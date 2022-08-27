Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas County Health and Human Services Helping Those Who Can't Afford High Electric BillsLarry LeaseDallas County, TX
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
Donor Group to Pay SMU Student-Athletes Through NILLarry LeaseUniversity Park, TX
Related
peoplenewspapers.com
Ray Washburne To Keynote Preservation Park Cities Distinguished Speaker Luncheon
Highland Park Village president Ray Washburne will be the keynote speaker at the annual Preservation Park Cities Distinguished Speaker luncheon set for 11:30 a.m. Oct. 17 at the Dallas Country Club. Washburne and his wife, Heather, and Stephen and Elisa Summers bought the historic, landmark shopping center in 2009. Since...
peoplenewspapers.com
DFW Falls To Second In U.S. For New Apartment Construction
The Dallas-Fort Worth area fell from leading the country in new apartment development in 2022 for the first time since 2018 to second, behind only the New York City area, according to a RentCafe study. The Dallas-Fort Worth area is set to add 23,571 new units this year, which is...
Late Grapevine Colleyville school district teacher makes largest donation in Grapevine history
Beverly Dolores Roberts Horton live in Grapevine for more than 62 years and an educator with GCISD for more than 20 years, where she taught elementary school, art, physical education science and health.
3 North Texas cities named the best places to buy a house
If you're looking to buy a home, it's a good idea to do some research into the housing markets before you make your decision.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Long Awaited Dallas Riverfront Project Under Construction
A large mixed-use development on Dallas Riverfront Boulevard is underway as a long-planned link between Downtown Dallas and the Trinity River. It comes 14 years after Industrial Boulevard was renamed Riverfront to help encourage new development and gain a connection with the planned Trinity River Park. The park, first approved...
dallasexpress.com
Ten Local Businesses Ranked Top Texas Employers
Forbes recently released its fourth annual list of America’s Best Employers by State, and several Dallas-Fort Worth and North Texas companies cracked the top 50 in Texas. The media and publishing company surveyed 70,000 individuals who worked for businesses with at least 500 employees. Participants were surveyed on topics like working conditions, salary, the potential for growth, and company image.
People Are Moving To This Texas City More Than Any Other
Move Buddha compiled a list of the top cities in Texas people are moving to.
tinybeans.com
Where to See Waterfalls in Dallas and Beyond
There are more waterfalls in Dallas and all over the metroplex than you might realize. We finally got (a little too much) rain in the metroplex, but the silver lining is that the creeks have filled up, and the waterfalls are flowing. Waterfalls, you say? Yes, amongst the freeways and concrete jungles, there are several hidden hiking trails and oases perfect for exploring with the kids. From a hidden gem in Frisco to the popular cascades in Prairie Creek Park, here’s where to find waterfalls in Dallas and beyond.
RELATED PEOPLE
meetingstoday.com
Massive New Convention Center Project Set to Transform Downtown Dallas
Dallas is barreling ahead with a game-changing $2 billion convention center project that will also create a whole new entertainment district in the heart of the city, allowing the destination to accommodate a much larger set of convention clients. Approved in February by the Dallas City Council and slated to...
QSR magazine
Salad and Go to Open 7 Texas Locations in September
Salad and Go, an emerging salad industry disruptor, announced today the opening of seven new locations coming within the next month to the Dallas-Fort Worth markets of Burleson, Cross Roads, Mesquite, Fort Worth, Prosper and Frisco. These September openings will bring Salad and Go’s North Texas presence to more than 20 locations open across a total of 21 DFW markets, setting strong momentum for continued expansion of the brand beyond North Texas with company sights set next on development in Houston.
$3 million winning Mega Millions Texas Lottery ticket sold in Fort Worth
DALLAS (KDAF) — Not one, not two, but three million dollars will soon land in a North Texas resident’s pockets once they claim a huge win from the Texas Lottery. The lottery reports a $3 million winning Mega Millions ticket from Tuesday night’s drawing was sold in the North Texas city of Fort Worth. That ticket matched all five of the winning numbers, 2, 38, 55, 57, and 65 while missing out on the Mega Ball to win the jackpot.
fwtx.com
What Are Those Sculptures in Downtown?
The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth and a partner have taken urban beautification and public art a step further. The Modern and First on 7th Plaza have put on display in downtown three outdoor sculptures from the museum’s permanent collection. The sculptures will be on display indefinitely, according...
IN THIS ARTICLE
peoplenewspapers.com
Eataly Dallas Hosting Summer Sips, Bites Tasting
Eataly Dallas is kicking off September with a summer sips and bites storewide tasting event Sept. 1. The festivities at the NorthPark Center store will feature more than 20 Italian wines, from bold reds to roses and light whites, which are selected to pair with chef-curated tasting stations. The event marks the start of month-long celebrations of weekend experiences at Eataly Dallas.
From concerts to canals, Irving offers one-of-a-kind ways to relax
Pining for a relaxing stay-cay with a unique, entertainment-fueled vibe — and a solid pool scene, stat?. Irving may be right in North Texas' backyard, but you’ll feel worlds away when you make a weekend of it in this city, which is nestled between Dallas and Fort Worth.
tornadopix.com
HEB brings new home decor and furniture to DFW shoppers
Milk, bread, eggs.. an accent chair? Starting this month, some HEB Shoppers in Dallas-Fort Worth can pick up goods and home furnishings along with their groceries. And there are promises of more in future stores. The Texas grocer recently announced the launch of two home décor lines under the new...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
peoplenewspapers.com
Preston Hollow Crime Reports Aug. 22-28
A woman’s vehicle was stolen before 6:12 p.m. from a parking lot in the 5900 block of Berkshire Lane Aug. 23. Just under four hours later, another stolen vehicle was responded to in the 6000 block of Berkshire Lane. The Dallas Police Department said there is no indication the two incidents are related.
peoplenewspapers.com
Parish Launches STEM Speaker Series Next Month
Parish Episcopal School is launching a new STEM Speaker Series for teachers, students, and locals, kicking off in September with a women in STEM panel of IF/THEN ambassadors. The first event, themed Women in STEM: Nationally Recognized Leaders Changing the World, will be Sept. 20 with five guest speakers on the panel:
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Tex-Mex Restaurant Back Open After Surviving Pandemic and a Fire
It's been almost two years since Casita Tex-Mex Bar and Grill had to close its doors after a fire, but this week the well-known restaurant is open for business. "I think all the emotions are running through me, like excitement, anxiety, nervousness and that we're here, I mean that we finally, we made it past the finish line to be to reopen again," said Norma Valles, owner of the restaurant, which is located near Northwest Highway and Central Express Way on Blackwell St.
livelocalmagazines.com
10 Hot Brunch Spots
If you’re looking for farm-fresh comfort food and amazingly delicious craft cocktails for brunch, look no further than Whiskey Cake. All of their dishes are served with fresh ingredients and flavors straight from the farm. But don’t forget to try a piece of their namesake, whiskey cake!. 2)...
Comments / 0