Laredo, TX

Laredo icon Jovita Idar to be commemorated with new quarter design

The design of the U.S. quarter featuring a Laredo icon has finally been decided, the United States Mint announced this week. Jovita Idar -- who was born in Laredo in 1885 and raised in the Gateway City -- is a well-known journalist, educator, nurse and civil rights activist. She will be featured on the "tails" side of new quarters set to be released in 2023.
LAREDO, TX
TxDOT approves $85B transportation plan, 16 Webb Co. projects scheduled

The Texas Department of Transportation approved a record-$85 billion United Transportation Program to address safety, congestion, rural connectivity and preserving roadways over the next decade, a press release from Gov. Greg Abbott said. The UTP is TxDOT’s 10-year planning document that guides the development of transportation projects across Texas.
WEBB COUNTY, TX
Crunch Fitness opens its doors in Laredo

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A new gym, Crunch Fitness Laredo, opened its doors on Thursday, Aug. 25. To celebrate this event, the franchise held a pre-opening party on Wednesday at the former Stein Mart store location on San Darío Street. The new...
LAREDO, TX
$4.3M announced for Webb Co. law enforcement

A total of $4.3 million in funds were announced on Tuesday at the Webb County Sheriff’s Office that will focus on overtime pay, new equipment, expenses and maintenance for local law enforcement. According to Rep. Henry Cuellar’s office, the funding is derived from the Operation Stonegarden grant program, and...
WEBB COUNTY, TX
Laredo, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
City
Laredo, TX
Laredo resident wins $3M Texas Lottery prize

A Laredo resident has won a major jackpot from playing the lottery. The Texas Lottery announced on Wednesday that a local recently claimed a $3 million prize. The individual has chosen to remain anonymous. The winner secured the life-changing money by playing scratch ticket game 500X Loteria Spectacular. This game...
LAREDO, TX
Alamo Drafthouse Laredo offers up $3 tickets for one day only

Three dollars doesn't but a lot these days — maybe a couple burgers or a drink at the corner store — but on September 3rd, it'll buy you at least an hours worth of entertainment at the Alamo Drafthouse in Laredo. The theatre chain has announced a $3...
LAREDO, TX
Iggy Azalea added to Pitbull's Laredo stop at the Sames Auto Arena

Pitbull will be getting a bit of extra company when he stops at the Sames Auto Arena later this September. The Arena announced Friday that Australian rapper Iggy Azalea will be joining 'Mr. Worldwide' as part of his "Cant Stop Us Now" tour set to stop in the Gateway City on Saturday, September 10.
LAREDO, TX
Webb Co. warns Pct. 1 Constable's Office about budget requests

Chief Deputy Constable Claudia Cantu and the Pct. 1 Constable's Office faced some criticism recently from Webb County leaders following her office returning to ask for additional funding after receiving approximately $12,000 on June 13. The agenda item states that per the office, the current balance would not be enough...
WEBB COUNTY, TX
Henry Cuellar
John Mccrae

