Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Earthquake Hits Morristown, NJMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
This American residence is the world's only eight-sided, fully domed homeAnita DurairajIrvington, NY
Man With Full-Body Tattoo Kicked Out of Grocery Store–Is This Discrimination?Elle SilverNew York City, NY
EPA Reports Linden NJ Exposed to Large Amount of Cancer-Causing Chemical Ethylene OxideBridget MulroyLinden, NJ
This Sanctuary City Can’t Handle 7,600 Migrants Who Arrived This YearTom HandyNew York City, NY
Related
Goodbye to summer, hello to LIVE & FREE HS football video: 3 games on tap this week
Don’t think of this upcoming long weekend as your last hoorah for summer. Consider it the early cheers for a New Jersey high school football season that reveals its full glory over a four-day stretch beginning on Thursday. Sure, the season actually got underway last week, but that was...
Girls Tennis: Complete NJ.com 2022 season preview
The New Jersey high school girls tennis is just around the corner. NJ.com will have you covered and prepared with many preview posts. Check back daily for new content ahead of Opening Day on Sept. 6. Follow Chris Nalwasky on Twitter (@ChrisNalwasky) for updates and news throughout the season and...
HS Football: North Jersey highlights, must-see games & storylines ahead of Week 1
Garden State high school football made a return last week and back in action were some of North Jersey’s best. No. 1 Don Bosco Prep, No. 2 Bergen Catholic, No. 3 St. Peter’s Prep, No. 5 St. Joseph (Mont.), No. 8 Irvington, No. 12 Seton Hall Prep, No. 14 Delbarton and No. 17 West Morris were on the field and five additional teams in NJ.com Top 20 will take it for the first time this weekend.
Times of Trenton girls tennis preview, 2022
Last fall, Princeton Day competed as an NJSIAA member for the first time. It found immediate success as it took home the South Jersey, Non-Public A tournament championship. The Panthers finished 8-6 overall a year after going a perfect 11-0 in 2020. Princeton Day started out the year 2-1, but...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Former Steinert ace & Cubs farmhand James Pugliese new Hightstown baseball coach
After an 11-year minor league sojourn that took him from Idaho to Nebraska with stops in Tennessee, Illinois, Puerto Rico and Myrtle Beach in between, James Pugliese has returned to the Colonial Valley Conference as the new head coach at Hightstown High School. The former Steinert High pitcher was approved...
Who are top girls soccer midfielders to watch across the state in 2022?
The girls soccer season kicks off next Thursday and NJ Advance Media is featuring some of the top playmakers who are back this fall. This list includes players from every inch of New Jersey, highlighting returning stars as well as breaking down midfielders with a chance to really break out this season.
Presenting the new NJ.com Top 50: the countdown to New Jersey’s No. 1 HS football recruit (Part 3 of 5)
Surely you brushed up on New Jersey’s top high school football players at each position and the state’s top storylines heading into the 2022 season, courtesy of our high school staff. Now, let’s talk recruiting — a different subject altogether — and learn which local stars have the ears of college football’s biggest names and the flashy programs they lead.
Garden State Grapple matchups announced. Who will Rutgers wrestling face?
It’s called the Garden State Grapple but consider it the Big Ten vs. EIWA challenge. As part of the showcase event, Rutgers will wrestle two duals, first against the University of Pennsylvania followed by a match against Drexel. They’re the first of three non-conference matches, which have been revealed for Rutgers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
SPU enjoys big enrollment bounce, but isn’t chalking it all up to historic NCAA basketball run
Students gazed over the crowded buildings of Jersey City from their perch in the student center at Saint Peter’s University, thrilled to be on campus for the first day of fall classes Wednesday. Administrators are even happier. Student enrollment had increased for the first time in five years, and...
Pizzeria known for 1 of N.J.’s greatest pies announces plans to close
New Jersey, which is home to some of the country’s best pizzerias, will soon lose a great one. Tavolino Pizzeria of Wallington at 435 Paterson Ave. recently took to Instagram to announce plans to shutter. “It is with great sadness that we announce we are closing our doors on...
HS football Top 20 for Aug. 29, 2022: New rankings after an eventful Week 0
Week 0 is in the books and it was one of the earliest and longest starts to the Garden State high school football season in recent memory. Games were played on Friday, Saturday and Sunday for a grand total of 56 contests.
Girls Tennis: Preseason NJ.com Top 20, 2022
The girls tennis season is here. There are many great teams throughout New Jersey, and have a look at the initial Top 20 of the season from NJ.com below. What do you think Did we miss anybody? Is a team too high or too low? Let us know.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The price of homes sold recently in North Jersey. Deed transfers, July 25-31, 2022.
Below are real estate transactions for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, Union and Warren counties for July 25-31, 2022. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com.
Live music, Labor Day, and more this week in Hudson County
Vaccinations no longer required at Dorian’s Red Hand. Live stand-up comedy at Dorrian’s Red Hand in Jersey City continues on Saturday, Sept. 3, with the Laugh Tour and vaccinations are no longer required to enter. The Laugh Tour, hosted by Rich Kiamco, features comedians that have performed on...
Yankees release 2023 Spring Training Schedule
There’s a lot of excitement for the fast approaching postseason, but let’s take a moment to look at next year. MLB released the 2023 Spring Training schedule on Wednesday. The New York Yankees play their home games at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Flor. You can view...
96 years of Italian tradition continues with Hoboken Italian Festival
The 96th annual Hoboken Italian Festival is returning for four days of food, music, and fun from Thursday, Sept. 8, to Sunday, Sept. 11, which includes the Feast of the Madonna Dei Martiri, or Madonna of the Martyrs. The celebration of the Madonna Dei Martiri is traditionally held on Sept....
Led by Camden’s D.J. Wagner, New Jersey hoops stars dominate latest ESPN rankings
Led by Camden’s D.J. Wagner, New Jersey high school hoops stars dominate the latest recruiting rankings from ESPN.com. In the Class of 2023, the Garden State has three of the top five prospects, with the uncommitted Wagner at No. 1, Roselle Catholic forward and Duke commit Mackenzie Mgbako at No. 4 and Camden big man Aaron Bradshaw at No. 5. All three play for the NJ Scholars Nike EYBL team that competed in Peach Jam last month.
Final Concerts on the Hudson to feature Jersey City mainstay, Nimbus Dance
For the final Summer Concerts on the Hudson, Bruce Sherman is bringing in Jersey City’s own Nimbus Dance on Saturday, Sept. 10, at 7 p.m. Founded in 2005 by Artistic Director Samuel Pott, Nimbus has a repertoire of over 30 works and performs on tour nationally and throughout the greater New Jersey/New York region for around 16,000 people annually. Nimbus opened the Nimbus Arts Center in September, 2020, a 15,000 sq. ft. center with theater, gallery, and studio spaces that is the largest dance-based arts center in the State of New Jersey.
With ad coming to Journal Square, Times Square billboards, NJ hip-hop artist’s radio show is making waves
Joseph Arzuaga is entering fall with a lot to look up at. On Sept. 3, the Jersey City-raised resident of Bayonne and his team will be on 45th and Broadway in Manhattan unveiling the digital billboard for Club Joe’s, the radio show he does on Amazon’s live radio app, AMP. Paper billboards advertising the show are also coming to Journal Square and downtown.
Arrest made in Newark fatal shooting
A man has been charged with shooting and killing a 24-year-old Irvington resident in Newark last month. Chauncey Venable is charged with murder and weapons offenses, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said Wednesday. Venable, 30, gunned down Rasheed Mells on the 700 block of South 20th Street on July...
NJ.com
NJ
207K+
Followers
118K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0