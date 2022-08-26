ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Adrienne Bailon explains why she kept her baby news quiet

By Nicki Cox
Page Six
Page Six
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t95YC_0hX8qfpD00

Adrienne Bailon had a perfectly good reason for why she kept her baby news a secret from friends, family and fans — her mental health.

The former “Cheetah Girls” star — who secretly welcomed her son , Ever James, earlier this month — said that after she learned her surrogate was pregnant, she only told the exciting news to six people in an attempt to keep her anxiety at bay.

“It was important to me for my own mental wellbeing and for my family,” Bailon, 38, told People. “I was just like, ‘I’m just not going to say anything.’ It was actually very peaceful that way. You didn’t have other people’s opinions.”

While the former talk show host wanted to share the happy news with her friends and viewers, she managed to keep the secret for nine months.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RU8SK_0hX8qfpD00
Bailon shared the exciting news with her Instagram followers in August.
adriennebailon/Instagram

“Honestly, everyone was shocked,” she told the outlet. “Even my sister, who watched ‘The Real’ throughout the whole last season, literally said to me, ‘Adrienne, I am impressed.’ She’s like, ‘I am so proud of you. You are really holding this.’ I did that because it was really sacred to me.”

After waiting for what felt like an eternity, the actress was finally able to share the big secret with the world in an emotional Instagram post .

“Our baby boy is here & we are so in love!” Bailon wrote alongside a black and white photo of the family of three.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CEGLz_0hX8qfpD00
The “Cheetah Girls” star said the birth experience was “incredible.”
adriennebailon/Instagram

“We have quietly prayed while sitting on this most magnificent secret for the last nine months,” she continued. “He is worth every tear, every disappointment, every delayed prayer, every IVF cycle, every miscarriage. Everything.”

Fans and followers of the new mom — including Khloé Kardashian , her former sister-in-law — were quick to congratulate the singer on the surprising news.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e2eGQ_0hX8qfpD00
Bailon says it was well worth the wait.
adriennebailon/Instagram

Bailon and her husband Israel Houghton welcomed their son in a home birth at an Airbnb in Lake Tahoe, California.

She described the day as “incredible” after going through a very “nerve-wracking” surrogacy process.

“Somebody else has your child with them. We call it extreme babysitting for nine months. It can cause you to be really anxious,” she told the outlet, adding that it was just another reason she chose to keep things private.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pcbw7_0hX8qfpD00
The talk show host described the surrogacy process as “nerve-wracking.”
adriennebailon/Instagram

“I feel like having people ask me, ‘How’s everything going?’ That was going to make me that much more anxious, so I just wanted to have peace and have a little joy that I could hold for myself every day and something to look forward to.”

Bailon and Houghton decided to try surrogacy after the actress went through eight failed in-vitro fertilization (IVF) cycles and one miscarriage.

She had been very open about her infertility journey over the years in an attempt to help other women going through the same thing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EdPTe_0hX8qfpD00
Bailon and Houghton had been trying to get pregnant for years prior to the birth of their son.
GC Images

Although the couple used surrogacy for their last pregnancy, Bailon has yet to give up hope when it comes to expanding their family once again.

“That’s the ultimate dream for me,” she told People. “I’m not giving up on that dream. Maybe I will carry one day and I can’t wait for that. I’m still hoping for that.”

Comments / 0

Related
PopSugar

Adrienne Bailon's Son Gets Cuter With Every New Photo

Adrienne Bailon is a mom! The 38-year-old television personality and singer welcomed a baby boy via surrogate with husband Israel Houghton, 51, in August. Bailon and Houghton announced the arrival of their son, Ever James, with a black-and-white Instagram picture on Aug. 16. "Our baby boy is here & we...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
BET

Chrissy Teigen Shares The First Photo Of Her Rainbow Baby With Husband John Legend!

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are introducing the world to their rainbow baby!. On Monday (Aug. 8), the busy mom took to her Instagram Story with an ultrasound of their little one. At this time, the sex of the baby has yet to be announced, but it is clear the cutie already has a personality. Take a look at how adorable the couple’s baby looks in the womb!
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
CELEBRITIES
Mary Duncan

Woman runs out on first date with man when she notices his teeth are glowing in the dark

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend Angela had been talking to this guy Mark online for quite a while before she decided to meet him in person. They spent weeks talking every day on the dating app where they met and were enjoying getting to know each other. She even said at one point shortly before they met that he might be ‘the one.’
Essence

Candace Parker Says Her Daughter Was The Reason She Came Out And Revealed Marriage To Anna Petrakova

"I don’t want her to ever think that I’m ashamed or not proud of our family." When WNBA champion and NBA commentator Candace Parker shared in December 2021 that she had not only been married for two years to Anna Petrakova but that they were also expecting a child together, it took a lot of people by surprise. The decision to share such a private part of her life was not one Parker took lightly. As she revealed in a recent interview with TIME, she only chose to do so to send a message to her daughter, Lailaa, 13, from her first marriage to former NBA player Sheldon Williams.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Israel Houghton
Person
Adrienne Bailon
Person
James
Essence

Keenen Ivory Wayans's Daughter Just Got Married And Jordyn Woods Was A Bridesmaid

While it's unclear if Nala's famous parents were present, she was supported by good girlfriends and bridesmaids, including Jordyn Woods. Jordyn Woods and her boyfriend, NBA star Karl Anthony Towns, are still going strong. The two were spotted in Italy taking part in an extra special wedding. Woods was on bridesmaid duties for her bestie, 26-year-old Nala Wayans, who was marrying longtime boyfriend William Robillard Cole, the founder and CEO of independent management company WRC MGMT. The wedding took place in stunning Lake Como, located in Italy, on August 13.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities
Page Six

Pregnant Kelly Osbourne gives rare glimpse of her baby bump

Kelly Osbourne shared a rare baby bump update three months after announcing her pregnancy. The “Osbournes” alum, 37, posted an Instagram Story photo Wednesday showing her reflection in a window. Osbourne’s budding belly could be seen as she enjoyed a sunny pool day. The former reality star shared another picture from what looked to be a potential babymoon, writing, “It’s time for a massage.” Osbourne did not show her bump when she revealed her pregnancy in May. “I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why,” she captioned a selfie...
CELEBRITIES
toofab.com

Abby De La Rosa Reacts After Nick Cannon Reveals He's Expecting Baby #9

"Gen 'C' taking over babyyyy," said the mom of two of Nick's kids. Abby De La Rosa says it's time for the Kardashians to move over!. The 31-year-old mom of two -- who shares 1-year-old twins Zion and Zillion with Nick Cannon -- reacted to the news the "Wild n' Out" host is expecting his tenth child.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson Takes Her Senior Photos

Watch: Honey Boo-Boo to Undergo Weight Loss Procedure. Here comes the high school senior. Ahead of the new school year, Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson had her portrait taken and shared a sneak peak of the shots on social media. "Senior year!!" the 16-year-old captioned the Aug. 5 post, featuring...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Miley Cyrus’s brother Trace opens up about his body transformation journey: ‘I was mentally destroyed’

Miley Cyrus’s brother Trace has opened up about his body transformation journey on social media.In a new tweet on Thursday (18 August), the 33-year-old American musician shared a side-by-side comparison photo of himself. In the photo, Trace showcased his body from the end of last year versus now.“The picture on the left is what I looked like at the end of last year,” he wrote. “I was mentally destroyed and it really affected my physical health.“The pic on the right is me now. Your mindset is everything. It can be your greatest asset or your worst enemy. F*** motivation....
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Page Six

140K+
Followers
15K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy