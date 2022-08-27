ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irvington, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Girls Tennis: Complete NJ.com 2022 season preview

The New Jersey high school girls tennis is just around the corner. NJ.com will have you covered and prepared with many preview posts. Check back daily for new content ahead of Opening Day on Sept. 6. Follow Chris Nalwasky on Twitter (@ChrisNalwasky) for updates and news throughout the season and...
TENNIS
NJ.com

HS Football: North Jersey highlights, must-see games & storylines ahead of Week 1

Garden State high school football made a return last week and back in action were some of North Jersey’s best. No. 1 Don Bosco Prep, No. 2 Bergen Catholic, No. 3 St. Peter’s Prep, No. 5 St. Joseph (Mont.), No. 8 Irvington, No. 12 Seton Hall Prep, No. 14 Delbarton and No. 17 West Morris were on the field and five additional teams in NJ.com Top 20 will take it for the first time this weekend.
EAST ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

Times of Trenton girls tennis preview, 2022

Last fall, Princeton Day competed as an NJSIAA member for the first time. It found immediate success as it took home the South Jersey, Non-Public A tournament championship. The Panthers finished 8-6 overall a year after going a perfect 11-0 in 2020. Princeton Day started out the year 2-1, but...
TRENTON, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Irvington, NJ
Woodbridge Township, NJ
Sports
City
Woodbridge Township, NJ
Irvington, NJ
Sports
NJ.com

Who are top girls soccer midfielders to watch across the state in 2022?

The girls soccer season kicks off next Thursday and NJ Advance Media is featuring some of the top playmakers who are back this fall. This list includes players from every inch of New Jersey, highlighting returning stars as well as breaking down midfielders with a chance to really break out this season.
SOCCER
NJ.com

Presenting the new NJ.com Top 50: the countdown to New Jersey’s No. 1 HS football recruit (Part 3 of 5)

Surely you brushed up on New Jersey’s top high school football players at each position and the state’s top storylines heading into the 2022 season, courtesy of our high school staff. Now, let’s talk recruiting — a different subject altogether — and learn which local stars have the ears of college football’s biggest names and the flashy programs they lead.
FOOTBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Collage#Laptop Computer#Gallery#Hs
NJ.com

Girls Tennis: Preseason NJ.com Top 20, 2022

The girls tennis season is here. There are many great teams throughout New Jersey, and have a look at the initial Top 20 of the season from NJ.com below. What do you think Did we miss anybody? Is a team too high or too low? Let us know.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Live music, Labor Day, and more this week in Hudson County

Vaccinations no longer required at Dorian’s Red Hand. Live stand-up comedy at Dorrian’s Red Hand in Jersey City continues on Saturday, Sept. 3, with the Laugh Tour and vaccinations are no longer required to enter. The Laugh Tour, hosted by Rich Kiamco, features comedians that have performed on...
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Yankees release 2023 Spring Training Schedule

There’s a lot of excitement for the fast approaching postseason, but let’s take a moment to look at next year. MLB released the 2023 Spring Training schedule on Wednesday. The New York Yankees play their home games at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Flor. You can view...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Led by Camden’s D.J. Wagner, New Jersey hoops stars dominate latest ESPN rankings

Led by Camden’s D.J. Wagner, New Jersey high school hoops stars dominate the latest recruiting rankings from ESPN.com. In the Class of 2023, the Garden State has three of the top five prospects, with the uncommitted Wagner at No. 1, Roselle Catholic forward and Duke commit Mackenzie Mgbako at No. 4 and Camden big man Aaron Bradshaw at No. 5. All three play for the NJ Scholars Nike EYBL team that competed in Peach Jam last month.
CAMDEN, NJ
NJ.com

Final Concerts on the Hudson to feature Jersey City mainstay, Nimbus Dance

For the final Summer Concerts on the Hudson, Bruce Sherman is bringing in Jersey City’s own Nimbus Dance on Saturday, Sept. 10, at 7 p.m. Founded in 2005 by Artistic Director Samuel Pott, Nimbus has a repertoire of over 30 works and performs on tour nationally and throughout the greater New Jersey/New York region for around 16,000 people annually. Nimbus opened the Nimbus Arts Center in September, 2020, a 15,000 sq. ft. center with theater, gallery, and studio spaces that is the largest dance-based arts center in the State of New Jersey.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

With ad coming to Journal Square, Times Square billboards, NJ hip-hop artist’s radio show is making waves

Joseph Arzuaga is entering fall with a lot to look up at. On Sept. 3, the Jersey City-raised resident of Bayonne and his team will be on 45th and Broadway in Manhattan unveiling the digital billboard for Club Joe’s, the radio show he does on Amazon’s live radio app, AMP. Paper billboards advertising the show are also coming to Journal Square and downtown.
MANHATTAN, NY
NJ.com

Arrest made in Newark fatal shooting

A man has been charged with shooting and killing a 24-year-old Irvington resident in Newark last month. Chauncey Venable is charged with murder and weapons offenses, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said Wednesday. Venable, 30, gunned down Rasheed Mells on the 700 block of South 20th Street on July...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
207K+
Followers
118K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy