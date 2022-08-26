ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

Former SUSD superintendent John Ramirez Jr. arrested on DUI charges

By Ben Irwin, The Record
The Stockton Record
The Stockton Record
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UgjhB_0hX8uFDH00

Former Stockton Unified School District superintendent John Ramirez Jr. was arrested Aug. 25 for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Stockton Police officers responded at 9:52 p.m. Aug. 25 to a report of a possible DUI driver at March Lane and St. Andrews Drive. Police said officers saw signs of intoxication and gave Ramirez preliminary blood alcohol test, which showed a blood alcohol level of .225%.

Ramirez, 51, was arrested and booked into San Joaquin County Jail on charges of driving under the influence. He was released Friday.

SUSD: Board disputes nearly half of SJ grand jury findings

Ramirez resigned June 9 after just more than a year as superintendent, citing he needed to care for his elderly parents.

Stockton Unified released the following statement on Ramirez's arrest:

"Mr. John Ramirez Jr. is no longer the superintendent of Stockton Unified School District. He has no contact with students or employees. He is no longer working in a capacity as superintendent and is no longer on any school sites or buildings."

Ramirez's separation agreement with the district states from for a year starting June 30 he would serve as superintendent emeritus, reporting directly to the board, providing transition assistance to SUSD and receive the same salary and benefits that he received as superintendent, minus a travel stipend and vacation days.

In light of his arrest, Ramirez has now been put on leave, said Melinda Meza, SUSD director of communications, marketing and media relations.

More: Top Stockton Unified School business official Marcus Battle's resignation continues trend

Less than a month after Ramirez's departure, The San Joaquin County Grand Jury released a scathing report showing financial mismanagement, poor business practices and a lack of transparency at Stockton Unified.

Record reporter Ben Irwin covers Stockton and San Joaquin County government. He can be reached at birwin@recordnet.com or on Twitter @B1rwin. Support local news, subscribe to The Stockton Record at https://www.recordnet.com/subscribenow .

This article originally appeared on The Record: Former SUSD superintendent John Ramirez Jr. arrested on DUI charges

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC10

Suspected DUI driver in Galt hit-and-run of Angel Renteria arrested

GALT, Calif. — After a months-long investigation, the suspected driver in a Galt hit-and-run that hospitalized a teenager has been arrested. Police said Devin Calderon, 29 of Rancho Murieta, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and felony hit-and-run. The collision ultimately left Angel Renteria,...
GALT, CA
crimevoice.com

Man Arrested on Suspicion of Attempted Homicide in Roseville

Originally Published By: City of Roseville, California Police Department Facebook Page. “On 08/07/2022 at approximately 5:47 P.M., RPD Officers responded to the 100 block of N. Sunrise Ave to reports of a shooting. Once officers arrived on scene they learned an altercation took place between two males, leading to one male shooting at the other. The shooter had fled the scene, however witnesses were able to provide officers with a detailed description of the suspect and his vehicle. Officers identified the shooter as 29 year old Tevin Thomas out of Elk Grove.
ROSEVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man, 66, arrested in deadly stabbing on I-5 offramp in Modesto

MODESTO – A suspect has now been arrested in connection to a stabbing on an Interstate 5 offramp in Modesto that left a man dead. The incident happened on the southbound I-5 offramp to Stuhr Road back on the morning of Aug. 26. California Highway Patrol says officers responded to the scene to investigate a report of a bleeding man. At the scene, officers found a man who had suffered severe stab wounds. He was soon pronounced dead at the scene. Officers issued a "Be On The Look-Out" alert for the area after getting enough information about the suspect and his vehicle. Just over an hour later, CHP officers noticed a suspect matching that description at the Loves Travel Stop in Santa Nella. The suspect was then arrested as he walked out of the convenience store. He has since been identified as 66-year-old Bellflower resident Keith Alexander Forrest. Authorities have identified the victim as 39-year-old San Bernardino resident Erin Michael Anderson. Exactly what led up to the stabbing is still under investigation. 
MODESTO, CA
crimevoice.com

Man Arrested on Warrant for Attempted Murder

Photos: (Cover) Suspect Angelo Smith, (In Story) Evidence Collected. Originally Published By: San Joaquin County Sheriffs Facebook Page. “Just before 3:00am on Wednesday, August 17th, Patrol Deputies stopped a vehicle in the area of Grant Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard for running a red light. The vehicle’s registration also expired last January. The driver was cited for the red light violation and expired registration.
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
San Joaquin County, CA
Stockton, CA
Crime & Safety
San Joaquin County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Stockton, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
FOX40

Sacramento man found going 94 mph on Roseville streets

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Roseville Police Department shared on Tuesday that a Sacramento man was arrested on Aug. 25 after traveling 94 mph on city streets. Police said that on July 27, Timothy Baxter was observed by police traveling on Foothills Boulevard at 94 mph on a motorcycle. When officers attempted a traffic stop […]
ROSEVILLE, CA
FOX40

