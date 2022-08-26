Read full article on original website
Related
Seaside Heights, NJ police free dog locked in hot vehicle
SEASIDE HEIGHTS — A small dog left locked inside a vehicle was freed by police late Tuesday afternoon. The outside temperatures were in the 80s when a patrolman noticed the dog in the car parked on Sherman Avenue around 5:10 p.m. Police Chief Tommy Boyd estimated the dog was...
Five children bitten by foxes in Lakewood, NJ
LAKEWOOD — Five chilrden were bitten by foxes in three separate incidents on Tuesday. The first incident was around 10 a.m. when a boy was attacked at the John Street playground, according to police Capt. Greg Staffordsmith. The child's mother did not contact police until late afternoon. He was treated at a hospital and released.
New Jersey has yet another killer insect on the loose right now
Its name is sphecius speciosus and it comes out a couple of months before Halloween. Maybe for that reason, they've earned the nickname "zombie wasp." People all over parts of New Jersey have taken notice of these things and are wondering what the hell they are and how dangerous they are.
Flight brings over 140 animals from overcrowded southern shelters to New Jersey
There's a new group of animals looking for their forever homes after arriving in New Jersey from overcrowded shelters in the south.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This Secret is Out, the Best Crumb Cake at the Jersey Shore
Crumb cake is "huge" and here at the Jersey Shore it is one of those desserts, breakfast treat, or snacks that everyone grabs. It's that buttery goodness with sugary, thick crumbs on top. I remember growing up in Pennsylvania, crumb cake was pretty popular. Not quite as popular as shoofly...
Franklin, NJ child dead: Left alone in hot car for hours, reports say
FRANKLIN (Somerset) — A young child’s death was under active investigation in the township on Tuesday, according to police, as several reports said a toddler had been left in a hot car. The Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed the death of a child in Franklin Township, while declining...
New Jersey supermarkets are having their shopping baskets stolen after a strict plastic bag ban was imposed in the state
The CEO of the Super Foodtown stores told Northjersey.com that shopping baskets were "just disappearing" after the plastic bag ban was implemented.
Earthquake felt and heard in Rockaway, NJ
The U.S. Geological Service has confirmed an earthquake in the Whit Meadow Lake section of Rockaway Township in Morris County Tuesday Evening. Many people in the area reported hearing a loud 'boom,' and feeling the ground shake for about 30 seconds. Just after 5 p.m. people started reporting they heard...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Getting Closer to the Amazing Iconic Der Wunder Weiner Coming to Bayville, NJ
We found out some answers about Der Wunder Weiner coming to Bayville. I wrote an article several months ago about Wunder Weiner will be back and better than ever just down the road a little bit on Rt. 9 in Bayville. We want Der Wunder Weiner back. More and more work is being done so it looks like we're getting closer and closer.
Are Students In New Jersey Going To Be Allowed To Identify As Cats?
OK, I can't name names for PR sake, but a close friend of mine is a manager at a major company and one of his employees recently announced that they identify as a cat. You read that right, she feels like a feline trapped in a woman's body. Now, this is uncharted territory for this manager friend of mine and after looking into it, he has to comply with reasonable accommodations and full acceptance so long as it does not interfere with her tasks at work. In the words of the great Pauly D, "what a country".
NBC New York
Can You Help Me? 140+ Dogs, Cats Fly to NJ Today in Clear the Shelters Home Stretch!
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and his family were among those who literally helped "Clear the Shelters," adopting a beagle from a shelter after it was rescued from alleged criminal conditions two weeks ago as the 2022 campaign entered its home stretch. And now another 140-plus dogs and cats in need are arriving in the Garden State looking for forever homes.
Toddler who died in hot car in New Jersey was 2-year-old girl
Authorities have released more details in the death of a toddler inside a hot car in New Jersey, a tragedy that serves as a stark warning to parents to be mindful of leaving children unattended in vehicles.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A New Jersey Favorite, Bed Bath & Beyond Will See Even More Store Closures
Moving is definitely a stressful part of life. This was always a store that was a great go-to for finding items that you needed for your new apartment or your new home. Sometimes, it was just great to walk in the door and browse. That was always a great way to get ideas for that one room, let’s be honest – we all have that one room, that may have been neglected for some time.
Innocent Bystander Killed In Asbury Park, Family Desperately Seeking Justice
Justice is what Kyshon “Butey” Washington-Walker's family is after. The 33-year-old man was shot and killed on the 1600 block of Sewall Avenue in Asbury Park around 7:30 p.m. on July 28 — four days before his birthday, according to loved ones and the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office.
Are You Brave Enough to Walk Along This Terrifying Shark Bridge in New Jersey
If you've never been to the Adventure Aquarium in Camden, you will want to plan a trip soon. This gigantic aquarium is one of the country's largest and most impressive aquariums. It's home to thousands of different species and one of the most adrenaline-pumping bridges in the state, keep reading to learn more.
New Jersey beaches suddenly becoming tent cities (Opinion)
It used to be that if somebody had a small baby or small children that they wanted to take to the beach they would bring a modest tent-like structure. The little ones could take a nap and their delicate skin could be protected from the sun. That’s a very good idea.
Latest Look at the Remodeling of the Bandwagon Diner in Toms River, New Jersey
So here we are with August closing out and heading into September and the work continues at the Bandwagon Diner aka Mr. Breakfast on Route 37 in Toms River. We have been following the work as they get closer to the remodeling project completion. I was recently traveling along Route...
Staten Island, NY man pleads guilty to being drunk and high in Seaside Heights, NJ hit-and-run
A Staten Island man has pleaded guilty to driving while under the influence of alcohol and marijuana in a hit-and-run car crash in Seaside Heights last August. The arrest, charges, and guilty plea of the New York man for his actions in the Seaside Heights crash were announced by the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office.
Good samaritan rescues family dog after Middletown, NJ residence catches on fire
It took 30 firefighters to put out a blaze that started at a residence on West Front Street in the River Plaza section of Middletown Township on Tuesday afternoon, but everyone came away uninjured. The details of the house fire were announced by the Middletown Township Fire Department. Someone called...
Camden, NJ, Man Sentenced for Killing His Girlfriend’s Puppy in Atlantic City
A man from Camden has been sentenced for killing his girlfriend's puppy in Atlantic City. Authorities say following a guilty plea last month to a third-degree animal cruelty charge, 39-year-old Gary Moore has been sentenced to three years in state prison. In court, Moore admitted that when he was angry...
Beach Radio
Toms River, NJ
15K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://mybeachradio.com
Comments / 4