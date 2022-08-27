California to ban the sale of gas-burning cars by 2035

John Ziegler, podcast talk show host, and former Mediaite senior columnist joins the Mark Reardon Show to discuss California announcing that by 2035, the sale of gas-burning cars will be illegal in favor of electric vehicles (EVs).

“This insanity is official… First of all, this is supposed to be a vow against climate change, global warming, does that exist? I don’t know, I’m curious, I don’t think we have nearly enough data… What can California, on its own, a tiny little sliver of the universe, do? Nothing,” exclaimed Ziegler.

He continued, “What is gasoline car stoppage going to do to fix climate change, global warming? Abso-fricken-lutely nothing! Then, there's this notion, that is almost hilarious if it weren’t so serious, that extreme liberals seem to have this idea that EVs are magic! That because they have no emissions, there’s no damage to the environment!”

Listen to more from 97.1 FM Talk:

And Download the Audacy app to listen to 97.1 FM Talk