Sacramento man facing prison sentence for 2018 rape of minor

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office shared on Tuesday that a Sacramento man was convicted by a jury for the 2018 rape of a 14-year-old girl. Jermine Hollie is now facing a sentencing of 60 years to life in prison for committing the lewd act and will appear in court on […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Motorcyclist Killed in Truck Accident on SR-152 in Merced County

The California Highway Patrol reported that a biker was killed in a crash with a big rig in Merced County on Friday, August 26, 2022. The incident occurred around 5:20 a.m. on State Route 152 and Volta Road, CHP traffic officers said. Details on the Semi-Truck Crash in Merced County...
MERCED COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Alcohol Intoxication#County Government#Local News
crimevoice.com

Homicide Suspect Arrested in West Sacramento

Originally Published By: West Sacramento Police Department Facebook Page. “HOMICIDE ARREST: On Friday, August 12, 2022 at 1055 hours, West Sacramento Police Department was dispatched to the area of Sacramento Avenue and Reuter Drive regarding a suspicious circumstance. A female subject, was discovered deceased at a transient camp south of Sacramento Avenue and north of the railroad tracks.
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

200-car sideshow broken up in Stanislaus County; one driver arrested after speeding away, crashing

PATTERSON – Law enforcement officers broke up a large sideshow that reportedly involved more than 200 cars in Stanislaus County over the weekend. The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office says the sideshow was taking place at NASA Crows Landing Airport. People started to leave once deputies and a Stanislaus County Air Support unit showed up. One car in particular got the attention of deputies. That silver Mustang, deputies say, took off at more than 110 mph towards Turlock despite law enforcement officers never even initiating a chase. Instead, the air unit started following the suspect and noted it was driving erratically. Deputies soon decided to deploy stop sticks and were able to slow the suspect down considerably. However, the suspect soon crashed into another vehicle near West Main Street and Highway 99. The driver who was speeding got out and ran but that person was soon arrested. Reckless driving, engaging in speed contests, and hit-and-run are among the charges the driver is now facing, deputies say. 
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

DUI suspect arrested after crashing into Modesto bank

MODESTO – A DUI suspect was arrested in Modesto early Monday morning after they crashed into a bank.It happened around 12:30 a.m. Standiford Avenue and Dale Road.Police say the driver failed to stop at a red light before crashing into the front of a Chase bank.The driver was hurt but is expected to be OK, officers say.Authorities have not released the name of the driver. 
MODESTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX40

Cyclist ‘seriously injured’ in crash, Modesto Police says

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A cyclist in Modesto was seriously injured after being hit by a car Monday morning.  Modesto police said a driver was headed eastbound on Yosemite Boulevard, near Parry Avenue, just before 11 a.m. According to police, the cyclist entered the road from an unknown direction and was struck. The cyclist was […]
MODESTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man, 21, found fatally shot in car on E. Hammer Lane in Stockton

STOCKTON – An investigation is underway in Stockton after a man was found fatally shot in a car Tuesday morning. Stockton police say officers responded to the 800 block of E. Hammer Lane around 6:40 a.m. to investigate a reported shooting. At the scene, officers found a man in a car who had been shot. Medics soon pronounced him dead at the scene, police say. Exactly what led up to the shooting is now under investigation. The name of the man killed has not been released, but police say he was 21 years old. 
STOCKTON, CA
KCRA.com

Man found shot, killed inside vehicle in Stockton, police say

STOCKTON, Calif. — A man was found shot and killed in his vehicle in Stockton early Tuesday morning, according to police. (Video: Top headlines for Aug. 30) Officers responded around 6:41 a.m. to the 800 block of East Hammer Lane for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they...
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

2 killed in crash in south Sacramento neighborhood

SACRAMENTO – Authorities say two people have died after a crash in a south Sacramento neighborhood early Monday morning.The scene is near Kirkton Court, off of Vintage Park Drive and Elk Grove Florin Road. Exactly what led up to the crash, which happened a little before 4:30 a.m., is unclear. The car ended up wrapped around the tree.At least two people were killed in the crash, California Highway Patrol says. One other person has been taken to the hospital. The names of the people killed have not been released at this point. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Former Stockton superintendent arrested under suspicion of DUI

STOCKTON, Calif. — Former Stockton Unified School District superintendent John Ramirez was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in Stockton Thursday night, according to police. Officers responded to March Lane and St. Andrews Drive after saying they received reports of a DUI driver. When contacted by officers,...
STOCKTON, CA
crimevoice.com

Minor Arrested After Alleged Attempted Robbery

Originally Published By: Stockton Police Department Facebook Page. “Stockton Police Strategic Community Officers were patrolling in the area of Center Street and Anderson Street when they observed an attempted robbery in progress. The victim, a 31-year-old man, told officers the suspect was armed with a firearm. The suspect fled from officers and surrendered after a short foot pursuit. Arrested was a 15-year-old male for attempted robbery, resisting arrest, and weapon charges.”
STOCKTON, CA
The Stockton Record

The Stockton Record

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
528K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Stockton, CA from Stockton Record.

 http://recordnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy