Daboll further says “I wouldn’t anticipate him anytime soon.”

Lemieux, a fifth-round pick in 2020, played 12 games as a rookie, but was injured in Week 1 last year and missed the rest of the season. Now, he’s out for at least Week 1 it seems, and left guard is once again in flux.

Rookie Joshua Ezeudu replaced Lemieux against New England, but he has also been battling an injury, although he did split some first-team practice reps with tackle Devery Hamilton this week.

With Ezeudu and veteran Ben Bredeson also banged up, Henderson might find himself atop the depth chart come Sept. 11, although Max Garcia is also in the mix, so Daboll won’t commit just yet.

“I think that's probably a better one for next week or the week after that,” Daboll said. “We'll see where we're at physically. We definitely have people that have played inside there, and in a week or two, we'll make sure we have who we think is the right person in there.”

There’s also a possibility the Giants’ Week 1 left guard isn’t on the roster yet, as there could be several options available once rosters are cut from 80 to 53 on Tuesday.

