fox35orlando.com
Charlie Crist resigns from Congress to focus on race for Florida governor against Ron DeSantis
Charlie Crist announced that is he is resigning from his position as U.S. Representative for Florida’s 13th Congressional District to focus on his race to become the state's next governor. His resignation will be in effect at the close of business day on Wednesday. Staff for the Office of...
fox35orlando.com
Florida Missing Child Alert issued out of Daytona Beach for Skyler Morrison
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 7-year-old girl out of Daytona Beach. Skyler Morrison was last seen in the area of the 600 block of Cedar Park Drive in Daytona Beach, Florida. Skyler may be missing her front teeth. Skyler is 4 feet tall and weighs approximately 50 pounds.
fox35orlando.com
Snook season begins in Florida this week
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - For fishermen in Florida, Christmas morning has arrived. Snook season opens Thursday. FOX35 news hit the waters in Port Canaveral with Captain John Walters to see where the popular spots to catch snook are. Captain John Walters runs a port fishing charter in Cape Canaveral and...
fox35orlando.com
Florida alligator handler has arm partially amputated following second attack in 9 years
VENUS, Fla. - An alligator handler in Florida had one of his arms partially amputated after being attacked by a gator – and it's the second time he's almost lost a limb in nine years!. Florida Gator Gardens, which is located about 125 miles southeast of Tampa, recently posted...
fox35orlando.com
Florida parent claims students waiting more than an hour for bus
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orange County parents are frustrated with delays. One parent says her children are waiting more than an hour for the school bus to take them home. Orange County Public Schools (OCPS), like many other districts, are dealing with a shortage of bus drivers. Because of this, the district has had to put a double route system in place which means a driver will drop students off and then return to pick up or drop off other students after finishing that route. Right now, OCPS is short 100 drivers.
fox35orlando.com
Florida Lottery: Winning $175,000 ticket sold in Orlando set to expire Saturday
ORLANDO, Fla. - Check your tickets! According to the Florida Lottery, someone purchased a winning lottery ticket worth $175,000 and have yet to claim it. Officials said the FANTASY 5 ticket was sold at a Publix grocery store located at 14185 Lake Nona Boulevard in Orlando. Those who purchased tickets...
fox35orlando.com
Florida alligator roaming Wendy's parking lot wrestled by deputies, captured
SPRING HILL, Fla - A Florida alligator was "taken into custody" Wednesday for roaming a Wendy's parking lot. The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said they were called to the fast food chain's Commercial Way location after the gator was spotted "loitering" in Spring Hill. Photos shared on social media appear...
fox35orlando.com
South Carolina man wanted in deadly DUI crash arrested at Florida motel, deputies say
PALM COAST, Fla. - A man who was wanted for his alleged role in a DUI crash that killed two people last year in South Carolina was found at a Florida motel Monday evening, deputies said. Randall Thomas Howard, 46, of South Carolina, was arrested at the Econo Lodge motel...
fox35orlando.com
Watch: Bull runs into rodeo crowd after escaping from pen at Florida State Fairgrounds
TAMPA, Fla. - A crowd at a rodeo at the Florida State Fairgrounds got a lot closer to the action than they bargained for this weekend. Christopher Thornton, who was attending his very first rodeo, said a bull had just been moved into a chute when it broke through the side and leaped toward the audience in the stands.
fox35orlando.com
Florida family hopes to thank couple who found soldier's decades-old personal items
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - The DeLand Naval Air Station Museum helped reunite personal items – almost 80 years old – belonging to a soldier after someone found them at a garage sale. Scott Storz is a volunteer at the museum. He said about a month ago a couple...
fox35orlando.com
Central Florida man accused of shooting, killing woman at Barefoot Bay home
BAREFOOT BAY, Fla. - A Central Florida man was arrested for reportedly shooting and killing a woman he shared a home with, according to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office. An investigation began Tuesday, Aug. 23, when deputies responded to the couple's home at 1 a.m. for a person shot. When law enforcement arrived, they found a woman, later identified as Ashley Perala, 35, of Barefoot Bay, dead inside the home.
fox35orlando.com
VIDEO: Florida DoorDash delivery driver steals package off porch, deputies say
POLK COUNTY, Fla. - A DoorDash delivery driver in Florida was arrested for reportedly stealing an Amazon package off a customer's porch, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said the package theft happened Sunday, Aug. 21, shortly after 7 p.m. in the Legacy Park neighborhood of unincorporated Davenport....
fox35orlando.com
California issue flex alert amid 'excessive heat'
California residents are urged to cut their electricity use as soaring temperatures led power regulators to issue a flex alert. The alert was extended statewide from 4-9 p.m. Sept. 1, California ISO, the state grid regulator, announced. During a flex alert, consumers are asked to avoid using major appliances, recharging...
fox35orlando.com
Circle K Fuel Day: How to save 40 cents per gallon at Circle K gas stations on Sept. 1 in Florida
ORLANDO, Fla - Better check the fuel tank because drivers will be able to save 40 cents per gallon on gas at Circle K locations across the country on Thursday, Sept. 1, including here in Central Florida. It's part of the convenience store's "Circle K Fuel Day" promotion. In a...
fox35orlando.com
Ford recalls pickups and cars over foggy camera lenses
DETROIT (AP) - Ford is recalling more than 277,000 pickup trucks and cars in the U.S. because the rear view camera lens can get cloudy and reduce visibility for the driver. The recall covers certain F-250, 350 and 450 trucks as well as the Lincoln Continental, all from the 2017 through 2020 model years. The recalled vehicles have a 360-degree camera system.
