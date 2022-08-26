ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mccool Junction, NE

York News-Times

Hawks get past Mustangs and Tigers at East Butler Tri

BRAINARD – The East Butler Tigers hosted an all Crossroads Conference volleyball triangular on Tuesday night. The McCool Junction Mustangs and the Hampton Hawks joined the Tigers in prep action at East Butler High School. In the first match of the night it was the host Tigers with a...
BRAINARD, NE
York News-Times

Watch now: Cooling down in southeast Nebraska Monday

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Isolated showers and storms will exit the area early this morning and clouds will decrease for the rest of the day. Find out how cool it will get tonight and when rain chances will return in our latest forecast video.
NEBRASKA STATE
Sports
York News-Times

Man pleads guilty to involvement in illegal steroid distribution scheme

OMAHA — A man pleaded guilty to his involvement in an illegal steroid distribution scheme Friday. Fernando Lopez-Reyes pleaded guilty to distribution of and possession with intent to distribute anabolic steroids, methamphetamine and other illegal substances in Nebraska and elsewhere, and to conspiracy to launder money, according to court records.
OMAHA, NE

