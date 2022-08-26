The design of the U.S. quarter featuring a Laredo icon has finally been decided, the United States Mint announced this week. Jovita Idar -- who was born in Laredo in 1885 and raised in the Gateway City -- is a well-known journalist, educator, nurse and civil rights activist. She will be featured on the "tails" side of new quarters set to be released in 2023.

LAREDO, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO