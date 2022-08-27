It's the final week to get some tasty ramen from Katsumi Ramen Haus, the shop announced via social media on Wednesday afternoon. However, it will not be the last that you hear from the Katsumi owners, as they plan to reopen in the near future as Baja Haus — a concept focused instead on fish tacos and ceviche. While the open date is not yet known, the owners promise a quick turnaround, and will announce future news via social media soon.

LAREDO, TX ・ 7 HOURS AGO