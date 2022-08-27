ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California to ban the sale of gas-burning cars by 2035

By Mark Reardon, The Mark Reardon Show
97.1 FM Talk
97.1 FM Talk
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1huBbI_0hX90dIz00

John Ziegler, podcast talk show host, and former Mediaite senior columnist joins the Mark Reardon Show to discuss California announcing that by 2035, the sale of gas-burning cars will be illegal in favor of electric vehicles (EVs).

“This insanity is official… First of all, this is supposed to be a vow against climate change, global warming, does that exist? I don’t know, I’m curious, I don’t think we have nearly enough data… What can California, on its own, a tiny little sliver of the universe, do? Nothing,” exclaimed Ziegler.

He continued, “What is gasoline car stoppage going to do to fix climate change, global warming? Abso-fricken-lutely nothing! Then, there's this notion, that is almost hilarious if it weren’t so serious, that extreme liberals seem to have this idea that EVs are magic! That because they have no emissions, there’s no damage to the environment!”

Listen to more from 97.1 FM Talk:

And Download the Audacy app to listen to 97.1 FM Talk

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Government
Local
California Cars
97.1 FM Talk

Three brands of frozen pizza recalled

Food Safety and Inspection Service of the U.S. Department of Agriculture issued a High Class 1 safety alert for 8,018 pounds of “Pizza Cubana Cuban Style Pepperoni Pizza” made by Ready Dough Pizza Inc. of Hialeah, Florida.
TEXAS STATE
97.1 FM Talk

97.1 FM Talk

St. Louis, MO
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
453K+
Views
ABOUT

St.Louis's most trusted news, entertaining talk & comprehensive sports radio station.

 https://www.audacy.com/971talk

Comments / 0

Community Policy