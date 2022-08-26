Read full article on original website
West Palm Beach, August 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Vero Beach High School football team will have a game with Cardinal Newman High School on August 31, 2022, 15:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
New eatery hopes to support local growth in western Palm Beach County
The grand opening of a new eatery along Northlake Boulevard is helping highlight the tremendous growth in parts of Palm Beach County.
Maryland Woman Dies On Scooter Outside Delray Beach Assisted Living Facility
Kelsey Slager Crashed Scooter In Front Of Tuscan Gardens. She Died Days Later. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — We don’t know if Kelsey Slager of Woodbine, Maryland, was a resident of the Tuscan Gardens Assisted Living center, but we do know that she basically […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Advisories in effect for 6 beaches in Palm Beach County
The water quality at six beaches in Palm Beach County scored in the "poor" range, according to a news release by the Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County on Tuesday.
Winning Fantasy 5 ticket sold in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A winning Fantasy 5 ticket for Tuesday nights drawing was sold in Port St. Lucie. The ticket, worth $170,601.68, was sold at Bayshore Corner Store at SW Bayshore Boulevard. The winning numbers were 6-13-24-25-34.
Editorial: What began as a beach party in Riviera Beach has led to a Singer Island fiasco
It started as an idea to bring attention and revenue to Riviera Beach by holding a beach party. But then came the opposition to the "Wet Dreams" event, and then, allegations the opposition was fueled by fears the event would attract a large crowd of Black revelers to a pavilion on the city's staid, predominantly white Singer Island.
6 Palm Beach County beaches with high bacteria levels under 'no swim' advisory
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Lake Worth Beach is one of the 13 spots where the Health Department sampled ocean water in Palm Beach County. It's also one of the six now under a health advisory because of the high level of bacteria found. Jasmine Arango was just about...
Caught On Camera: Wild police chase through Miami-Dade and Broward counties ends in multiple arrests
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — Chopper footage captured a wild chase Monday as a blue sedan weaved in and out of traffic on a busy Broward County highway. Miami-Dade police were already following the Alfa-Romero they had linked to a residential burglary. They alerted the Broward County sheriff's department, who joined suit when they sped across county lines, finally coming to a stop in Lauderhill.
Palm Beach County commissioners to revisit controversial land swap
Staff members say it’s a bad deal. A separate planning board also thinks it’s a bad deal. But Palm Beach County commissioners will have the final say on whether to approve a controversial land swap that would pave the way for 1,000 new luxury homes on West Boca farmland in the Agricultural Reserve, a 21,000-acre farming region in western Palm Beach County. After narrowly giving preliminary ...
Does Palm Beach County Owe You Money? Check The List As Deadline Approaches
YOU MUST CLAIM YOUR MONEY BY SEPTEMBER 1ST. CHECK THE LIST… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — With thanks to the 80s group “Europe,” it truly is the Final Countdown to claim money that Palm Beach County may owe you for various reasons. You must […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Man killed in rollover crash in Lake Worth Beach
LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead after his car overturned in Lake Worth on Tuesday night. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, 34-year-old Damaine Wagstaffe was traveling north in a 2010 Honda Civic on Haverhill Road near Lantana Road just before 11 p.m. when the crash occurred.
Florida grants $2.7 million to Fort Pierce for King's Landing development
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis awarded Fort Pierce $2.7 million for economic development at 2nd Street Bistro Tuesday morning. Department of Economic Opportunity Secretary Dane Eagle joined the governor. The main focus is infrastructure improvements around downtown and the Kinds Landing building site. As part of the...
Former All-State Preps Athlete Caught Carrying Loaded Gun in Coral Springs
A former wrestling champion and All-State football player at Coral Springs High School was arrested last week for carrying a concealed firearm in his car, court records show. Willy Volmar, 20, of 8219 Shadow Wood Blvd., was driving his black Honda Civic in the 1900 block of Riverside Drive on Aug. 20 when Coral Springs Police pulled him over, according to an arrest affidavit.
21-year-old arrested for West Palm Beach road rage shooting that sent woman to hospital
A 21-year-old is under arrest Wednesday for attempted murder for a road rage shooting that sent a person to the hospital. Brien Golden, 21, is facing one count of attempted murder and one count of shooting into an occupied vehicle. Golden was arrested at her job at the Gardens Mall.
G.L. Homes May Learn Wednesday If OK To Build Another 1000 West Boca Homes
At Clint Moore Road And 441, Many Fear Traffic, Destruction Of “Agricultural Reserve.” BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: The agenda item will now be heard on Thursday, September 1st. Stay tuned… BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Mega-builder G.L. Homes is expected to learn Wednesday if the Palm Beach […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
CAR SINKS IN CANAL ON BOCA RATON, BROWARD BORDER, AT LEAST ONE DEAD
UPDATE: TWO DEAD, DOUBLE DROWNING. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 8:09 p.m. — Two people are confirmed dead. This is the update from PBSO: “A family was fishing at the dead end of Lox Road, unincorporated Boca Raton, when for unknown reasons two adult males entered the water, went into distress, fell underwater and […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Police activity on I-95 northbound near Palm Beach/Martin County line
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Police activity on I-95 northbound at mile marker 88 near the Palm Beach County and Martin County line had one lane closed Sunday morning. All lanes have since reopened. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue units treated one patient and took them to a local...
If This Guy Is Your Drug Dealer In Boca Raton, You May Need A Replacement
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It is tough to find good workers nowadays, and thanks to the Boca Raton Police Department, it’s even tougher to find a good drug dealer. If accusations made by police are correct — and we of course do not […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
New Italian restaurants, pizza spots in Palm Beach County
Here’s a look at Italian, pizza restaurants that have debuted in 2022, listed from north to south. Zona Blu, West Palm Beach ...
Florida's governor announces $2.7 million grant for Fort Pierce
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday announced a $2.7 million grant for the city of Fort Pierce to improve infrastructure.
