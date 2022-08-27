ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

La Crosse’s South Avenue closure scheduled for Saturday

By Ken Kosirowski
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M2jGm_0hX8rCST00

LA CROSSE (WKBT)- La Crosse’s South Avenue will be closed to through-traffic between 7th and Green Bay Streets beginning Saturday.

Crews are working on the roof of Gundersen Health system and need a safe working space. A detour will be posted.

South Ave. is expected to re-open to traffic on Sunday.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
La Crosse, WI
Traffic
Local
Wisconsin Traffic
City
La Crosse, WI
City
Green Bay, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
La Crosse, WI
Government
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse’s Copeland Park receives new fishing dock

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — La Crosse’s Copeland Park unveiled a new fishing pier on Monday. The newly-built dock is the second ADA compliant dock, making it accessible for everyone. The pier is located on the north end of Copeland Park. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
LA CROSSE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Green Bay Streets#Gundersen Health#Rewritten
wizmnews.com

New performance venue to open at old church near downtown La Crosse

La Crosse is getting a new music venue inside a large church building on King Street. The former Wesley United Methodist Church will now be the home of the Cappella Performing Arts Center. Founder Matt Curtis says Cappella will be smaller than some of the better known performance spaces in town, such as the Viterbo Fine Arts Center and the Weber Center.
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Onalaska Chick-fil-A opens September 8

ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) — The first Chick-fil-A restaurant in the La Crosse-Eau Claire area opens September 8. The Onalaska Chick-fil-A will be located at 3015 South Kinney Coulee Road and open for dine-in, drive-thru and carry-out from 6:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 6:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
ONALASKA, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse, WI
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News8000.com provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the greater La Crosse, Wisconsin area.

 https://www.news8000.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy