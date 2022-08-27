ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

fox35orlando.com

Snook season begins in Florida this week

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - For fishermen in Florida, Christmas morning has arrived. Snook season opens Thursday. FOX35 news hit the waters in Port Canaveral with Captain John Walters to see where the popular spots to catch snook are. Captain John Walters runs a port fishing charter in Cape Canaveral and...
fox35orlando.com

Florida parent claims students waiting more than an hour for bus

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orange County parents are frustrated with delays. One parent says her children are waiting more than an hour for the school bus to take them home. Orange County Public Schools (OCPS), like many other districts, are dealing with a shortage of bus drivers. Because of this, the district has had to put a double route system in place which means a driver will drop students off and then return to pick up or drop off other students after finishing that route. Right now, OCPS is short 100 drivers.
fox35orlando.com

Central Florida man accused of shooting, killing woman at Barefoot Bay home

BAREFOOT BAY, Fla. - A Central Florida man was arrested for reportedly shooting and killing a woman he shared a home with, according to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office. An investigation began Tuesday, Aug. 23, when deputies responded to the couple's home at 1 a.m. for a person shot. When law enforcement arrived, they found a woman, later identified as Ashley Perala, 35, of Barefoot Bay, dead inside the home.
fox35orlando.com

California issue flex alert amid 'excessive heat'

California residents are urged to cut their electricity use as soaring temperatures led power regulators to issue a flex alert. The alert was extended statewide from 4-9 p.m. Sept. 1, California ISO, the state grid regulator, announced. During a flex alert, consumers are asked to avoid using major appliances, recharging...
fox35orlando.com

Ford recalls pickups and cars over foggy camera lenses

DETROIT (AP) - Ford is recalling more than 277,000 pickup trucks and cars in the U.S. because the rear view camera lens can get cloudy and reduce visibility for the driver. The recall covers certain F-250, 350 and 450 trucks as well as the Lincoln Continental, all from the 2017 through 2020 model years. The recalled vehicles have a 360-degree camera system.
