ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

4 takeaways from the Texans' 17-0 shutout of the 49ers in the preseason finale

By Brian Barefield
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e0FXF_0hX8xecb00

The Houston Texans wrapped up their preseason with a 17-0 shutout of the San Francisco 49ers. Houston finished the preseason with a 3-0 record and has two weeks to prepare for their season opener against the Indianapolis Colts on Sept. 11 at NRG Stadium.

Here are a few observations from Thursday night’s game:

RB1 filled

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u6RiK_0hX8xecb00
(AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

If there was any doubt about who would start Week 1 for the Texans at running back, rookie running back Dameon Pierce showed you why it is his to lose. The former Florida Gator running back only needed one series to show the fans and his coaches why he should be in the starting lineup against the Colts.

Pierce only played in one series carrying the ball six times for 37 yards, and scored the Texans first rushing touchdown of the preseason on a 1-yard carry on Houston’s opening drive.

“It is simply because of the O-Line play and they have been playing great,” said Pierce standing in front of his locker after the game. “They’ve allowed me to get to my reads, make the cuts I make, and ultimately they’ve been finishing guys 3 or 4 yards down the field, and that makes it a whole lot easier on me.”

The fourth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft only carried the ball 11 times in the preseason as he was held out of last week’s game against the Los Angeles Rams, but was very productive when he did touch the ball averaging 7.8 yards per carry.

*SideNote*

Pierce talked about his offensive line and what they have done to open holes for him this preseason. Yet, one of the unsung heroes who has also been an intricate part of his success is fullback Troy Hairston. The 245-pound former linebacker out of Central Michigan has made sure Pierce isn’t touched until he has gained a significant amount of yards.

On the right side of the ball

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08nP0Q_0hX8xecb00
Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

One thing that should excite the Texans fans this season on the offensive side of the ball outside of the aforementioned Pierce is two players opening holes for him. Right tackle Tytus Howard and right guard A.J. Cann dominated the 49ers’ defensive line every series they were on the field.

Signing Cann in the offseason and putting Howard in his natural position will pay enormous dividends for the Texans this season.

Jalen Pitre's passion

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pFa0i_0hX8xecb00
(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Suppose the regular season plays out as the preseason has for rookie safety Jalen Pitre. In that case, he will hear many NFL analysts singing his praises and mentioning how promising his future is. One thing about that last statement is that the former Baylor Bears standout could care less about the accolades as he is focused on helping the Texans get back to their winning ways.

“What we notice is when you’re making a whole lot of big flash plays,” said coach Smith. “Jalen has been consistent throughout. He’s a smart player. He’s been like a sponge as far as learning. But he’s going to be around the ball. That’s what we’ve seen since OTAs. I’m excited about going forward with him and him lining up for us when Indy comes into town.”

Texans Tidbits

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IVmfS_0hX8xecb00
Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Offensive lineman Kenyon Green saw action for the first time this preseason. The 15th overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft played 35 snaps and looked dominant in the run game.

The Texans’ defense finished the game with three sacks, giving them 13 total in the preseason.

Linebacker Blake Cashman had a team-high five solo tackles. He finished the preseason as the Texans leader in tackles with a combined 19 (11 solo).

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Cowboys Running Back Reportedly Released On Tuesday

It is cutdown day around the NFL. All 32 teams must release 53-man rosters by 4 p.m. ET. Like the rest of the league, the Dallas Cowboys are busy this morning. Their most recent transaction involved designating running back Aaron Shampklin and cornerback Isaac Taylor-Stuart as waived/injured. Both players suffered...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Browns Are Reportedly Cutting Notable Quarterback Today

The Cleveland Browns are expected to part ways with a former first-round pick this Tuesday. According to NFL insider Josina Anderson, the Browns will release quarterback Josh Rosen. Rosen signed a one-year contract with the Browns in July. In the team's preseason opener, he completed 6-of-7 pass attempts for 56...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Bills Reportedly Cut Former Alabama Star This Morning

