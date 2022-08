The Kansas football program has added a nonconference road game at Nevada to its 2023 schedule to replace a home game with Houston, KU announced Tuesday morning. The move, which was first reported by the Journal-World, is tied to Houston joining the Big 12 Conference in 2023. KU will play at Nevada on Sept. 16, 2023, and the Wolf Pack will return the game and play at Kansas during the 2029 season.

RENO, NV ・ 9 HOURS AGO