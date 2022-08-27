Oregon State football: Wait until Monday for starting QB announcement, Alton Julian getting closer to action

Read full article on original website
Oregon Ducks practice observations: Offensive line availability becoming clearer
The Oregon Duck’s offensive line is becoming healthier, but could still be without at least two players to open the season. Offensive linemen Jackson Powers-Johnson and Brad Walden remained absent from practice Wednesday morning at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex. However, Faaope Laloulu and Michael Wooten, who have each been limited at various points this month, were full participants during an early position drill.
Is Oregon State sitting on a magical season in 2022?: Beaver Banter podcast
On this week’s episode of the Beaver Banter podcast, The Oregonian/OregonLive’s Nick Daschel and former Beaver cornerback Kyle White discuss Oregon State’s 2022 season opener against Boise State. The Beavers ended preseason camp a week ago, and are several days into preparations for their game against the...
Former Oregon State DB Isaiah Dunn signs with Seattle Seahawks, four other Beavers land on NFL practice squads
One day after NFL teams made their training camp cuts and announced 53-man rosters, several former Oregon State Beavers regained jobs Wednesday. Isaiah Hodgins, Hamilcar Rashed Jr., Isaiah Dunn, Noah Togiai and Sean Mannion rejoined NFL teams, mostly on practice squads. The most notable signing was Dunn, picked up on...
Jaydon Grant: He entered Oregon State as a walk-on, seven years later, leaves with honors and honor
There will never be another Jaydon Grant at Oregon State. The Beavers are sure to have more All-Americans. Another 4,000-yard passer. Maybe even another Heisman Trophy winner.
Oregon Ducks practice observations: Receiver returns, offensive lineman out
Oregon receiver Justius Lowe returned to practice but offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson, who had missed some practices during camp and returned to the field last week, was out again on Tuesday. Lowe practiced with the Ducks, who were in shoulder pads Tuesday morning at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex. The freshman was...
Teagan Quitoriano, Jermar Jefferson, Nahshon Wright among 11 former Oregon State Beavers to make 2022 NFL rosters
Ten former Oregon State Beavers, including tight end Teagan Quitoriano from the 2021 squad, survived the final cut as NFL teams trimmed their rosters to 53 players Tuesday. Among former Beavers earning a roster spot for opening weekend of NFL games are:. OT Blake Brandel, Minnesota. WR Brandin Cooks, Houston.
Oregon State within 200 tickets of a sellout for Boise State, completion of video board expected by midweek
Oregon State’s 2022 season opener against Boise State at 7:30 p.m. in Reser Stadium is within about 200 tickets of a sellout, the school reports. With the Reser Stadium’s west side undergoing a $161 million remodel, capacity this season is 26,407. OSU is anticipating each of its six games at Reser will be sold out this season.
How William Jewell College’s motto epitomizes Oregon Ducks coach Daniel Lanning, how he began career quest
Second of three parts | Part 1: How Daniel Lanning made meteoric rise in college football and who influenced him from Missouri to Oregon. Liberty, Missouri, gets its name from “the sentiment which is so dear to the American people,” according to the state’s historical society.
Devon Allen, Anthony Brown Jr., Terrance Mitchell among former Oregon Ducks players cut by NFL teams
Nineteen former Oregon Ducks players remained on NFL rosters Tuesday after teams trimmed down to 53-man rosters ahead of the start of the 2022 season. Philadelphia wide receiver Devon Allen, Baltimore quarterback Anthony Brown Jr. and New England cornerback Terrance Mitchell were among those cut after playing with their respective teams in the preseason.
Bill Oram: A surreal moment for Dan Lanning, a unique opportunity for his Oregon Ducks
What an utterly surreal experience it must be. Eight months ago, Dan Lanning was on the field in Indianapolis celebrating a national championship with Georgia. On Saturday, he’ll try to bring down the defending champs. Eight months ago, Lanning’s three sons were decked out in red and black, simultaneously...
Kirby Smart not fretting over Oregon Ducks unnamed starting QB: ‘I know who the quarterback is going to be’
Kirby Smart isn’t fretting over Dan Lanning refusing to name Oregon’s starting quarterback. Georgia is preparing for the Ducks to start Bo Nix, a three-year starter at Auburn, when the teams kick off the season at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday (12:30 p.m., ABC). “That really doesn’t...
What Dan Lanning said as Oregon Ducks prepares for season opener against Georgia
No. 11 Oregon opens the 2022 season against No. 3 Georgia in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff on Saturday (12:30 p.m., ABC). Dan Lanning held his game week press conference tonight to recap UO’s fall camp and look ahead to this week’s marquee matchup. Below is a transcript of Lanning’s...
Oregon Class 6A boys soccer 2022 season preview: Addition of Willamette to shake up Southwest Conference
The South Eugene Axe were the top of the class in 2021, rolling through the regular season and making it all the way to the state quarterfinals before losing in penalty kicks to West Linn. The Axe are poised to be strong again this year, but a wrench has been...
Jesuit girls soccer rolls Woodburn 7-0 in season opener
To begin its season, the Jesuit girls soccer team shut out the reigning Class 4A champion Woodburn Bulldogs 7-0. Woodburn recently made the move back up to Class 5A and the Mid-Willamette Conference after back-to-back 4A championships in 2019 and 2021. The Bulldogs spent the past four years competing in 4A, and even battled 5A teams during the COVID-affected 2020 season.
Silverton looks to new coach Dan Lever to lead Foxes after winning 5A football state title last year
Last season, Dan Lever led Tualatin to a berth in the OSAA 6A football state championship game, and Silverton won the 5A football state championship. Lever now takes the helm at Silverton, which could mean continued success for the Foxes.
Oregon Class 6A volleyball 2022 season preview: South Salem Saxons the frontrunners in Central Valley Conference
The old Mountain Valley Conference had been largely dominated by the Bend schools in recent years. But Summit, Bend, Mountain View and Caldera moving to Class 5A, the Central Valley Conference has a whole new look. South Salem has been in the mix for years while Bend won the last...
Table setting competition sets a high bar at Oregon State Fair
First come the tablecloths, fine china, flatware and stemware – and then come the rulers. At the Oregon State Fair table setting competition, precision is everything. On Aug. 24, two days before the fair opened, table setters assembled their entries inside the Creative Living pavilion at the Salem fairgrounds.
Oregon wine industry says goodbye to Russ Rainey, Evesham Wood co-founder
Russell Alan “Russ” Rainey of Evesham Wood Vineyard and Winery was laid to rest at St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church in Salem on Saturday, Aug. 27. The Willamette Valley wine industry has lost one of its most-vital voices. Rainey was born in Monroe, Louisiana, to Dr. Oliver Charles...
12 arrested, 21K plants seized in Oregon marijuana grow busts
Two large, unlicensed, unpermitted marijuana grows have been busted in a rural area of Yamhill County, southwest of Portland, according to law enforcement officials. The Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that multiple complaints about two properties in Dayton led them to start investigating and serve search warrants. One...
Oregon State Police identify McMinnville officer who fatally shot possibly suicidal man
The Oregon State Police on Monday publicly identified the McMinnville police officer who fatally shot a man last week. Justin Schwartz has been an officer with the McMinnville Police Department for five years, the state police said. He began his law-enforcement career in 2009 with the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office.