The Buffalo Bills started to trim down their roster a bit more on Tuesday morning. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, they cut former Alabama tight end OJ Howard. Howard spent the last five seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before signing with the Bills back in March. He agreed to a one-year deal that was worth $3 million but it wasn't enough for him to make the 53-man roster.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys, Jets Are Reportedly Discussing Trade

The Dallas Cowboys and the New York Jets are reportedly discussing a notable trade. According to a report from Aaron Wilson, the Cowboys are attempting to trade for an offensive lineman. Dallas is lacking depth at the tackle spots following Tyron Smith's serious leg injury. "Dallas Cowboys are attempting to...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
San Francisco, CA
Football
Houston, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Football
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Houston, TX
Sports
The Spun

Saints, Eagles Reportedly Agree To Shocking Trade

On a day when every NFL team is making cuts, the Philadelphia Eagles made a surprisingly noteworthy addition. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the New Orleans Saints are sending defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to the Eagles. Gardner-Johnson started 11 of 12 games played last year for New Orleans, mainly...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Twin Brothers Reportedly Cut By NFL Team On Tuesday

On Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers made a move that NFL fans don't see very often. The front office released twin brothers Carlos and Khalil Davis from their roster. Carlos Davis has appeared in 11 games for the Steelers since 2020, racking up 11 combined tackles and two tackles for loss.
NFL
The Spun

Houston Texans Make New Decision On Running Back Marlon Mack

The Houston Texans surprised some people around the NFL by cutting veteran running back Marlon Mack. Well, it turns out these two sides remained in contact after that move was made. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Texans are expected to sign Mack to their practice squad. Mack, 26, signed...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#49ers#Baylor Bears#American Football#Florida Gator#The Los Angeles Rams
Yardbarker

Report: Multiple owners didn’t want Browns' Deshaun Watson suspended for entire season

The Cleveland Browns didn't just controversially trade with the Houston Texans for quarterback Deshaun Watson in March even though his status for the 2022 NFL season and beyond was very much up in the air over allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions. Cleveland then made history by handing Watson a record-breaking $230 million contract with all of that money fully guaranteed.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Jerry Jones Confirms Cowboys' Replacement For Tyron Smith

The Dallas Cowboys suffered a devastating blow to their offensive line last week, as Tyron Smith went down with an avulsion fracture. While on 105.3 The Fan this week, Jerry Jones revealed who'll replace the All-Pro offensive tackle. Jones said it's "safe to say" rookie Tyler Smith will be the...
DALLAS, TX
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday's Cowboys Trade Rumor

The Cowboys and the Jets are reportedly discussing a trade on Monday. According to a report from Aaron Wilson, Dallas is looking to boost its depth on the offensive line. "Dallas Cowboys are attempting to trade for New York Jets offensive tackle Chuma Edoga, per a league source," Wilson reports.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Lions Cutting Former 1st Round Pick In Surprise Move

It's cut day in the National Football League and we have a surprising move out of Detroit. The Lions are reportedly cutting a former first round pick on Monday evening. Jarrad Davis, a first round pick out of Florida in 2017, is reportedly being released. "The #Lions are releasing former...
DETROIT, MI
Ash Jurberg

The 5 richest people in Dallas

Each year, Forbes releases its list of billionaires. Of these billionaires, 18 of them live in Dallas- the most of any city in Texas. Let's take a quick look at the five richest people in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Commanders QB Carson Wentz: 'It's a wake-up call

Carson Wentz stated Brian Robinson Jr. getting shot is a wake-up call to real-life problems in this world. Speaking with the media, Wentz opened his reaction to his running back getting shot twice Sunday, “Obviously it’s heartbreaking, but obviously there’s positive news as of late and then how he’s doing, but yeah, caught, caught us all off guard yesterday.”
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

146K+
Followers
192K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy