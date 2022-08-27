Effective: 2022-08-31 12:48:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-04 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave; Lake Mead National Recreation Area EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions expected through the week. High and low temperatures of 8 to 12 degrees above normal are expected through next weekend. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California and southern Nevada. * WHEN...Until Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...A prolonged period of excessive heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Those without access to adequate or reliable cooling or hydration will be at most risk, but much of the population could be susceptible to impacts as well. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Minimum temperatures will struggle to fall below 80 degrees for many locations, which could set late August and early September records, including in Las Vegas. This, coupled with the increased recreation due to the upcoming holiday weekend, make this heat event particularly unique and potentially impactful.

MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ ・ 15 HOURS AGO