York News-Times
Hawks get past Mustangs and Tigers at East Butler Tri
BRAINARD – The East Butler Tigers hosted an all Crossroads Conference volleyball triangular on Tuesday night. The McCool Junction Mustangs and the Hampton Hawks joined the Tigers in prep action at East Butler High School. In the first match of the night it was the host Tigers with a...
York News-Times
Wednesday, August 31 weather update for southeast Nebraska
Very warm with partly to mostly sunny skies Wednesday. After 6 p.m., isolated showers and storms will start to push back into the area. Find out if rain will stick around for Thursday here.
York News-Times
Watch now: Nice Tuesday in southeast Nebraska, temperatures on the rise again Wednesday
A pleasant late August day today. It won't be quite as comfortable for Wednesday as our temps climb and rain tries to sneak back in. See how warm it will get and when our rain chance begins in our updated forecast video. Chief Meteorologist. Matt Holiner covers weather and climate...
York News-Times
Watch now: Cooling down in southeast Nebraska Monday
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Isolated showers and storms will exit the area early this morning and clouds will decrease for the rest of the day. Find out how cool it will get tonight and when rain chances will return in our latest forecast video.
York News-Times
Southeast Nebraska medical experts see optimism in heart disease, cancer deaths rates
Every year, cancer and heart disease account for just more than half of all deaths in the U.S., according to data provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That's true in Southeast Nebraska as well, but there are a few differences locally. In both categories, the average rate...
York News-Times
Man pleads guilty to involvement in illegal steroid distribution scheme
OMAHA — A man pleaded guilty to his involvement in an illegal steroid distribution scheme Friday. Fernando Lopez-Reyes pleaded guilty to distribution of and possession with intent to distribute anabolic steroids, methamphetamine and other illegal substances in Nebraska and elsewhere, and to conspiracy to launder money, according to court records.
