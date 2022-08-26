Read full article on original website
Herald-Journal
Yearly USU fundraising more than doubles as university crosses $100M mark for first time
Private fundraising by Utah State University more than doubled from $46.8 million to $110 million over the past fiscal year, the school announced last week. The university says the 137% increase marked the first time the school’s yearly fundraising passed $100 million. The bulk of the increase came from...
KSLTV
Parents outraged after preferred pronouns posted by Farmington Jr. High counselors
FARMINGTON, Utah — There was outrage at Farmington Junior High School after school counselors had new placards made that showed their preferred pronouns. The move motivated parents to send emails and make phone calls to the school. Some were angry enough that police were asked to investigate. Likewise, some...
deseret.com
What Nick Saban said about the Utah State Aggies
This coming Saturday, Utah State will be at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, to play the Alabama Crimson Tide, the top-ranked team in the country entering the 2022 college football season. It isn’t often the Aggies play on such a national stage, and they will be facing off against arguably...
Herald-Journal
Liebes, Donald Lee
Liebes Donald Lee Liebes 81 Richmond, Utah passed away August 26, 2022. Services will be Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022 at 11 a.m. in the Richmond Stake Center, 135 W. Main, Richmond, Utah. Viewings will be held Wednesday from 6-8 pm and Thursday from 9:30-10:30 am both at the church. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com .
Herald-Journal
Hardy, Cathy (Gordon)
Hardy Cathy Gordon Hardy 72 Preston, Idaho passed away August 24, 2022. Services will be Fri, Sept. 2, 2022 at 1 pm at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E., Preston. Viewings will be Thursday from 6-8 pm at the Preston 3rd Ward, 155 N. 2nd W, Preston and Friday from 11:30 am-12:30 pm at Webb Funeral Home. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com .
Herald-Journal
Like Yellowstone: Logan Canyon beaver colony attracting crowds
A family of beavers in Logan Canyon has gained celebrity status of sorts this summer, attracting spectators almost nightly to watch them go about their business. One reason for the beavers’ popularity is that the dam and lodge they’ve built along Temple Fork are only a few paces from the road, so families can easily park and set out blankets and lawn chairs for the evening “shows.”
Herald-Journal
USU football: Aggies rally past Huskies in opener
Double-digit deficits didn't seem to deter the Aggies a year ago, and that was again the case in their 2022 home- and season-opener. Utah State got roughed up in the first quarter, but came storming back from a 14-0 deficit by scoring 24 unanswered points in the second quarter and overcame a shaky second half on offense en route to a 31-20 victory over Connecticut in a non-conference football game in front of an announced crowd of 19,553 Saturday afternoon at Maverik Stadium.
New Raising Cane’s location to open in Layton
LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) – Chicken fans rejoice! The nationally loved chicken tender chain is opening a new location in Layton this fall. This will be the sixth Raising Cane’s to open since the company expanded into Utah in 2021, which saw cars lining up to get a taste of the “ONE LOVE craveable chicken”. “Layton, […]
ksl.com
'Milestone' reached with 1st segment of Utah's newest bus rapid transit system set to debut
OGDEN — The first segment of a new rapid transit system is ready to roll. Weber State University students and staff participated in a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday to celebrate the launch of the new Wildcat Shuttle, an on-campus segment of the Ogden Express that's currently under construction in other parts of the city. The service itself begins on Monday, offering bus service every 10 minutes at three stations from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. through six all-electric buses.
Herald-Journal
Hatch, Iacovelli race to TOU Half Marathon wins
PROVIDENCE — Exhausted of their cross country eligibility, Weber State runners Billie Hatch and Bailey Wall needed to find a race to help them stay in competitive shape while preparing for their final track season. The Top of Utah Half Marathon delivered — as did they.
saturdaydownsouth.com
'We want Bama' sign surfaces at Utah State game as Aggies struggle to beat UConn
‘We want Bama’ signs sometimes pop up whenever elite teams are playing in big games. You’ll also see them sometimes when a top Group of 5 team is working on an undefeated season. But, one Utah State fan came to the Aggies’ Week 0 game against UConn feeling...
eastidahonews.com
Family, friends mourn Utah man killed in off-road race
KNOLLS, Utah (KSL.com) — Family and friends are mourning the death of a Layton man who died in a rollover crash during an off-roading race Saturday. Charles Jerome Glover, known as CJ, was acting as a navigator during an off-roading race in Knolls called the Knolls 200. The truck rolled near the beginning of the race and killed the 33-year-old. No other vehicles were involved in the crash. The driver of the truck did not sustain life-threatening injuries, according to Glover’s family.
Herald-Journal
Ebert, Anne Wadley
Ebert Anne Wadley Ebert 78 Smithfield passed away August 15, 2022. A celebration of life will be held Sept. 17th at 1pm at the Old Rock Church in Providence, UT. A full obituary will appear at a later date. www.allenmortuaries.com .
Herald-Journal
Prep boys golf: Bobcats pick up Region 11 win
SMITHFIELD — A week ago in the Region 11 opener, the Bobcats were nipping at the tail feathers of the Riverhawks. Monday Sky View caught the perennial region leaders and passed Ridgeline. It was Green Canyon’s day to host at Birch Creek Golf Course as the two schools share it as home base, but it was the Bobcats who were wearing big smiles at the end of the day.
kslnewsradio.com
Car wash accident leaves one man in critical condition
SALT LAKE CITY — Chief Mitch Gwilliam with North Salt Lake PD said at 8:45 a.m. an accident occurred at a car wash near 115 N Redwood Rd North Salt Lake. The accident involved a 57-year-old man from Ogden, Utah. Chief Gwilliam says for an unknown reason, the man...
KSLTV
Utah family pleads for help in 40-year-old cold case
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — A Davis County family is pleading for help in a 40-year-old cold case. It was today, back in 1982, when 3-year-old Rachael Runyan disappeared from a playground behind her family’s home. “It was only minutes as I prepared their lunch,” said Elaine Runyan.
Man pinned by car at North Salt Lake car wash
NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – A 57-year-old Ogden man is in critical condition after being pinned by his car at a North Salt Lake car wash, police say. Sgt. Mitch Gwilliam of the North Salt Lake Police Department states that they received the call regarding the incident at approximately 8:45 a.m. Saturday morning. Police […]
9-year-old girl escapes attempted kidnapping in North Ogden
NORTH OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – A 9-year-old girl escaped from a man attempting to kidnap her near a church in North Ogden on Thursday. The attempted kidnapping occurred around 3 p.m. outside the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 626 East 2600 North, confirmed by North Ogden PD Sgt. Morreale. The suspect grabbed […]
nypressnews.com
A 21-year-old Utah firefighter was able to purchase a house thanks largely to a homebuying program through his city. Here are similar down payment assistance programs available in the 5 most populous U.S. states.
Buying a home is tough for most millennials, and many can’t even save enough for a 20% down payment. Dyllon Ryser, 21, got a $20,000 loan from his city in Utah seven months ago to put down toward his home. Other programs like this exist in all 50 states,...
UPDATE: Victim identified in fatal Clearfield crash
UPDATE: 8/29/22 3:33 p.m. CLEARFIELD, Utah (ABC4) – The man who died in a rollover crash in Clearfield on Saturday has been identified. Clearfield Police say the passenger who died during the accident was identified as 29-year-old Michael Hards-Keely. Police say all other individuals involved in the crash sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Responding agencies included: North […]
