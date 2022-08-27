La Crosse’s South Avenue closure scheduled for Saturday

LA CROSSE (WKBT)- La Crosse’s South Avenue will be closed to through-traffic between 7th and Green Bay Streets beginning Saturday.

Crews are working on the roof of Gundersen Health system and need a safe working space. A detour will be posted.

South Ave. is expected to re-open to traffic on Sunday.

