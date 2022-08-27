Read full article on original website
12 arrested, 21K plants seized in Oregon marijuana grow busts
Two large, unlicensed, unpermitted marijuana grows have been busted in a rural area of Yamhill County, southwest of Portland, according to law enforcement officials. The Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that multiple complaints about two properties in Dayton led them to start investigating and serve search warrants. One...
12 arrested, 22K+ illegal marijuana plants destroyed in Dayton
A dozen people were arrested after authorities raided the largest illegal marijuana grow operation found in Yamhill County, officials announced Wednesday.
2 women attacked by escaped Oregon prisoner paid $9 million in state settlement
The state has paid a total of $9 million to two women who were viciously attacked last year by a prisoner who walked away from a work crew and took off in a car belonging to one of the women. The women still suffer from their injuries, said their attorney,...
Oregon State Police identify McMinnville officer who fatally shot possibly suicidal man
The Oregon State Police on Monday publicly identified the McMinnville police officer who fatally shot a man last week. Justin Schwartz has been an officer with the McMinnville Police Department for five years, the state police said. He began his law-enforcement career in 2009 with the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office.
ClarkCountyToday
The accused murderer of the daughter of a Clark County woman captured after six-year search
Fugitive was wanted in the 2016 Krystal Mitchell, the daughter of Clark County resident Josephine Wentzel. Accused murderer and one of the U.S. Marshals’ Top 15 Most Wanted, Raymond “RJ” McLeod, who has been on the run in Central America for years, was finally captured Monday following an almost six-year search.
KTVZ
Rum Creek Fire threatens over 7,000 structures in SW Oregon; task force from 6 C. Oregon fire depts. joins fight
GALICE, Ore. (AP) — The Rum Creek Fire in remote southwest Oregon has burned nearly 12,000 acres, or nearly 19 square miles, is threatening thousands of homes and is only about 1% contained. More than 1,300 firefighters are on scene, including a Central Oregon task force of 15 from six agencies.
Shooting at illegal street takeover in Portland leaves 20-year-old dead, 2 injured, police say
A 20-year-old man died from a gunshot wound suffered during an illegal street takeover where two other people also were injured by gunfire, Portland police said Wednesday. A private car took Cameron Taylor away from the street racing gathering Sunday night at Marine Drive and Interstate 5, police said. Taylor...
KTVZ
Hiker in fatal fall in Oregon identified, death ruled accidental
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Oregon (KPTV) — A hiker who died after a fall at Angel’s Rest trail has been identified as a 20-year-old from Tualatin. In a statement on Monday, the Multnomah County Medical Examiner ruled the death of Kriss Arturo Garcia to be accidental. Garcia’s body was found...
Police arrest man who threatened to kill TriMet employee at Gresham Transit Center
A man was arrested Monday after he allegedly threatened to kill a TriMet supervisor and made statements that he was armed with a firearm, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said. Gresham police responded to the Gresham Central Transit Center after TriMet dispatch reported the incident at about 3:25 p.m....
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler lets an expletive fly in frustration as police staffing woes become flashpoint in council meeting
The level of frustration at the city’s response to continued violence in Portland bubbled over during a City Council session Wednesday as Police Chief Chuck Lovell once again brought up low police staffing. Lovell cited lack of officers as the reason the Police Bureau can’t adequately address persistent property...
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 99E Fatal, Clackamas Co., Aug. 29
On August 25, 2022 at approximately 4:28 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Hwy 99E near milepost 22. Preliminary investigation revealed a northbound blue Toyota Corolla, operated by Alexix Moncrief (20) of Salem, struck a pedestrian, Jeremy Hofman (48) of Portland, that was in the lane of travel. Hofman was transported by air ambulance to an area hospital and was later pronounced deceased. Moncrief was not injured. Hwy 99E was closed for approximately 3 hours while Oregon State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated the scene. OSP was assisted by Canby Police Department, Canby Fire Department, Life Fight Network and ODOT.
Judge rules for strict limits on some Oregon State Hospital stays
A federal judge has decided that the Oregon State Hospital must impose strict limits on how long it treats patients who have been accused of crimes but in need of mental health treatment. The ruling by Judge Michael W. Mosman seeks to ease the state psychiatric hospital’s overcrowding, speed the...
Portland Freedom Fund bailed out man accused of violating domestic violence order. A week later, he was charged with murder
The Portland Freedom Fund posted bail for Mohamed Osman Adan in August after his arrest on allegations that he violated a domestic violence-related, no-contact order with the mother of his children. One week later, Portland police found the woman, 36-year-old Rachael Angel Abraham, strangled to death and stabbed in her...
Tualatin man gets life in prison for beating mother to death with baseball bat
A Washington County circuit court judge on Monday sentenced Garth Patrick Beams, 47, of Tualatin to life in prison for beating his 74-year-old mother to death with a baseball bat in 2018. Beams was convicted of second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon. He will be eligible for parole...
‘They got what they wanted – my man died’: SE Portland killing continues city’s shooting spree
Blood pooled on the pavement near a sewer drain in the parking lot. Star-shaped balloons on a string bounced above it. A group of women brought the balloons for the man who lost his life the night before outside the small apartment building at 656 S.E. 148th Ave. in Portland’s Centennial neighborhood.
Shooting in Southeast Portland kills man Sunday night, continuing spate of violence in city
A shooting in the Centennial neighborhood left a man dead Sunday night, Portland police said. Officers responded to reports of gunfire at 9:32 p.m. and found the victim in the 600 block of Southeast 148th Avenue, police report. The identity of the victim has not been publicly released yet. No...
Growing wildfire threatens thousands of structures in SW Oregon
Thousands of structures in southwest Oregon are threatened as the wildfire burning along the Rogue River continues to grow out of control.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN HOSPITALIZED AFTER MOTORCYCLE WRECK
A Portland man was hospitalized after a motorcycle wreck on Tuesday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said a 39-year old had borrowed a friend’s motorcycle then crashed it in the 7800 block of Hayhurst Road in the Yoncalla area. The man’s right leg appeared to be broken. He was transported by ambulance to PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend in Springfield. He was listed in serious condition at last check, according to a hospital spokesperson. The motorcycle appeared to be totaled and was released to its owner.
Portland’s Louis Vuitton store stiffs city, Multnomah County on local tax bill, lawsuit claims
Sacré bleu! One of the world’s largest luxury brands — and a target of widespread looting during a downtown Portland riot — is shortchanging the city and Multnomah County on taxes, court records allege. Louis Vuitton owes the pair of governments a combined $42,000 after the...
Portland to pay millions more to equip crime-plagued properties with private security
Portland leaders agreed Wednesday to spend millions of new dollars for private security guards amid a troubling rise in thefts, property damage and physical safety threats at some city-owned properties. The unanimous decision more than doubles the city’s contract with Allied Security Services to $4.6 million annually, records show.
