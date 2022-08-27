Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
SB Nation
The biggest names released during NFL cut day 2022
It’s a grim day in the NFL for dozens of players. At 4 p.m. ET, teams must submit their 53-man rosters to the league, ending the dreams of playing pro football for a lot of people. Some players will find a second life on practice squads, or late signings before the season starts — but for most this will be the last they’ll be a part of an NFL team.
NBC Sports
Here’s how much money NFL practice squad players make
The practice squad is an important part of an NFL franchise. All 32 teams are bound to encounter injuries throughout a rigorous 17-game season, and the practice squad provides them with replacement options who are already familiar with the system. Don’t be surprised to see teams promote and sign practice...
NBC Sports
Chiefs cut Josh Gordon
Josh Gordon didn’t make the Chiefs’ 53-man roster. Gordon, the veteran who was once among the NFL’s best wide receivers, is being cut today, according to multiple reports. Despite trading Tyreek Hill to Miami, the Chiefs had a competitive wide receiver room in camp, with several players...
Complex
Deion Sanders Responds to Critics of His Coaching Style: ‘I Don’t Care’
When it comes to the sport of football, there aren’t many personalities bigger than Deion “Primetime” Sanders. Known for his engaging and flamboyant personality as a coach or TV personality, he is also well-regarded as one of the greatest players in NFL history, and quite possibly the best cornerback ever. Now, he is using that football acumen and energy to become one of the most intriguing coaches in college football.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Sports
Did “multiple owners” urge Roger Goodell to suspend Deshaun Watson less than a full year?
When the NFL and quarterback Deshaun Watson agreed to an 11-game suspension and $5 million fine, a case could have been made that it would have been better for the Browns to have Watson miss a full year. That would have truly suspended Watson’s contract, pushing it back by a full year, keeping him under contract through 2027, and slashing his salary in 2023 from $46 million to the veteran minimum for a player with his level of experience (currently, that’s $1.035 million).
NBC Sports
For second time in two hours, Eagles unload a high pick from 2020 draft
The Eagles released former 3rd-round pick Davion Taylor Wednesday to make room for quarterback Ian Book, who they were awarded on waivers earlier in the day from the Saints. Taylor, who played very well last year in six starts, struggled throughout this preseason and especially in the preseason finale against the Dolphins, when he played 40 snaps but had a rough time both tackling and in coverage.
NBC Sports
Bengals release Brandon Allen, Michael Thomas
The Bengals kept two quarterbacks on the 53-man roster through Tuesday’s cuts, but they’re now down to one of them. The team announced that they released Brandon Allen in one of the moves needed to create space for three waiver claims. They added tight end Devin Asiasi, guard Max Scharping, and defensive tackle Jay Tufele.
NBC Sports
Lions cut David Blough, leaving no backup quarterback behind Jared Goff for now
The Lions no longer have a backup quarterback. After the Lions cut one of their backup quarterbacks, Tim Boyle, they’re cutting the other one, David Blough. That leaves Jared Goff as the only quarterback currently on the Lions’ 53-man roster. Obviously, Goff won’t be the only quarterback on...
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Sports
How will the re-embrace of Jimmy Garoppolo affect Trey Lance?
On one hand, Trey Lance is No. 1 on the depth chart. On the other hand, he has a guy who took the team to the Super Bowl hovering over his shoulder, unexpectedly. Exiled during all of training camp and the preseason while the 49ers waited for a trade that never materialized, Jimmy Garoppolo is back. He’s moving in lock, stock, and barrel. He’ll be at practice. He’ll be in meeting rooms. He’ll be in uniform. He’ll be on the sideline, in the event Lance throws one or two too many errant passes, or makes one or two too many erroneous decisions.
2022 NFL Power Rankings: Bills, Rams among top teams heading into Week 1
Who is the best team in the NFL? The return of our 2022 NFL power rankings takes a look at
NBC Sports
Patriots practice squad tracker: Latest rumors, additions to roster
NFL rosters have been trimmed to 53 players and waiver claims for players cut before Tuesday's deadline have been revealed, so teams are now free to sign players to their practice squads. Practice squads can hold up to 16 players, which gives teams much-needed depth as injuries pile up throughout...
NBC Sports
Giants waive seven players
The Giants have started to reduce their roster to 53 players by announcing they’ve waived seven on Monday. New York waived kicker Ryan Santoso, offensive lineman Josh Rivas, defensive back Yusuf Corker, receiver Keelan Doss, receiver Travis Toivonen, defensive back Olaijah Griffin, and offensive lineman Eric Smith. Santoso was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Sports
Bears awarded Alex Leatherwood and five other players on waivers
The Bears were the NFL’s most active team on the waiver wire. Chicago claimed six players who were cut by other teams yesterday: Offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood, defensive tackle Armani Watts, defensive back Josh Blackwell, defensive end Kingsley Johnathan, linebacker Sterling Weatherford and tight end Trevin Wesco. The biggest...
NBC Sports
Tyrann Mathieu deletes cryptic tweet, removes Saints references from social media
After an extended stay on the open market, veteran safety Tyrann Mathieu landed with the Saints. Under the circumstances, he got a good deal. But there’s currently a vague question lingering. He tweeted on Monday night, and then deleted, this sentiment: “The only job where youth beats out experience without actually being better.” Roughly an hour later, he said this: “HAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHHA.”
NBC Sports
49ers waive disappointing RB Sermon, 2021 third-round pick
Running back Trey Sermon, a third-round draft pick last year, found himself Wednesday without a spot on the 49ers’ 53-man roster. The 49ers announced that they have waived Sermon in order to create room for the addition of offensive lineman Blake Hance, whom the club claimed off waivers from the Cleveland Browns.
NBC Sports
49ers fan perfectly depicts Jimmy's pay cut with hilarious drawing
Two things felt like guarantees during the 49ers' offseason. First, that quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo would find a new home at some point by trade or release. And secondly, each day that he remained on the team, 49ers fan Rita Carvalho -- known as Rita Oak on social media -- would drop a clever drawing of the quarterback.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Sports
For how long will Geno Smith remain the Seahawks’ starter?
For many quarterback competitions, the winner primarily wins the right to be the first quarterback benched. It’s fair to wonder when that will happen to new Seahawks starter Geno Smith. It feels inevitable. Although Smith held off Drew Lock, it’s got a distinct “for now” feel to it....
NBC Sports
Steelers release five to get down to 53 players
The Steelers have reduced their roster to 53 players by releasing several veterans. The team also officially announced its two Tuesday trades. Pittsburgh has released linebacker Marcus Allen, cornerback Justin Layne, running back Anthony McFarland, offensive lineman Joe Haeg, and offensive lineman Trent Scott. Allen, Layne, and McFarland were all...
NBC Sports
Frank Reich: Sam Ehlinger’s done everything needed to make this team
One of the decisions that some NFL teams have to make this week is whether they will be keeping two or three quarterbacks through the cut to 53 players. The Colts are one of those teams. Matt Ryan and Nick Foles are locked into the top two spots on the depth chart, which leaves 2021 sixth-rounder Sam Ehlinger as a developmental prospect for the organization.
NBC Sports
Bears to release Nathan Peterman
The Bears are rolling with Trevor Siemian as their backup to Justin Fields. Chicago is releasing quarterback Nathan Peterman, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. But the Bears do intend to bring Peterman back for their practice squad as their third quarterback. Peterman signed with the Bears in May...
Comments / 1