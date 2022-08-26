ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

cw34.com

Winning Fantasy 5 ticket sold in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A winning Fantasy 5 ticket for Tuesday nights drawing was sold in Port St. Lucie. The ticket, worth $170,601.68, was sold at Bayshore Corner Store at SW Bayshore Boulevard. The winning numbers were 6-13-24-25-34.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
WPBF News 25

Caught On Camera: Wild police chase through Miami-Dade and Broward counties ends in multiple arrests

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — Chopper footage captured a wild chase Monday as a blue sedan weaved in and out of traffic on a busy Broward County highway. Miami-Dade police were already following the Alfa-Romero they had linked to a residential burglary. They alerted the Broward County sheriff's department, who joined suit when they sped across county lines, finally coming to a stop in Lauderhill.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Palm Beach County commissioners to revisit controversial land swap

Staff members say it’s a bad deal. A separate planning board also thinks it’s a bad deal. But Palm Beach County commissioners will have the final say on whether to approve a controversial land swap that would pave the way for 1,000 new luxury homes on West Boca farmland in the Agricultural Reserve, a 21,000-acre farming region in western Palm Beach County. After narrowly giving preliminary ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Man killed in rollover crash in Lake Worth Beach

LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead after his car overturned in Lake Worth on Tuesday night. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, 34-year-old Damaine Wagstaffe was traveling north in a 2010 Honda Civic on Haverhill Road near Lantana Road just before 11 p.m. when the crash occurred.
WPBF News 25

Florida grants $2.7 million to Fort Pierce for King's Landing development

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis awarded Fort Pierce $2.7 million for economic development at 2nd Street Bistro Tuesday morning. Department of Economic Opportunity Secretary Dane Eagle joined the governor. The main focus is infrastructure improvements around downtown and the Kinds Landing building site. As part of the...
FORT PIERCE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

G.L. Homes May Learn Wednesday If OK To Build Another 1000 West Boca Homes

At Clint Moore Road And 441, Many Fear Traffic, Destruction Of “Agricultural Reserve.” BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: The agenda item will now be heard on Thursday, September 1st. Stay tuned… BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Mega-builder G.L. Homes is expected to learn Wednesday if the Palm Beach […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

CAR SINKS IN CANAL ON BOCA RATON, BROWARD BORDER, AT LEAST ONE DEAD

UPDATE: TWO DEAD, DOUBLE DROWNING. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 8:09 p.m. — Two people are confirmed dead. This is the update from PBSO: “A family was fishing at the dead end of Lox Road, unincorporated Boca Raton, when for unknown reasons two adult males entered the water, went into distress, fell underwater and […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
WPTV

Police activity on I-95 northbound near Palm Beach/Martin County line

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Police activity on I-95 northbound at mile marker 88 near the Palm Beach County and Martin County line had one lane closed Sunday morning. All lanes have since reopened. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue units treated one patient and took them to a local...

