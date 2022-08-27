ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Staffing shortage no longer an excuse for lack of police response, Wheeler says

PORTLAND, Ore. — Mayor Ted Wheeler had strong words Wednesday for the city’s police chief. “We have now acknowledged we have a staffing shortage," he said during a City Council meeting. "Let’s stop talking about that. Let’s stop talking about our inability to respond to crime in the community. Let’s stop advertising to criminals that they’re going to get away with it."
Officials identify Centennial Neighborhood shooting victim

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim of the Centennial Neighborhood shooting as 54-year-old Stephenic Hall. On Sunday, August 28, 2022, officers from East Precinct responded to a shooting call in the 600 Block of Southeast 148th Avenue. Officers then found Hall who was later confirmed deceased.
Portland approves next round of Safer Summer PDX funding

PORTLAND, Ore. — The deadly violence continues in Portland, with police reporting four homicides in just the last week. The crimes put the city on pace for another record-breaking year. For many Portlanders, patience is wearing thin, and the concern over a lack of safety is only growing. However,...
Pedestrian killed when hit by semi-truck on North MLK

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was killed when he was struck by a driver of a semi-truck Tuesday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau. It happened around 9:40 p.m. on North Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at Marine Drive. Police said the man was trying to cross MLK...
Shooting investigation closes N. Marine Drive at I-5 on-ramps

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police closed Marine Drive overnight Sunday near the Interstate 5 freeway ramps to investigate a shooting. Officers at the scene said two people may have been shot. There was no immediate word on the extent of injuries to anyone involved. The investigation began at about 10:45...
1 dead, 2 injured in column collapse at Lewis & Clark College

PORTLAND, Ore. — One person died and two others were hurt when a masonry column collapsed on the Lewis & Clark College campus Monday night, according to Portland Fire & Rescue. It happened just after 8:15 p.m. near the reflecting pool on campus. Officials confirmed all three were students.
4 dead, 9 hurt in violent weekend across Portland, police say

Police say four people are dead and nine others were injured in Portland during a violent weekend marked by several shootings. Portland Police said its officers responded to four homicides since Friday night. Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler issued the following statement to KATU about the city's weekend violence:. This weekend’s...
Weekend in Salem marked by gun violence; police say two shootings turn fatal

SALEM, Ore. — Salem Police dealt with three shootings over the weekend, with incidents on Friday night and Saturday morning becoming deadly. At 11 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a call on the 3900 Block of Lone Oak Road SE of a man with a gunshot wound. Officers say a dispute had ensued between a man and his former domestic partner.
In-N-Out Burger denied application for Beaverton restaurant

BEAVERTON, Ore. — There will not be a new In-N-Out Burger location in Beaverton after all. A Washington County hearings officer denied the fast-food chain’s application Monday. The restaurant would have been on the north side of the Beaverton-Hillsdale Highway next to a Chick-fil-A. The hearings officer said...
Driver accused in Washington County DUII, hit-and-run crash

Deputies in Washington County are investigating a crash on Northwest Purdin Road Tuesday night. They say a person driving under the influence took off from a crash scene, and then crashed again while trying to get away. Deputies arrested the driver. The driver's name was not immediately released. Deputies closed...
OHSU pharmacists encourage everyone to carry overdose-reversing spray

PORTLAND, Ore. — Recovery advocates are trying to combat the crisis with some life saving medication and education. The educational and informational table was set on the Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU) campus in Southwest Portland on Tuesday morning. The public health team was posted as one of several booths at the campus' farmers market ahead of International Overdose Awareness Day on Wednesday.
PORTLAND, OR

