Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
theprescotttimes.com
Volleyball Set To Host Tournament Now
Volleyball season is underway at YC and it’s time for the Roughriders to host their annual Dalton Overstreet Invitational Tournament. Five teams will compete in the tournament: the Roughriders, No. 2-ranked New Mexico Military Institute, No. 3-ranked Snow, Lee and Arizona Western. All games will take place in Walraven Gymnasium in Prescott, Arizona.
theprescotttimes.com
August 30, 2022
TPT Staff - August 30, 2022 0. Roads Across the Prescott National Forest Unsafe for Low Clearance Vehicles or Impassable The Prescott National Forest is getting calls regarding washed out roads, damaged roads,... New Update: Heartbreaking News From YCSO. TPT Staff - August 30, 2022 0. UPDATE ON FATAL YARNELL...
theprescotttimes.com
Tumbledown House Breaks All the Rules
Speakeasy jazz, on-stage dancing featured at YCPAC’s Sept. 17 Concert. Clever stories told in song. A six-piece band, with an up-tempo feel that can carry you to the Jazz Age on the trill of a clarinet, bounce you back to folk-rock with a twanging guitar, and conjure a Big Band feel on a singer’s purr.
theprescotttimes.com
YC Foundation Honors “a Decade of Dedication”
Yavapai College names its tenth class of Community Healthcare Scholars. Students, teachers, community benefactors and proud families came together at the YC Community Room Thursday afternoon; celebrating personal accomplishment and historic achievement, as Yavapai College named its tenth class of Community Healthcare Scholars. Ten new Nursing students – Ryan Allred,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theprescotttimes.com
Come Celebrate Territorial Days Now
Come celebrate Territorial Days and view the Hometown Heroes Parade on Sept 3, 2022. Town of Chino Valley Recreation Dept invites you to Territorial Days. Come and enjoy the spectacular fireworks display, dancing, pancake breakfast, carnival rides and games, corn dinner, beer garden, and a Parade for the Hometown Heros.
theprescotttimes.com
Speed Humps Coming to Prescott East Highway
Town Of Prescott Valley to Install Speed Humps on Prescott East Highway this week. The Town of Prescott Valley, as part of a speed mitigation effort, will install temporary speed humps on Prescott East Highway. beginning Thursday, Sept. 1. The speed humps are part of the plan to slow traffic...
theprescotttimes.com
2022 Chino Valley Citizens Academy
Register Here for the Chino Valley Citizens Academy!. This six-week course is a hands-on, interactive, highly informative inside look at all aspect of Town of Chino Valley governance and operation. You will hear from and interact with the Town’s dedicated professionals who plan, administer and deliver Chino Valley’s wide variety of essential and quality of life services. Water! Parks & Recreation! Library! Police! Courts! Finance! Economic Development! Building & Planning! (And sooo much more.)
theprescotttimes.com
New Update: Heartbreaking News From YCSO
UPDATE ON FATAL YARNELL PEDESTRIAN INCIDENT: YCSO HOSTING COMMUNITY MEETING PRESCOTT, ARIZONA. The Department of Public Safety is still investigating the fatal pedestrian vehicle incident in Yarnell this past Friday evening. YCSO Sergeant Dakota Brinkley, who patrols the area around Yarnell, was driving home in his work vehicle at the...
RELATED PEOPLE
theprescotttimes.com
URGENT NEWS PVPV SEEK HELP IN RUNAWAY TEEN
The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking the public’s help to locate runaway juvenile Kaidan McHenry. He left his residence in Prescott Valley on August 25, 2022, around noon to an unknown location without knowledge or consent from his parent. He is described as a 17‐year‐old white male, 5’10”, 180lbs, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing an orange Nike shirt, gray shorts, and carrying an orange backpack.
theprescotttimes.com
Prescott Valley also tests positive for PFAS chemicals
Prescott Valley influent, effluent also tests positive for PFAS chemicals. After the City of Prescott announced in July that it had shut down two of its wells near the Prescott airport because of positive tests for Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), Prescott Valley immediately tested all but two of its 27 wells (the two were offline). Of the 25 wells tested, four were found to have measurable amounts of the chemicals in the water pumped. The Town subsequently also tested its influent and effluent flows at the Water Treatment Plant, with positive results.
theprescotttimes.com
Prescott Valley News- Mondays with the Mayor | August 29, 2022
Aug 29, 2022 Here is a special Tuesday segment of “Mondays with the Mayor” with Mayor Kell Palguta!
theprescotttimes.com
Yavapai County Road Construction to Start Now
OVERLAY (FALL, FY 22-23) IN VARIOUS LOCATIONS WITHIN YAVAPAI COUNTY. Asphalt Paving & Supply in conjunction with Yavapai County will be performing asphalt overlay roadwork on Red Rock Loop Road in Sedona, Thousand Trails and Warriors Run in Cottonwood and East Kings Highway and Mesquite Drive in Black Canyon City. Construction will begin September 6, 2022 and continue through October 20, 2022. Road construction will consist of asphalt overlays, shoulder work, new striping, and miscellaneous drainage work.
IN THIS ARTICLE
theprescotttimes.com
JUST IN NOW REPORT OF SCHOOL SHOOTING THREAT
YCSO, PVPD Respond to Report of School Shooting Threat in Prescott Valley. Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office received a report, Saturday, Aug. 27, from the parent of a seventh grader at Prescott Valley Charter School stating that his son had a video recording of another 12-year-old student making threats to “shoot-up” the school.
theprescotttimes.com
Now The Top 10 Stories Of Yavapai County
PANT AND YCSO WORKING TOGETHER TO STOP DRUG DEALERS. TEEN SAFETY TABLE RETURNS TO PRESCOTT VALLEY LIBRARY. Find All the top stories here. Previous articleWeekly Readings Based on Your Zodiac Sign: Week Of 8/28/22. Next article2022 Chino Valley Citizens Academy.
theprescotttimes.com
Have you Seen This Man? Nationwide Warrant Issued
Wanted on several crimes committed to local residents and or family members. Nationwide Warrant Issued. FTA; STLK FEAR DTH; AGG DV; AGG HARSMNT X5 – Failing To Appear, Stalking Fear of Death, Aggravated Domestic Violence, and Aggravated Harassment x 5. Yavapai County Warrant Issued info——–> Info.
Comments / 0