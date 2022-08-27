Read full article on original website
Related
York News-Times
Hawks get past Mustangs and Tigers at East Butler Tri
BRAINARD – The East Butler Tigers hosted an all Crossroads Conference volleyball triangular on Tuesday night. The McCool Junction Mustangs and the Hampton Hawks joined the Tigers in prep action at East Butler High School. In the first match of the night it was the host Tigers with a...
York News-Times
Big third inning dooms Polk County against St. Paul
STROMSBURG – After the Polk County Slammers took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning, the visiting St. Paul Wildcats exploded for six runs in the top of the third to take the lead for good, then held on for dear life late for a 7-5 win Tuesday night.
York News-Times
Wednesday, August 31 weather update for southeast Nebraska
Very warm with partly to mostly sunny skies Wednesday. After 6 p.m., isolated showers and storms will start to push back into the area. Find out if rain will stick around for Thursday here.
York News-Times
Watch now: Rain chance returns this evening in southeast Nebraska
Very warm with partly to mostly sunny skies Wednesday. After 6 p.m., isolated showers and storms will start to push back into the area. Find out if rain will stick around for Thursday in our latest forecast video. Chief Meteorologist. Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
York News-Times
Watch now: Cooling down in southeast Nebraska Monday
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Isolated showers and storms will exit the area early this morning and clouds will decrease for the rest of the day. Find out how cool it will get tonight and when rain chances will return in our latest forecast video.
York News-Times
ACLU talks of legal action after Nebraska high school axes journalism program
The Nebraska chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union is demanding that a Grand Island school district reinstate its journalism program after the district abruptly shut down an award-winning student newspaper for publishing content related to LGBTQ+ issues. Students and faculty were advised in May that Northwest High School’s 54-year-old...
York News-Times
Sweeping child online safety legislation is passed in California
The California Age-Appropriate Design Code Act seeks to protect children from common features of apps, such as the ability to message strangers and location and movement data.
York News-Times
Man pleads guilty to involvement in illegal steroid distribution scheme
OMAHA — A man pleaded guilty to his involvement in an illegal steroid distribution scheme Friday. Fernando Lopez-Reyes pleaded guilty to distribution of and possession with intent to distribute anabolic steroids, methamphetamine and other illegal substances in Nebraska and elsewhere, and to conspiracy to launder money, according to court records.
Comments / 0