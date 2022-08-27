Missing Manassas teen found safe

UPDATE: According to the Prince William County Police Department, Mikayla has been located and is safe.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince William County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing and endangered juvenile, Mikayla Elaine Triglia.

She is described as Black, 16-year-old female, who stands at 5’ 5” and weighs 100 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a green sweatshirt, jean shorts, carrying a white bag and a pink purse

She was last seen leaving her home in the area of Hugh Mullen Drive in Manassas on Aug. 18 at approximately 10:20 p.m.

Mikayla is known to wear wigs and may be engaging in behaviors that put her health and safety at risk, according to police. She is believed to be missing under voluntary circumstances and may be in need of assistance which qualifies her as being endangered.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of this person is asked to contact Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or your local police department.

