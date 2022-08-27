Oregon State football: Wait until Monday for starting QB announcement, Alton Julian getting closer to action

The Oregon Duck’s offensive line is becoming healthier, but could still be without at least two players to open the season. Offensive linemen Jackson Powers-Johnson and Brad Walden remained absent from practice Wednesday morning at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex. However, Faaope Laloulu and Michael Wooten, who have each been limited at various points this month, were full participants during an early position drill.

EUGENE, OR ・ 10 HOURS AGO