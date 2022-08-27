ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

Oregon State football: Wait until Monday for starting QB announcement, Alton Julian getting closer to action

By Nick Daschel
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks practice observations: Offensive line availability becoming clearer

The Oregon Duck’s offensive line is becoming healthier, but could still be without at least two players to open the season. Offensive linemen Jackson Powers-Johnson and Brad Walden remained absent from practice Wednesday morning at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex. However, Faaope Laloulu and Michael Wooten, who have each been limited at various points this month, were full participants during an early position drill.
EUGENE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon College Sports
Corvallis, OR
Sports
Local
Oregon Sports
Corvallis, OR
College Sports
Corvallis, OR
Football
City
Corvallis, OR
Local
Oregon Football
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broncos#American Football#College Football#Boise State
The Oregonian

Devon Allen, Anthony Brown Jr., Terrance Mitchell among former Oregon Ducks players cut by NFL teams

Nineteen former Oregon Ducks players remained on NFL rosters Tuesday after teams trimmed down to 53-man rosters ahead of the start of the 2022 season. Philadelphia wide receiver Devon Allen, Baltimore quarterback Anthony Brown Jr. and New England cornerback Terrance Mitchell were among those cut after playing with their respective teams in the preseason.
EUGENE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Oregonian

Jesuit girls soccer rolls Woodburn 7-0 in season opener

To begin its season, the Jesuit girls soccer team shut out the reigning Class 4A champion Woodburn Bulldogs 7-0. Woodburn recently made the move back up to Class 5A and the Mid-Willamette Conference after back-to-back 4A championships in 2019 and 2021. The Bulldogs spent the past four years competing in 4A, and even battled 5A teams during the COVID-affected 2020 season.
WOODBURN, OR
The Oregonian

Table setting competition sets a high bar at Oregon State Fair

First come the tablecloths, fine china, flatware and stemware – and then come the rulers. At the Oregon State Fair table setting competition, precision is everything. On Aug. 24, two days before the fair opened, table setters assembled their entries inside the Creative Living pavilion at the Salem fairgrounds.
SALEM, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
80K+
Followers
46K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy