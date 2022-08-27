ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Alder concerned by violent summer on Madison’s north side

By Tahleel Mohieldin
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZGCPT_0hX8vV7s00

MADISON, Wis. – Following a string of violent crimes on Madison’s north side, an area alder is raising concern for people who live in that neighborhood who are worried about bullets flying into their homes.

The most recent incident according to Madison police was a homicide early Friday morning, after a masked man breaking into an apartment on Packers Avenue was shot and killed by someone inside the home.

In the past two months, 17% of Madison’s incident reports that involved violence, drug crimes, or burglaries happened within one mile of that area.

It’s enough to have District 12 Alderman Syed Abbas pushing to provide the Madison Police Department with more funding to improve criminal investigations and community policing.

“(We need to) really make sure police is doing the most important thing to protect people, rather than taking those calls which are not criminal in nature,” he said. “Those calls should go to a different department.”

Abbas wants his fellow council members to review the overall police budget and reconsider what the city spends its money on.

Still, he understands for some in his community, trust in the police has been damaged.

“The police need to work really hard to establish [trust], but at the same time our responsibility as elected officials is to look into various things,” Abbas said, “where we need police and where we don’t need police, what type of training we need.”

He also said a big part of the solution should also focus on mental health and rehabilitation services because what people in his district are raising the most concern about are drug issues, which he said often lead to violence.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

$850K bond set for man accused in rural Dane County homicide

MADISON, Wis. — Bond was set at $850,000 Wednesday for a 71-year-old Waterloo man accused of killing a 39-year-old woman in eastern Dane County in May. Jose Luis Gonzalez, Sr. faces one count of first-degree intentional homicide in the death of Dora Gonzalez Zarate, who was found dead at her home in the town of York on May 24. During an initial appearance Wednesday afternoon, a court commissioner set bond at $850,000 cash and required GPS monitoring if he’s released.
DANE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Another cord found on Madison bike path

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Another cord was found strung across the same Madison bike path where ones have been found multiple times in the past week, the Madison Police Department confirmed. In its latest report, MPD officers who were patrolling the area Wednesday in response to the earlier reports when...
MADISON, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Beloit Police looking for arson suspect

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit Police are looking for an arson suspect that reportedly lit a car on fire Wed., August 24. It happened around 3:45 a.m. in the 300 block of Locust Street, according to Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers. A woman reported that her vehicle was on fire in front of her house. […]
BELOIT, WI
nbc15.com

2nd suspect arrested in Madison homicide

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A second person has been arrested in connection with the killing of an 18-year-old man in Madison a little more than a month ago. According to the Madison Police Department, Jakyra Peeples was taken into custody Monday afternoon on counts of first-degree homicide – party to a crime and obstruction.
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, WI
Madison, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
nbc15.com

MPD investigating after teen shows up to hospital with gunshot wound

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After a 17-year-old showed up to a hospital with a gunshot wound to his hand Wednesday morning, Madison Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is investigating the shooting. According an incident report, MPD said the teen arrived at UW Hospital’s emergency room on the 1600 block...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

MPD investigating weapons violation on south west side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating reports of gun shots on the city’s south west side. According to an MPD incident report, a woman called the police after finding her glass door shattered around 9 a.m. Thursday. The woman remembered hearing gun shots the previous...
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Side#Violent Crime#District 12
nbc15.com

Madison gas station burglarized overnight

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating a break-in at a convenience store on the city’s west side. According to its initial report, officers were called to the Amstar Gas Station, in the 1100 block of S. Park Street, shortly after 5 a.m. when someone reported a burglary.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Madison police investigating gun stolen from car

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating after someone reported a gun was swiped from his vehicle Monday evening. The victim told investigators that he had locked his car, but left the windows cracked. MPD spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said this “crime of opportunity” serves as a reminder...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Gun stolen from vehicle in west Madison

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said that a firearm was stolen from a man’s vehicle on the city’s west side Monday. The man reported that he had locked his vehicle but left the windows cracked while parked outside the post office in the 700 block of Struck Street. He reported the theft at around 6:50 p.m. ﻿ Police said that...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Madison police warn of cord strung along bike path

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department wants bicyclists to stay alert when riding along bike paths in the city. Its warning comes after someone reported seeing a cord hanging about neck high across one of the routes. The cord was reported to be along the Cannonball and Capitol...
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wearegreenbay.com

Suspect uses pedal bike as getaway vehicle in Wisconsin robbery

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities are looking for information on a suspect that fled the scene of a robbery in southern Wisconsin on a bicycle. The Janesville Police Department released information about a robbery that happened around 4 ap.m. on August 29. A suspect entered the Lions Quick Mart and allegedly threatened the clerk with a knife.
JANESVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

Man dead after Dane Co. motorcycle crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 61-year-old Cambridge man has died after the motorcycle he was riding crashed Tuesday afternoon on I-39/90 near Madison. According to Wisconsin State Patrol, the man was driving southbound on I-39/90 around 1:40 p.m. and was about to merge to take the exit to the westbound lanes of US 12/18.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy